The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to an announcement from the Cyberspace Administration of China, serious security issues with Nvidia's computing chips have recently been exposed. Previously, US lawmakers
PANews
2025/07/31 13:03
From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?
Byron Gilliam, Blockworks Compiled and edited by BitpushNews There was a time when Federal Reserve chairmen had the freedom to lecture politicians about their irresponsible spending habits. It was a
PANews
2025/07/31 13:00
Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Kaia's official X account, the FNSA to KAIA token swap service will officially end on September 30, 2025, coinciding with the termination
PANews
2025/07/31 12:56
Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.
According to a July 31 report from PANews, Ying Ying, chief computer industry analyst at CITIC Construction Investment Securities, stated that Hong Kong's stablecoin and the digital RMB are not
PANews
2025/07/31 12:52
Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.
According to a report by PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain, despite the continued rise in the price of $PUMP, Machi Big Brother (Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng) closed some
PANews
2025/07/31 12:19
From AMM to Order Book: Exploring the Transformation of Polymarket’s Pricing Mechanism and the Possibility of Integration with DEX
Author: @BlazingKevin_, Researcher at Movemaker In Polymarket, each prediction market is essentially a "probability exchange for future events." Users can express their bets on a particular event by buying an
PANews
2025/07/31 12:00
Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.
PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive
PANews
2025/07/31 11:57
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.
According to SoSoValue, a PANews report on July 31st, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $47.0383 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the fifth consecutive day of
PANews
2025/07/31 11:55
1confirmation founder: 1confirmation NFT Fund still has a lot of capital to deploy
According to PANews on July 31st, 1confirmation founder Nick Tomaino posted on the X platform that the 1confirmation NFT Fund is currently the largest institutional buyer of NFTs in the
PANews
2025/07/31 11:42
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K
Crypto market is flashing mixed signals today as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged while bracing for macroeconomic headwinds. The crypto market cap is down 3.8%, yet Bitcoin has managed to hold above the key $118,000 support level despite earlier weakness, signaling cautious optimism among traders. Ethereum also remained resilient, hovering above $3,800 amid broader uncertainty fueled by looming U.S. tariffs set to kick in on August 1. While institutional activity and recent large-scale acquisitions offered brief support, the market continues to show signs of fatigue, with risk appetite tempered by global economic concerns. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews
2025/07/31 11:37
