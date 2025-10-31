WEED Token (WEED) Price Prediction (USD)

Get WEED Token price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much WEED will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

WEED Token Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) WEED Token (WEED) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, WEED Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.02461 in 2025. WEED Token (WEED) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, WEED Token could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.025840 in 2026. WEED Token (WEED) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of WEED is $ 0.027132 with a 10.25% growth rate. WEED Token (WEED) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of WEED is $ 0.028489 with a 15.76% growth rate. WEED Token (WEED) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WEED in 2029 is $ 0.029913 along with 21.55% growth rate. WEED Token (WEED) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WEED in 2030 is $ 0.031409 along with 27.63% growth rate. WEED Token (WEED) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of WEED Token could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.051162. WEED Token (WEED) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of WEED Token could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.083338. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.02461 0.00%

2026 $ 0.025840 5.00%

2027 $ 0.027132 10.25%

2028 $ 0.028489 15.76%

2029 $ 0.029913 21.55%

2030 $ 0.031409 27.63%

2031 $ 0.032979 34.01%

2032 $ 0.034628 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.036360 47.75%

2034 $ 0.038178 55.13%

2035 $ 0.040087 62.89%

2036 $ 0.042091 71.03%

2037 $ 0.044196 79.59%

2038 $ 0.046405 88.56%

2039 $ 0.048726 97.99%

2040 $ 0.051162 107.89% Show More Short Term WEED Token Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 0.02461 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.024613 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 0.024633 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.024711 0.41% WEED Token (WEED) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for WEED on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $0.02461 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. WEED Token (WEED) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for WEED, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.024613 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. WEED Token (WEED) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for WEED, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.024633 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. WEED Token (WEED) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for WEED is $0.024711 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current WEED Token Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.02461$ 0.02461 $ 0.02461 Price Change (24H) +38.96% Market Cap ---- -- Circulation Supply ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 54.82K$ 54.82K $ 54.82K Volume (24H) -- The latest WEED price is $ 0.02461. It has a 24-hour change of +38.96%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.82K. Furthermore, WEED has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalisation of --. View Live WEED Price

How to Buy WEED Token (WEED)

WEED Token Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on WEED Token live price page, the current price of WEED Token is 0.02461USD. The circulating supply of WEED Token(WEED) is 0.00 WEED , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.38% $ 0.00672 $ 0.03927 $ 0.01479

7 Days -0.52% $ -0.02682 $ 0.0995 $ 0.01479

30 Days -0.87% $ -0.175420 $ 0.5056 $ 0.01479 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, WEED Token has shown a price movement of $0.00672 , reflecting a 0.38% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, WEED Token was trading at a high of $0.0995 and a low of $0.01479 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.52% . This recent trend showcases WEED's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, WEED Token has experienced a -0.87% change, reflecting approximately $-0.175420 to its value. This indicates that WEED could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete WEED Token price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full WEED Price History

How Does WEED Token (WEED) Price Prediction Module Works? The WEED Token Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of WEED based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for WEED Token over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of WEED, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of WEED Token. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of WEED. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of WEED to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of WEED Token.

Why is WEED Price Prediction Important?

WEED Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is WEED worth investing now? According to your predictions, WEED will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of WEED next month? According to the WEED Token (WEED) price prediction tool, the forecasted WEED price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 WEED cost in 2026? The price of 1 WEED Token (WEED) today is $0.02461 . According to the prediction module above, WEED will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of WEED in 2027? WEED Token (WEED) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 WEED by 2027. What is the estimated price target of WEED in 2028? According to your price prediction input, WEED Token (WEED) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of WEED in 2029? According to your price prediction input, WEED Token (WEED) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 WEED cost in 2030? The price of 1 WEED Token (WEED) today is $0.02461 . According to the prediction module above, WEED will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the WEED price prediction for 2040? WEED Token (WEED) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 WEED by 2040. Sign Up Now