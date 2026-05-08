RUNNER (RUNNER) Price Prediction 2026-2050

Get RUNNER price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much RUNNER could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of RUNNER
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*Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input.

RUNNER Price Prediction
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Actual
Prediction
Page last updated: 2026-05-08 10:42:07 (UTC+8)
Current PriceRUNNER in 2027RUNNER in 2028RUNNER in 2029RUNNER in 2030
$0.123657$0.12983985$0.1363318425$0.14314843462500002$0.15030585635625004

Short Term RUNNER Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days

Based on the current forecast inputs, the model projects a short-term price path over the next 30 days. The table below outlines the expected price levels for today, tomorrow, this week, and the 30-day horizon.

Date
Price Prediction
Growth
  • May 8, 2026(Today)
    $ 0.123657
    0.00%
  • May 9, 2026(Tomorrow)
    $ 0.123673
    0.01%
  • May 15, 2026(This Week)
    $ 0.123775
    0.10%
  • June 7, 2026(30 Days)
    $ 0.124165
    0.41%

RUNNER (RUNNER) Price Prediction Today

The predicted price for RUNNER on May 8, 2026(Today) is $0.123657. This estimate is based on the current forecast inputs and provides a quick snapshot of where prices could trade over the next 24 hours.Learn more about RUNNER live price today.

RUNNER (RUNNER) Price Prediction Tomorrow

For May 9, 2026(Tomorrow), the projected price for RUNNER is $0.123673, using an annual growth input of 5%. This view helps frame the next-day baseline under the same assumption set.

RUNNER (RUNNER) Price Prediction This Week

By May 15, 2026(This Week), the projected price for RUNNER is $0.123775, based on the same annual growth input of 5%. This weekly checkpoint summarises the expected direction over the coming days under a steady-growth scenario.

RUNNER (RUNNER) Price Prediction 30 Days

Looking 30 days ahead to June 7, 2026(30 Days), the projected price for RUNNER is $0.124165. This estimate applies the same annual growth input of 5% to approximate where price could stand after one month.

Long-term RUNNER Price Prediction: 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, 2040, 2050

Based on long-term price forecast modules, RUNNER could be $0.123657 in 2026, $0.129839 in 2027, $0.136350 in 2028, $0.143167 in 2029, $0.150325 in 2030, $0.244963 in 2040, and $0.399126 in 2050.

Scroll down to view the full table of yearly price targets and projected ROI for RUNNER.

Month
Min. Price
Avg. Price
Max. Price
ROI
  • May 2026
    $ 0.111291
    $ 0.123657
    $ 0.136022
    10.00%
  • Jun 2026
    $ 0.111738
    $ 0.124153
    $ 0.136569
    10.44%
  • Jul 2026
    $ 0.112202
    $ 0.124669
    $ 0.137136
    10.90%
  • Aug 2026
    $ 0.112668
    $ 0.125187
    $ 0.137705
    11.36%
  • Sep 2026
    $ 0.113121
    $ 0.125690
    $ 0.138259
    11.81%
  • Oct 2026
    $ 0.113590
    $ 0.126212
    $ 0.138833
    12.27%
  • Nov 2026
    $ 0.114047
    $ 0.126719
    $ 0.139391
    12.72%
  • Dec 2026
    $ 0.114520
    $ 0.127245
    $ 0.139969
    13.19%

Key Drivers of RUNNER Price Forecasts

Factors that may affect RUNNER price predictions typically combine macro sentiment with coin-specific drivers. RUNNER may move with broader crypto risk-on/risk-off flows, but forecasts also depend on liquidity depth, market-maker support, and large holder flows. Tokenomics (vesting, unlock schedules, emissions), listings, ecosystem growth, product delivery, partnerships, and security or regulatory headlines can materially shift expectations and drive sharper repricing versus mega-cap assets.

How much will your RUNNER be worth in 1 years?

Use our tool to predict the future value of your RUNNER (RUNNER) investment over the next 1 years. By entering your investment amount and expected annual growth rate, you can easily calculate your projected return on investment.

2027
Projected Profit in 2027$ 50.00
Estimated ROI5.00%

How RUNNER (RUNNER) Price Projection Works

This tool shows a what-if price path for RUNNER based on the growth rate you enter. It updates instantly using the latest price.

1. Short-Term Yield Simulation

Input your expected short-term yield change of 5% (positive or negative). This allows you to simulate market volatility and quickly assess profit or loss for RUNNER under different conditions.

