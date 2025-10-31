AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) Price Prediction (USD)

Get AVIAH Protocol price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much AVIAH will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

AVIAH Protocol Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, AVIAH Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 6.141 in 2025. AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, AVIAH Protocol could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 6.4480 in 2026. AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of AVIAH is $ 6.7704 with a 10.25% growth rate. AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of AVIAH is $ 7.1089 with a 15.76% growth rate. AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AVIAH in 2029 is $ 7.4644 along with 21.55% growth rate. AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AVIAH in 2030 is $ 7.8376 along with 27.63% growth rate. AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of AVIAH Protocol could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 12.7666. AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of AVIAH Protocol could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 20.7956. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 6.141 0.00%

2026 $ 6.4480 5.00%

2027 $ 6.7704 10.25%

2028 $ 7.1089 15.76%

2029 $ 7.4644 21.55%

2030 $ 7.8376 27.63%

2031 $ 8.2295 34.01%

2032 $ 8.6410 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 9.0730 47.75%

2034 $ 9.5267 55.13%

2035 $ 10.0030 62.89%

2036 $ 10.5031 71.03%

2037 $ 11.0283 79.59%

2038 $ 11.5797 88.56%

2039 $ 12.1587 97.99%

2040 $ 12.7666 107.89% Show More Short Term AVIAH Protocol Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 6.141 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 6.1418 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 6.1468 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 6.1662 0.41% AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for AVIAH on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $6.141 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for AVIAH, using a 5% annual growth input, is $6.1418 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for AVIAH, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $6.1468 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for AVIAH is $6.1662 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current AVIAH Protocol Price Statistics Current Price $ 6.141$ 6.141 $ 6.141 Price Change (24H) -0.01% Market Cap ---- -- Circulation Supply ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 66.06K$ 66.06K $ 66.06K Volume (24H) -- The latest AVIAH price is $ 6.141. It has a 24-hour change of -0.01%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 66.06K. Furthermore, AVIAH has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalisation of --. View Live AVIAH Price

AVIAH Protocol Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on AVIAH Protocol live price page, the current price of AVIAH Protocol is 6.141USD. The circulating supply of AVIAH Protocol(AVIAH) is 0.00 AVIAH , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.00% $ -0.003999 $ 6.152 $ 6.139

7 Days -0.01% $ -0.080999 $ 6.225 $ 6.054

30 Days -0.00% $ -0.049999 $ 6.778 $ 5.537 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, AVIAH Protocol has shown a price movement of $-0.003999 , reflecting a -0.00% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, AVIAH Protocol was trading at a high of $6.225 and a low of $6.054 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.01% . This recent trend showcases AVIAH's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, AVIAH Protocol has experienced a -0.00% change, reflecting approximately $-0.049999 to its value. This indicates that AVIAH could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete AVIAH Protocol price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full AVIAH Price History

How Does AVIAH Protocol (AVIAH) Price Prediction Module Works? The AVIAH Protocol Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of AVIAH based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for AVIAH Protocol over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of AVIAH, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of AVIAH Protocol. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of AVIAH. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of AVIAH to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of AVIAH Protocol.

Why is AVIAH Price Prediction Important?

AVIAH Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

