Parataxis to go public and form a $640m Bitcoin treasury through SPAC merger
Parataxis Holdings is merging with SilverBox Corp IV in a special purpose acquisition that includes the formation of a NYSE-traded Bitcoin treasury company worth $640 million. In a recent press release, the two companies announced that the deal could “provide…
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 15:02
KakaoBank signals entry into stablecoin market as South Korea opens the door
South Korean digital bank KakaoBank hopes to cement its place in the stablecoin market and is reportedly reviewing various entry strategies, including a potential won-pegged stablecoin. Local media outlet reports say KakaoBank’s chief financial officer, Kwon Tae-hoon, has confirmed that…
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 14:59
China mulls launch of first stablecoins in push to challenge US Dollar dominance
China is preparing to launch its first stablecoins as part of a broader effort to reduce reliance on the US Dollar (USD), according to a Financial Times report on Wednesday.
Fxstreet
2025/08/07 14:54
UK firms Union Jack Oil and Reabold Resources plan to mine Bitcoin using idle natural gas
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to NLNico, British companies Union Jack Oil and Reabold Resources plan to mine Bitcoin using idle natural gas in West Newton, via 360
PANews
2025/08/07 14:48
ECR Minerals, a publicly listed gold exploration and development company, has launched a Bitcoin treasury reserve strategy.
PANews reported on August 7th that ECR Minerals, a gold exploration and development company listed on the London Stock Exchange, plans to adopt a Bitcoin treasury reserve strategy, according to
PANews
2025/08/07 14:21
Some old YouTube accounts were stolen and used to promote fraudulent trading robots. The scam has currently stolen 256 ETH
PANews reported on August 7th that cybersecurity firm SentinelLABS reported that several YouTube accounts that previously published crypto news and investment tips had been compromised by criminals to promote scam
PANews
2025/08/07 14:13
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 82.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 913.45.
PANews reported on August 7 that according to an official announcement, Japanese fashion brand ANAP purchased 82.33 BTC and currently owns a total of 913.45 BTC.
PANews
2025/08/07 14:03
Fuel and Rockets: Is the Perpetual Contract the Engine of This Round of Alt-Bull Market?
The 2025 crypto bull market may already be here, but the way it roars will be unlike any other. If you're still focusing on spot trading volume to gauge market
PANews
2025/08/07 14:00
Caila, the AI agent for the BNB Chain ecosystem, announced on X that it is entering the Kalshi
PANews reported on August 7th that Caila, an AI agent within the BNB Chain ecosystem, has begun participating in the weather forecast section of Kalshi, a US CFTC-regulated prediction market
PANews
2025/08/07 13:47
Cao Cao Travel's Hong Kong-listed shares surged over 20% in the day.
PANews reported on August 7 that according to Jinshi, Cao Cao Travel's Hong Kong-listed stock rose by more than 20% during the day, possibly influenced by the news that "Cao
PANews
2025/08/07 13:38
