Meta Platforms (METAON) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Meta Platforms price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much METAON will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Meta Platforms % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $674.65 $674.65 $674.65 +1.06% USD Actual Prediction Meta Platforms Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Meta Platforms (METAON) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Meta Platforms could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 674.65 in 2025. Meta Platforms (METAON) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Meta Platforms could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 708.3825 in 2026. Meta Platforms (METAON) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of METAON is $ 743.8016 with a 10.25% growth rate. Meta Platforms (METAON) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of METAON is $ 780.9917 with a 15.76% growth rate. Meta Platforms (METAON) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of METAON in 2029 is $ 820.0412 along with 21.55% growth rate. Meta Platforms (METAON) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of METAON in 2030 is $ 861.0433 along with 27.63% growth rate. Meta Platforms (METAON) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Meta Platforms could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1,402.5488. Meta Platforms (METAON) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Meta Platforms could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 2,284.6043. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 674.65 0.00%

2026 $ 708.3825 5.00%

2027 $ 743.8016 10.25%

2028 $ 780.9917 15.76%

2029 $ 820.0412 21.55%

2030 $ 861.0433 27.63%

2031 $ 904.0955 34.01%

2032 $ 949.3003 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 996.7653 47.75%

2034 $ 1,046.6035 55.13%

2035 $ 1,098.9337 62.89%

2036 $ 1,153.8804 71.03%

2037 $ 1,211.5744 79.59%

2038 $ 1,272.1531 88.56%

2039 $ 1,335.7608 97.99%

2040 $ 1,402.5488 107.89% Show More Short Term Meta Platforms Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 674.65 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 674.7424 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 675.2969 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 677.4225 0.41% Meta Platforms (METAON) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for METAON on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $674.65 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Meta Platforms (METAON) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for METAON, using a 5% annual growth input, is $674.7424 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Meta Platforms (METAON) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for METAON, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $675.2969 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Meta Platforms (METAON) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for METAON is $677.4225 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Meta Platforms Price Statistics Current Price $ 674.65$ 674.65 $ 674.65 Price Change (24H) +1.06% Market Cap $ 1.71M$ 1.71M $ 1.71M Circulation Supply 2.53K 2.53K 2.53K Volume (24H) $ 57.70K$ 57.70K $ 57.70K Volume (24H) -- The latest METAON price is $ 674.65. It has a 24-hour change of +1.06%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.70K. Furthermore, METAON has a circulating supply of 2.53K and a total market capitalisation of $ 1.71M. View Live METAON Price

Meta Platforms Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Meta Platforms live price page, the current price of Meta Platforms is 674.65USD. The circulating supply of Meta Platforms(METAON) is 0.00 METAON , giving it a market capitalization of $1.71M . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.01% $ -13.3100 $ 708.44 $ 653.51

7 Days -0.08% $ -60.3500 $ 759.99 $ 653.51

30 Days -0.08% $ -59.4099 $ 759.99 $ 653.51 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Meta Platforms has shown a price movement of $-13.3100 , reflecting a -0.01% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Meta Platforms was trading at a high of $759.99 and a low of $653.51 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.08% . This recent trend showcases METAON's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Meta Platforms has experienced a -0.08% change, reflecting approximately $-59.4099 to its value. This indicates that METAON could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Meta Platforms price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full METAON Price History

How Does Meta Platforms (METAON) Price Prediction Module Works? The Meta Platforms Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of METAON based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Meta Platforms over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of METAON, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Meta Platforms. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of METAON. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of METAON to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Meta Platforms.

Why is METAON Price Prediction Important?

METAON Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

