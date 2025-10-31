Micron Technology (MUON) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Micron Technology price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much MUON will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Micron Technology % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $225.48 $225.48 $225.48 -0.03% USD Actual Prediction Micron Technology Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Micron Technology (MUON) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Micron Technology could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 225.48 in 2025. Micron Technology (MUON) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Micron Technology could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 236.754 in 2026. Micron Technology (MUON) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of MUON is $ 248.5917 with a 10.25% growth rate. Micron Technology (MUON) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of MUON is $ 261.0212 with a 15.76% growth rate. Micron Technology (MUON) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MUON in 2029 is $ 274.0723 along with 21.55% growth rate. Micron Technology (MUON) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MUON in 2030 is $ 287.7759 along with 27.63% growth rate. Micron Technology (MUON) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Micron Technology could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 468.7567. Micron Technology (MUON) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Micron Technology could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 763.5553. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 225.48 0.00%

2026 $ 236.754 5.00%

2027 $ 248.5917 10.25%

2028 $ 261.0212 15.76%

2029 $ 274.0723 21.55%

2030 $ 287.7759 27.63%

2031 $ 302.1647 34.01%

2032 $ 317.2730 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 333.1366 47.75%

2034 $ 349.7934 55.13%

2035 $ 367.2831 62.89%

2036 $ 385.6473 71.03%

2037 $ 404.9296 79.59%

2038 $ 425.1761 88.56%

2039 $ 446.4349 97.99%

2040 $ 468.7567 107.89% Show More Short Term Micron Technology Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 225.48 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 225.5108 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 225.6962 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 226.4066 0.41% Micron Technology (MUON) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for MUON on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $225.48 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Micron Technology (MUON) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for MUON, using a 5% annual growth input, is $225.5108 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Micron Technology (MUON) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for MUON, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $225.6962 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Micron Technology (MUON) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for MUON is $226.4066 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Micron Technology Price Statistics Current Price $ 225.48$ 225.48 $ 225.48 Price Change (24H) -0.03% Market Cap $ 1.66M$ 1.66M $ 1.66M Circulation Supply 7.36K 7.36K 7.36K Volume (24H) $ 56.88K$ 56.88K $ 56.88K Volume (24H) -- The latest MUON price is $ 225.48. It has a 24-hour change of -0.03%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.88K. Furthermore, MUON has a circulating supply of 7.36K and a total market capitalisation of $ 1.66M.

Micron Technology Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Micron Technology live price page, the current price of Micron Technology is 225.48USD. The circulating supply of Micron Technology(MUON) is 0.00 MUON , giving it a market capitalization of $1.66M . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.01% $ -4.3400 $ 230.86 $ 221.18

7 Days 0.10% $ 19.9099 $ 231.99 $ 204.8

30 Days 0.36% $ 59.59 $ 231.99 $ 162.2 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Micron Technology has shown a price movement of $-4.3400 , reflecting a -0.01% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Micron Technology was trading at a high of $231.99 and a low of $204.8 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.10% . This recent trend showcases MUON's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Micron Technology has experienced a 0.36% change, reflecting approximately $59.59 to its value. This indicates that MUON could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Micron Technology price history for detailed trends on MEXC

How Does Micron Technology (MUON) Price Prediction Module Works? The Micron Technology Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of MUON based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Micron Technology over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of MUON, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Micron Technology. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of MUON. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of MUON to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Micron Technology.

Why is MUON Price Prediction Important?

MUON Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is MUON worth investing now? According to your predictions, MUON will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of MUON next month? According to the Micron Technology (MUON) price prediction tool, the forecasted MUON price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 MUON cost in 2026? The price of 1 Micron Technology (MUON) today is $225.48 . According to the prediction module above, MUON will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of MUON in 2027? Micron Technology (MUON) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 MUON by 2027. What is the estimated price target of MUON in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Micron Technology (MUON) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of MUON in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Micron Technology (MUON) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 MUON cost in 2030? The price of 1 Micron Technology (MUON) today is $225.48 . According to the prediction module above, MUON will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the MUON price prediction for 2040? Micron Technology (MUON) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 MUON by 2040.