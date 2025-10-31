KLK Foundation (KLK) Price Prediction (USD)

Get KLK Foundation price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much KLK will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy KLK

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of KLK Foundation % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.4707 $0.4707 $0.4707 -0.54% USD Actual Prediction KLK Foundation Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) KLK Foundation (KLK) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, KLK Foundation could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.4707 in 2025. KLK Foundation (KLK) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, KLK Foundation could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.494235 in 2026. KLK Foundation (KLK) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of KLK is $ 0.518946 with a 10.25% growth rate. KLK Foundation (KLK) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of KLK is $ 0.544894 with a 15.76% growth rate. KLK Foundation (KLK) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KLK in 2029 is $ 0.572138 along with 21.55% growth rate. KLK Foundation (KLK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KLK in 2030 is $ 0.600745 along with 27.63% growth rate. KLK Foundation (KLK) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of KLK Foundation could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.978551. KLK Foundation (KLK) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of KLK Foundation could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.5939. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.4707 0.00%

2026 $ 0.494235 5.00%

2027 $ 0.518946 10.25%

2028 $ 0.544894 15.76%

2029 $ 0.572138 21.55%

2030 $ 0.600745 27.63%

2031 $ 0.630783 34.01%

2032 $ 0.662322 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.695438 47.75%

2034 $ 0.730210 55.13%

2035 $ 0.766720 62.89%

2036 $ 0.805056 71.03%

2037 $ 0.845309 79.59%

2038 $ 0.887575 88.56%

2039 $ 0.931953 97.99%

2040 $ 0.978551 107.89% Show More Short Term KLK Foundation Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 0.4707 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.470764 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 0.471151 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.472634 0.41% KLK Foundation (KLK) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for KLK on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $0.4707 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. KLK Foundation (KLK) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for KLK, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.470764 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. KLK Foundation (KLK) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for KLK, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.471151 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. KLK Foundation (KLK) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for KLK is $0.472634 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current KLK Foundation Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.4707$ 0.4707 $ 0.4707 Price Change (24H) -0.54% Market Cap $ 47.11M$ 47.11M $ 47.11M Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Volume (24H) $ 413.16K$ 413.16K $ 413.16K Volume (24H) -- The latest KLK price is $ 0.4707. It has a 24-hour change of -0.54%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 413.16K. Furthermore, KLK has a circulating supply of 100.00M and a total market capitalisation of $ 47.11M. View Live KLK Price

How to Buy KLK Foundation (KLK) Trying to buy KLK? You can now purchase KLK via credit card, bank transfer, P2P and many more payment methods. Learn how to buy KLK Foundation and get started at MEXC now! Learn How To Buy KLK Now

KLK Foundation Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on KLK Foundation live price page, the current price of KLK Foundation is 0.4711USD. The circulating supply of KLK Foundation(KLK) is 0.00 KLK , giving it a market capitalization of $47.11M . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.03% $ -0.017999 $ 0.4913 $ 0.4681

7 Days 0.02% $ 0.007200 $ 0.5 $ 0.4626

30 Days 0.00% $ 0 $ 0.5 $ 0.4398 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, KLK Foundation has shown a price movement of $-0.017999 , reflecting a -0.03% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, KLK Foundation was trading at a high of $0.5 and a low of $0.4626 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.02% . This recent trend showcases KLK's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, KLK Foundation has experienced a 0.00% change, reflecting approximately $0 to its value. This indicates that KLK could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete KLK Foundation price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full KLK Price History

How Does KLK Foundation (KLK) Price Prediction Module Works? The KLK Foundation Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of KLK based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for KLK Foundation over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of KLK, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of KLK Foundation. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of KLK. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of KLK to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of KLK Foundation.

Why is KLK Price Prediction Important?

KLK Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is KLK worth investing now? According to your predictions, KLK will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of KLK next month? According to the KLK Foundation (KLK) price prediction tool, the forecasted KLK price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 KLK cost in 2026? The price of 1 KLK Foundation (KLK) today is $0.4707 . According to the prediction module above, KLK will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of KLK in 2027? KLK Foundation (KLK) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 KLK by 2027. What is the estimated price target of KLK in 2028? According to your price prediction input, KLK Foundation (KLK) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of KLK in 2029? According to your price prediction input, KLK Foundation (KLK) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 KLK cost in 2030? The price of 1 KLK Foundation (KLK) today is $0.4707 . According to the prediction module above, KLK will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the KLK price prediction for 2040? KLK Foundation (KLK) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 KLK by 2040. Sign Up Now