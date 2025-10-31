Delabs Games (DELABS) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Delabs Games price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much DELABS will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Delabs Games % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. Delabs Games Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Delabs Games (DELABS) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Delabs Games could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.006557 in 2025. Delabs Games (DELABS) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Delabs Games could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.006884 in 2026. Delabs Games (DELABS) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of DELABS is $ 0.007229 with a 10.25% growth rate. Delabs Games (DELABS) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of DELABS is $ 0.007590 with a 15.76% growth rate. Delabs Games (DELABS) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DELABS in 2029 is $ 0.007970 along with 21.55% growth rate. Delabs Games (DELABS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DELABS in 2030 is $ 0.008368 along with 27.63% growth rate. Delabs Games (DELABS) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Delabs Games could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.013631. Delabs Games (DELABS) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Delabs Games could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.022204. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.006557 0.00%

2026 $ 0.006884 5.00%

2027 $ 0.007229 10.25%

2028 $ 0.007590 15.76%

2029 $ 0.007970 21.55%

2030 $ 0.008368 27.63%

2031 $ 0.008787 34.01%

2032 $ 0.009226 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.009687 47.75%

2034 $ 0.010172 55.13%

2035 $ 0.010680 62.89%

2036 $ 0.011214 71.03%

2037 $ 0.011775 79.59%

2038 $ 0.012364 88.56%

2039 $ 0.012982 97.99%

2040 $ 0.013631 107.89% Show More Short Term Delabs Games Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 0.006557 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.006557 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 0.006563 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.006583 0.41% Delabs Games (DELABS) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for DELABS on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $0.006557 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Delabs Games (DELABS) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for DELABS, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.006557 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Delabs Games (DELABS) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for DELABS, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.006563 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Delabs Games (DELABS) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for DELABS is $0.006583 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Delabs Games Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.006557 Price Change (24H) -2.09% Market Cap $ 4.92M Circulation Supply 750.30M Volume (24H) $ 54.58K The latest DELABS price is $ 0.006557. It has a 24-hour change of -2.09%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.58K. Furthermore, DELABS has a circulating supply of 750.30M and a total market capitalisation of $ 4.92M.

How to Buy Delabs Games (DELABS) Trying to buy DELABS? You can now purchase DELABS via credit card, bank transfer, P2P and many more payment methods.

Delabs Games Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Delabs Games live price page, the current price of Delabs Games is 0.006557USD. The circulating supply of Delabs Games(DELABS) is 0.00 DELABS , giving it a market capitalization of $4.92M . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.01% $ -0.000131 $ 0.006722 $ 0.006542

7 Days -0.10% $ -0.000768 $ 0.007907 $ 0.006542

30 Days -0.11% $ -0.000890 $ 0.009436 $ 0.006542 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Delabs Games has shown a price movement of $-0.000131 , reflecting a -0.01% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Delabs Games was trading at a high of $0.007907 and a low of $0.006542 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.10% . This recent trend showcases DELABS's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Delabs Games has experienced a -0.11% change, reflecting approximately $-0.000890 to its value. This indicates that DELABS could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Delabs Games price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full DELABS Price History

How Does Delabs Games (DELABS) Price Prediction Module Works? The Delabs Games Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of DELABS based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Delabs Games over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of DELABS, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Delabs Games. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of DELABS. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of DELABS to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Delabs Games.

Why is DELABS Price Prediction Important?

DELABS Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

