PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to The Block, e-commerce company PublicSquare (PSQ Holdings) announced the appointment of Caitlin Long, founder and CEO of Custodia crypto bank, to its
PANews
2025/07/31 11:27
Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million
PANews reported on July 31st that Web3 role-playing game Aria (ARIA) has successfully raised $5 million in its latest round of funding. This round of financing was led by Folius
PANews
2025/07/31 11:17
The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.
PANews reported on July 31 that the Bank of Japan maintained its benchmark interest rate at 0.5%, marking the fourth consecutive meeting at which it remained unchanged, in line with
PANews
2025/07/31 10:59
A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Aunt Ai, another new address, 0x286…2aEa4, whose ownership remains unclear, has been hoarding ETH. Over the past six days, this address has
PANews
2025/07/31 10:56
AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.
PANews reported on July 31 that according to The Information , artificial intelligence startup Cohere expects revenue to reach $200 million this year. The company is currently nearing the completion
PANews
2025/07/31 10:53
Crypto market diverges, ETH returns to $3,800, NFT sector drops over 3%
PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, some crypto markets saw gains today. ETH rose 1.43%, returning above $3,800, and BTC rose 0.28% to $118,000. The SocialFi
PANews
2025/07/31 10:51
London-based payments company Due completes $7.3 million in seed funding and launches a global stablecoin payment API
PANews reported on July 31st that Due, a London-based borderless payments startup, announced the completion of a $7.3 million seed round and the official launch of its global stablecoin payment
PANews
2025/07/31 10:45
DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL
PANews reported on July 31 that fiber optic network provider DoubleZero announced the establishment of a 3 million SOL staking pool to accelerate the growth and performance improvement of validators
PANews
2025/07/31 10:30
Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (July 31, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Check out this infographic from "Ai&Meme Daily"! [Image file name missing] 7/31 Update: Market volatility, altcoins suffer. $CHILLHOUSE's NFT
PANews
2025/07/31 10:22
Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"
The White House just released its "Crypto Policy Report." Today, let's take a look: The Big Picture The Trump administration signed a new directive (EO 14178) in early 2025,
PANews
2025/07/31 10:00
