Circle Internet (CRCLON) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Circle Internet price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much CRCLON will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Circle Internet % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $125.54 $125.54 $125.54 +0.05% USD Actual Prediction Circle Internet Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Circle Internet (CRCLON) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Circle Internet could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 125.54 in 2025. Circle Internet (CRCLON) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Circle Internet could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 131.817 in 2026. Circle Internet (CRCLON) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of CRCLON is $ 138.4078 with a 10.25% growth rate. Circle Internet (CRCLON) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of CRCLON is $ 145.3282 with a 15.76% growth rate. Circle Internet (CRCLON) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CRCLON in 2029 is $ 152.5946 along with 21.55% growth rate. Circle Internet (CRCLON) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CRCLON in 2030 is $ 160.2243 along with 27.63% growth rate. Circle Internet (CRCLON) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Circle Internet could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 260.9886. Circle Internet (CRCLON) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Circle Internet could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 425.1229. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 125.54 0.00%

2026 $ 131.817 5.00%

2027 $ 138.4078 10.25%

2028 $ 145.3282 15.76%

2029 $ 152.5946 21.55%

2030 $ 160.2243 27.63%

2031 $ 168.2356 34.01%

2032 $ 176.6473 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 185.4797 47.75%

2034 $ 194.7537 55.13%

2035 $ 204.4914 62.89%

2036 $ 214.7160 71.03%

2037 $ 225.4518 79.59%

2038 $ 236.7243 88.56%

2039 $ 248.5606 97.99%

2040 $ 260.9886 107.89% Show More Short Term Circle Internet Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 125.54 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 125.5571 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 125.6603 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 126.0559 0.41% Circle Internet (CRCLON) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for CRCLON on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $125.54 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Circle Internet (CRCLON) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for CRCLON, using a 5% annual growth input, is $125.5571 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Circle Internet (CRCLON) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for CRCLON, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $125.6603 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Circle Internet (CRCLON) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for CRCLON is $126.0559 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Circle Internet Price Statistics Current Price $ 125.54$ 125.54 $ 125.54 Price Change (24H) +0.05% Market Cap $ 1.73M$ 1.73M $ 1.73M Circulation Supply 13.80K 13.80K 13.80K Volume (24H) $ 68.04K$ 68.04K $ 68.04K Volume (24H) -- The latest CRCLON price is $ 125.54. It has a 24-hour change of +0.05%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 68.04K. Furthermore, CRCLON has a circulating supply of 13.80K and a total market capitalisation of $ 1.73M. View Live CRCLON Price

Trying to buy CRCLON? You can now purchase CRCLON via credit card, bank transfer, P2P and many more payment methods.

Circle Internet Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Circle Internet live price page, the current price of Circle Internet is 125.54USD. The circulating supply of Circle Internet(CRCLON) is 0.00 CRCLON , giving it a market capitalization of $1.73M . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.04% $ -6.1499 $ 133.47 $ 122.56

7 Days -0.03% $ -4.0599 $ 147.37 $ 122.56

30 Days -0.05% $ -7.3799 $ 159.1 $ 121.24 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Circle Internet has shown a price movement of $-6.1499 , reflecting a -0.04% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Circle Internet was trading at a high of $147.37 and a low of $122.56 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.03% . This recent trend showcases CRCLON's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Circle Internet has experienced a -0.05% change, reflecting approximately $-7.3799 to its value. This indicates that CRCLON could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Circle Internet price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full CRCLON Price History

How Does Circle Internet (CRCLON) Price Prediction Module Works? The Circle Internet Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of CRCLON based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Circle Internet over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of CRCLON, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Circle Internet. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of CRCLON. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of CRCLON to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Circle Internet.

Why is CRCLON Price Prediction Important?

CRCLON Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

