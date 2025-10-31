Meta xStock (METAX) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Meta xStock price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much METAX will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Meta xStock % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $675.99 $675.99 $675.99 +0.82% USD Actual Prediction Meta xStock Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Meta xStock (METAX) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Meta xStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 675.99 in 2025. Meta xStock (METAX) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Meta xStock could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 709.7895 in 2026. Meta xStock (METAX) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of METAX is $ 745.2789 with a 10.25% growth rate. Meta xStock (METAX) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of METAX is $ 782.5429 with a 15.76% growth rate. Meta xStock (METAX) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of METAX in 2029 is $ 821.6700 along with 21.55% growth rate. Meta xStock (METAX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of METAX in 2030 is $ 862.7535 along with 27.63% growth rate. Meta xStock (METAX) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Meta xStock could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1,405.3346. Meta xStock (METAX) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Meta xStock could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 2,289.1420. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 675.99 0.00%

2026 $ 709.7895 5.00%

2027 $ 745.2789 10.25%

2028 $ 782.5429 15.76%

2029 $ 821.6700 21.55%

2030 $ 862.7535 27.63%

2031 $ 905.8912 34.01%

2032 $ 951.1858 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 998.7451 47.75%

2034 $ 1,048.6823 55.13%

2035 $ 1,101.1164 62.89%

2036 $ 1,156.1723 71.03%

2037 $ 1,213.9809 79.59%

2038 $ 1,274.6799 88.56%

2039 $ 1,338.4139 97.99%

2040 $ 1,405.3346 107.89% Show More Short Term Meta xStock Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 675.99 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 676.0826 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 676.6382 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 678.7680 0.41% Meta xStock (METAX) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for METAX on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $675.99 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Meta xStock (METAX) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for METAX, using a 5% annual growth input, is $676.0826 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Meta xStock (METAX) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for METAX, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $676.6382 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Meta xStock (METAX) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for METAX is $678.7680 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Meta xStock Price Statistics Current Price $ 675.99$ 675.99 $ 675.99 Price Change (24H) +0.82% Market Cap $ 4.06M$ 4.06M $ 4.06M Circulation Supply 6.00K 6.00K 6.00K Volume (24H) $ 111.84K$ 111.84K $ 111.84K Volume (24H) -- The latest METAX price is $ 675.99. It has a 24-hour change of +0.82%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 111.84K. Furthermore, METAX has a circulating supply of 6.00K and a total market capitalisation of $ 4.06M. View Live METAX Price

Meta xStock Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Meta xStock live price page, the current price of Meta xStock is 675.99USD. The circulating supply of Meta xStock(METAX) is 0.00 METAX , giving it a market capitalization of $4.06M . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.09% $ -73.7099 $ 755.51 $ 653.92

7 Days -0.08% $ -61.8099 $ 758.37 $ 653.92

30 Days -0.07% $ -55.6200 $ 758.37 $ 653.92 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Meta xStock has shown a price movement of $-73.7099 , reflecting a -0.09% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Meta xStock was trading at a high of $758.37 and a low of $653.92 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.08% . This recent trend showcases METAX's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Meta xStock has experienced a -0.07% change, reflecting approximately $-55.6200 to its value. This indicates that METAX could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Meta xStock price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full METAX Price History

How Does Meta xStock (METAX) Price Prediction Module Works? The Meta xStock Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of METAX based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Meta xStock over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of METAX, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Meta xStock. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of METAX. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of METAX to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Meta xStock.

Why is METAX Price Prediction Important?

METAX Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is METAX worth investing now? According to your predictions, METAX will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of METAX next month? According to the Meta xStock (METAX) price prediction tool, the forecasted METAX price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 METAX cost in 2026? The price of 1 Meta xStock (METAX) today is $675.99 . According to the prediction module above, METAX will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of METAX in 2027? Meta xStock (METAX) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 METAX by 2027. What is the estimated price target of METAX in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Meta xStock (METAX) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of METAX in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Meta xStock (METAX) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 METAX cost in 2030? The price of 1 Meta xStock (METAX) today is $675.99 . According to the prediction module above, METAX will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the METAX price prediction for 2040? Meta xStock (METAX) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 METAX by 2040.