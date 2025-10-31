Refacta AI (REFACTA) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Refacta AI price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much REFACTA will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Refacta AI % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.03527 $0.03527 $0.03527 +0.57% USD Actual Prediction Refacta AI Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Refacta AI (REFACTA) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Refacta AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.03527 in 2025. Refacta AI (REFACTA) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Refacta AI could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.037033 in 2026. Refacta AI (REFACTA) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of REFACTA is $ 0.038885 with a 10.25% growth rate. Refacta AI (REFACTA) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of REFACTA is $ 0.040829 with a 15.76% growth rate. Refacta AI (REFACTA) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of REFACTA in 2029 is $ 0.042870 along with 21.55% growth rate. Refacta AI (REFACTA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of REFACTA in 2030 is $ 0.045014 along with 27.63% growth rate. Refacta AI (REFACTA) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Refacta AI could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.073323. Refacta AI (REFACTA) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Refacta AI could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.119436. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.03527 0.00%

2026 $ 0.037033 5.00%

2027 $ 0.038885 10.25%

2028 $ 0.040829 15.76%

2029 $ 0.042870 21.55%

2030 $ 0.045014 27.63%

2031 $ 0.047265 34.01%

2032 $ 0.049628 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.052109 47.75%

2034 $ 0.054715 55.13%

2035 $ 0.057451 62.89%

2036 $ 0.060323 71.03%

2037 $ 0.063339 79.59%

2038 $ 0.066506 88.56%

2039 $ 0.069832 97.99%

2040 $ 0.073323 107.89% Show More Short Term Refacta AI Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 0.03527 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.035274 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 0.035303 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.035414 0.41% Refacta AI (REFACTA) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for REFACTA on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $0.03527 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Refacta AI (REFACTA) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for REFACTA, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.035274 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Refacta AI (REFACTA) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for REFACTA, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.035303 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Refacta AI (REFACTA) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for REFACTA is $0.035414 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Refacta AI Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.03527$ 0.03527 $ 0.03527 Price Change (24H) +0.57% Market Cap ---- -- Circulation Supply ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 517.82K$ 517.82K $ 517.82K Volume (24H) -- The latest REFACTA price is $ 0.03527. It has a 24-hour change of +0.57%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 517.82K. Furthermore, REFACTA has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalisation of --. View Live REFACTA Price

Refacta AI Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Refacta AI live price page, the current price of Refacta AI is 0.03528USD. The circulating supply of Refacta AI(REFACTA) is 0.00 REFACTA , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.03% $ -0.001430 $ 0.03731 $ 0.03492

7 Days 0.57% $ 0.01276 $ 0.04206 $ 0.02198

30 Days 0.90% $ 0.016739 $ 0.04206 $ 0.01139 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Refacta AI has shown a price movement of $-0.001430 , reflecting a -0.03% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Refacta AI was trading at a high of $0.04206 and a low of $0.02198 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.57% . This recent trend showcases REFACTA's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Refacta AI has experienced a 0.90% change, reflecting approximately $0.016739 to its value. This indicates that REFACTA could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Refacta AI price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full REFACTA Price History

How Does Refacta AI (REFACTA) Price Prediction Module Works? The Refacta AI Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of REFACTA based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Refacta AI over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of REFACTA, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Refacta AI. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of REFACTA. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of REFACTA to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Refacta AI.

Why is REFACTA Price Prediction Important?

REFACTA Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is REFACTA worth investing now? According to your predictions, REFACTA will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of REFACTA next month? According to the Refacta AI (REFACTA) price prediction tool, the forecasted REFACTA price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 REFACTA cost in 2026? The price of 1 Refacta AI (REFACTA) today is $0.03527 . According to the prediction module above, REFACTA will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of REFACTA in 2027? Refacta AI (REFACTA) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 REFACTA by 2027. What is the estimated price target of REFACTA in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Refacta AI (REFACTA) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of REFACTA in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Refacta AI (REFACTA) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 REFACTA cost in 2030? The price of 1 Refacta AI (REFACTA) today is $0.03527 . According to the prediction module above, REFACTA will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the REFACTA price prediction for 2040? Refacta AI (REFACTA) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 REFACTA by 2040.