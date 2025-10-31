ASML Holding NV (ASMLON) Price Prediction (USD)

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of ASML Holding NV % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $1,081.74 $1,081.74 $1,081.74 +0.37% USD Actual Prediction ASML Holding NV Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) ASML Holding NV (ASMLON) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, ASML Holding NV could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1,081.74 in 2025. ASML Holding NV (ASMLON) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, ASML Holding NV could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1,135.827 in 2026. ASML Holding NV (ASMLON) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of ASMLON is $ 1,192.6183 with a 10.25% growth rate. ASML Holding NV (ASMLON) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of ASMLON is $ 1,252.2492 with a 15.76% growth rate. ASML Holding NV (ASMLON) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ASMLON in 2029 is $ 1,314.8617 along with 21.55% growth rate. ASML Holding NV (ASMLON) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ASMLON in 2030 is $ 1,380.6048 along with 27.63% growth rate. ASML Holding NV (ASMLON) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of ASML Holding NV could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 2,248.8597. ASML Holding NV (ASMLON) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of ASML Holding NV could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 3,663.1555. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 1,081.74 0.00%

2026 $ 1,135.827 5.00%

2027 $ 1,192.6183 10.25%

2028 $ 1,252.2492 15.76%

2029 $ 1,314.8617 21.55%

2030 $ 1,380.6048 27.63%

2031 $ 1,449.6350 34.01%

2032 $ 1,522.1168 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 1,598.2226 47.75%

2034 $ 1,678.1337 55.13%

2035 $ 1,762.0404 62.89%

2036 $ 1,850.1424 71.03%

2037 $ 1,942.6496 79.59%

2038 $ 2,039.7821 88.56%

2039 $ 2,141.7712 97.99%

2040 $ 2,248.8597 107.89% Show More Short Term ASML Holding NV Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 1,081.74 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 1,081.8881 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 1,082.7772 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 1,086.1855 0.41% ASML Holding NV (ASMLON) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for ASMLON on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $1,081.74 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. ASML Holding NV (ASMLON) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for ASMLON, using a 5% annual growth input, is $1,081.8881 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. ASML Holding NV (ASMLON) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for ASMLON, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $1,082.7772 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. ASML Holding NV (ASMLON) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for ASMLON is $1,086.1855 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current ASML Holding NV Price Statistics Current Price $ 1,081.74$ 1,081.74 $ 1,081.74 Price Change (24H) +0.37% Market Cap $ 1.61M$ 1.61M $ 1.61M Circulation Supply 1.49K 1.49K 1.49K Volume (24H) $ 56.71K$ 56.71K $ 56.71K Volume (24H) -- The latest ASMLON price is $ 1,081.74. It has a 24-hour change of +0.37%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.71K. Furthermore, ASMLON has a circulating supply of 1.49K and a total market capitalisation of $ 1.61M. View Live ASMLON Price

How to Buy ASML Holding NV (ASMLON)

ASML Holding NV Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on ASML Holding NV live price page, the current price of ASML Holding NV is 1,081.74USD. The circulating supply of ASML Holding NV(ASMLON) is 0.00 ASMLON , giving it a market capitalization of $1.61M . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.01% $ 15.0899 $ 1,087.18 $ 1,065.12

7 Days 0.04% $ 38.7799 $ 1,087.18 $ 1,030.64

30 Days 0.12% $ 114.6199 $ 1,087.18 $ 923.77 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, ASML Holding NV has shown a price movement of $15.0899 , reflecting a 0.01% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, ASML Holding NV was trading at a high of $1,087.18 and a low of $1,030.64 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.04% . This recent trend showcases ASMLON's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, ASML Holding NV has experienced a 0.12% change, reflecting approximately $114.6199 to its value. This indicates that ASMLON could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete ASML Holding NV price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full ASMLON Price History

How Does ASML Holding NV (ASMLON) Price Prediction Module Works? The ASML Holding NV Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of ASMLON based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for ASML Holding NV over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of ASMLON, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of ASML Holding NV. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of ASMLON. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of ASMLON to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of ASML Holding NV.

Why is ASMLON Price Prediction Important?

ASMLON Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is ASMLON worth investing now? According to your predictions, ASMLON will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of ASMLON next month? According to the ASML Holding NV (ASMLON) price prediction tool, the forecasted ASMLON price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 ASMLON cost in 2026? The price of 1 ASML Holding NV (ASMLON) today is $1,081.74 . According to the prediction module above, ASMLON will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of ASMLON in 2027? ASML Holding NV (ASMLON) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 ASMLON by 2027. What is the estimated price target of ASMLON in 2028? According to your price prediction input, ASML Holding NV (ASMLON) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of ASMLON in 2029? According to your price prediction input, ASML Holding NV (ASMLON) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 ASMLON cost in 2030? The price of 1 ASML Holding NV (ASMLON) today is $1,081.74 . According to the prediction module above, ASMLON will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the ASMLON price prediction for 2040? ASML Holding NV (ASMLON) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 ASMLON by 2040.