2. Long-Term Growth Projection

For long-term planning, the system applies a default 5% annualised growth rate. This helps you evaluate the potential of holding RUNNER under steady market growth scenarios.

3. Calculate Investment Return

Simply enter your investment amount and expected annualised growth rate. The calculator instantly quantifies your investment goals, projecting the future value of your RUNNER holdings.

4. Estimated Value & ROI

Based on your inputs, instantly view the projected total asset value and Return on Investment (ROI) across different timeframes, providing data-backed support for your holding strategy.

Important: This is a scenario calculator, not a guaranteed prediction, and it shouldn’t be treated as financial advice.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

What will RUNNER be worth in 2026?
Based on the 5% rate you entered, this calculator projects RUNNER at around 0.123657 USD in 2026. This is a scenario projection that updates instantly when you change the input percentage. It’s not a guaranteed market forecast.
How much will $1 of RUNNER be worth in 2030?
With your 5% input, 1 USD of RUNNER today is projected to become approximately 1.22 USD by 2030. This is calculated by applying your selected rate to today’s price over time, so changing the input percentage will also change the 1 USD outcome.
How much will 1 RUNNER be worth in 2026?
Using the 5% rate you entered, the projected price for 1 RUNNER in 2026 is 0.123657 USD. This number is fully driven by your input percentage, so it will adjust whenever you change the assumption.
What will be the value of RUNNER in 2040?
For 2040, the result is a long-horizon projection based on your chosen 5% rate. With that assumption, RUNNER is projected at about 0.244832 USD in 2040. Because this spans many years, small changes to the input percentage can create very different outcomes—treat it as a what-if scenario, not a certainty.
RUNNER price prediction today
Today’s figure on this page is the current reference price (0.123657 USD) plus a projection path based on your 5% input. If you change the input percentage, the projected curve updates immediately, while the live price remains the market snapshot.
RUNNER Price Prediction Tomorrow
Tomorrow’s number is calculated by extending your 5% assumption over a shorter time window from today’s price (0.123657 USD). The projected value shown (0.123673 USD) will change if you adjust the input percentage, because it’s a scenario based on your selected rate—not a fixed market call.
RUNNER price prediction next 24 hours
The next 24-hours estimate is a rate-based projection derived from your 5% input and the current price (0.123657 USD). It updates dynamically when you change the input percentage and should be read as a directional scenario, since real intraday moves can be driven by volatility and news.
RUNNER Price Prediction Next Few Days
For the next few days, the projection continues to apply your 5% assumption forward from 0.123657 USD. The outputs (like 0.123775 USD) are meant to show how your chosen rate plays out over time, and will update instantly when the input percentage changes.
RUNNER Price Prediction 2030
The 2030 value shown is the result of applying your 5% assumption over roughly 4 years from today. With that input, the calculator projects 0.150305 USD in 2030. Changing the input percentage changes the 2030 number immediately.
Will RUNNER go up or down next?
In the short term, RUNNER often follows a mix of market sentiment, volatility, and liquidity. If momentum stays positive, price may trend upward; if volatility spikes or risk-off sentiment returns, price may pull back.
What is the RUNNER prediction for the next 30 days?
Using your 5% assumption, this calculator projects RUNNER at around 0.124165 USD over the next 30 days. The 30-day figure updates dynamically when the input percentage or market price changes, so treat it as a what-if scenario rather than a guaranteed outcome, especially during high-volatility periods.
Is RUNNER a good buy in 2026?
Whether RUNNER is a “good buy” in 2026 depends on your assumptions and risk tolerance. Using your 5% scenario, the calculator projects RUNNER at around 0.123657 USD in 2026. That said, a projection alone shouldn’t be the decision-maker. A more balanced view is to combine:
  • Technical signals: trend strength, volatility, and drawdown risk from historical price action;
  • Fundamentals: ecosystem activity, developer momentum, and real demand drivers;
  • Market conditions: liquidity cycles and broader crypto sentiment.

    • If you are considering entry for 2026, treat the forecast as a what-if scenario, not a guarantee, and size your risk accordingly.

    Page last updated: 2026-05-08 10:42:07 (UTC+8)

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    Disclaimer

    The content published on our crypto price predictions pages is based on information and feedback provided to us by MEXC users and/or other third-party sources. It is presented to you on an "as is" basis for informational and illustrative purposes only, without any representation or warranty of any kind. It's important to note that the presented price predictions may not be accurate and should not be treated as such. Future prices may significantly differ from the presented predictions, and they should not be relied upon for investment decisions.

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