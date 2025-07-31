MEXC Exchange
5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years
According to a report by Onchain Lens on July 31st, five wallets from the Satoshi era, dormant for 15.3 years, are suspected to be owned by the same person, who
PANews
2025/07/31 14:53
Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management
PANews reported on July 31st that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority recently issued the "Guidelines for the Supervision of Licensed Stablecoin Issuers." The guidelines (including the section on customer account
PANews
2025/07/31 14:49
Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7
PANews reported on July 31 that according to NLNico, Sweden's Fragbite Group has recently purchased 2.7 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 7.
PANews
2025/07/31 14:35
Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products
Compiled by: Felix, PANews Ever since President Donald Trump requested the establishment of the Digital Asset Markets Task Force in January of this year and its report outlining recommendations
PANews
2025/07/31 14:25
Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital
According to PANews on July 31st, Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China, stated that Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance is the world's
PANews
2025/07/31 14:04
Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye
PANews reported on July 31st that former Jefferies trader Tian Zeng has founded a $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye, according to the Blockchain Council. The fund will officially
PANews
2025/07/31 14:02
Bolivia's Central Bank and El Salvador's National Digital Asset Commission signed a memorandum of cooperation
PANews reported on July 31st that the Central Bank of Bolivia (BCB) and the National Digital Asset Commission of El Salvador (CNAD) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at
PANews
2025/07/31 13:54
Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others
PANews reported on July 31st that Fosun Wealth International Holdings Co., Ltd., Fosun's digital wealth management platform, and its incubated subsidiary, Star Road Fintech Holdings Co., Ltd., announced that Star
PANews
2025/07/31 13:43
Ethenaâ€™s TVL surged 50% to $8.5 billion in the past 30 days
According to PANews on July 31, Deflama data showed that Ethena's total locked value (TVL) surged 50% over the past 30 days, breaking a record high of $8.5 billion, setting
PANews
2025/07/31 13:37
Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale
PANews reported on July 31st that cybersecurity company Check Point reported that researchers recently discovered a large-scale malicious campaign called JSCEAL, in which attackers exploited the Node.js platform using compiled
PANews
2025/07/31 13:26
