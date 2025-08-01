MEXC Exchange
US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%
PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
PANews
2025/08/01 07:45
Coinbase increased its holdings by 2,509 bitcoins in the second quarter, bringing its total holdings to 11,776.
PANews reported on August 1st that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that Coinbase added 2,509 bitcoins in the second quarter of 2025, bringing its total holdings to 11,776. The cost
PANews
2025/08/01 07:40
White House: 25% tariffs on India and 30% tariffs on South Africa
According to a report by Jinshi on August 1st, the White House announced that it would impose a 25% tariff on India, a 19% tariff on Thailand, a 30% tariff
PANews
2025/08/01 07:30
US SEC Chairman Announces Major Initiatives to Adapt to Cryptocurrency Development
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Reuters, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins announced a series of regulatory reform plans aimed at adapting to cryptocurrency
PANews
2025/08/01 07:26
Dalio sells remaining stake in Bridgewater Associates and steps down from board
PANews reported on August 1st that Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio sold all remaining shares in the hedge fund and resigned from the board of directors. Bridgewater reportedly informed clients
PANews
2025/08/01 07:19
The White House will impose a 39% tariff on Swiss goods and increase Canadian tariffs from 25% to 35%.
According to a PANews report on August 1st, the White House announced that it would impose a 39% tariff on Swiss goods, a 19% tariff on Pakistani goods, a 19%
PANews
2025/08/01 07:18
Coinbase to launch tokenized stocks and prediction markets in the US
PANews reported on August 1st that according to CNBC, Coinbase announced that it will launch new services in the United States in the coming months, including tokenized stocks, prediction markets,
PANews
2025/08/01 07:14
Push for liquid staking in Solana ETFs gains institutional support
Though it has weighed in on traditional staking, the US Securities and Exchange Commission has not issued guidance on liquid staking.
PANews
2025/08/01 07:02
Crypto Torture Suspect John Woeltz Posts $1 Million Bond
John Woeltz, one of two men accused of torturing a crypto investor and holding him hostage in New York City back in May, was released on $1 million bail, a Thursday report from TMZ states. John Woeltz Released On $1 Million Bail According to a July 31 report , Woeltz was released Thursday after Judge Gregory Carro granted bail to both him and co-defendant William Duplessie amid the case’s ongoing evidence review. 𝐍𝐘𝐂 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞-𝐊𝐢𝐝𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐳 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 $𝟏 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐝 – 𝐓𝐌𝐙 John Woeltz, known as the “Crypto King of Kentucky,” was released on a $1 million bond after being charged in a disturbing kidnapping and… pic.twitter.com/lLEkeP6jko — Joseph Bonner (@mrjosephbonner) July 31, 2025 Once approved, Duplessie is expected to remain confined to a home in Miami, while Woeltz is set to stay at an undisclosed location in New York. Both alleged crypto criminals will be required to wear ankle monitors for the duration of their confinement. Eric Adams’ Security Detail Under Scrutiny Duplessie and Woeltz were indicted last month on charges, including unlawful imprisonment, assault, and kidnapping, after the unidentified barefoot victim flagged down a traffic officer shortly after escaping captivity. The man told authorities he was lured from his home country, Italy, to a luxury SoHo townhouse on May 6 and held against his will by Duplessie and Woeltz. The duo allegedly bound, shocked, cut, and threatened the man with a gun in an attempt to access his Bitcoin holdings . Both defendants have pleaded not guilty, claiming the victim was allowed to move freely and even party during the alleged captivity. “Victims of abuse are not always going to act the way we expect them to,” prosecutor Sania Khan said in a recent hearing. Mayor Eric Adams’ name has also been drawn into the scandal after two officers—members of his private security detail—were placed on modified duty for driving the victim from the airport to his captors’ home. A trial date for Duplessie and Woeltz has yet to be announced.
CryptoNews
2025/08/01 06:12
Chairman French Hill Urges Senate To Pass Crypto Market Legislation Following White House Report
House Committee on Financial Services Chairman French Hill (R-AR) is urging the Senate to pass key digital asset legislation in a July 30 statement from the congressman following the White House’s publication of its long-awaited digital assets report. French Hill Urges Senators To Advance Crypto Market Structure Legislation According to the Wednesday statement , Hill is pushing for members of the U.S. Senate to advance crypto policy to U.S. President Donald Trump’s desk. “Now that the GENIUS Act is law and the CLARITY Act received overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver such critical market structure legislation to President Trump’s desk,” Hill said. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act and look forward to continued collaboration with my Senate colleagues and the Trump administration to make the President’s full vision a reality.” White House Issues Key Digital Assets Report Hill’s comments come just one day after the White House unveiled its landmark crypto report , “Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology,” pursuant to Trump’s January 2025 executive order, which established a crypto working group. The President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a report that provides a roadmap to USHER IN THE GOLDEN AGE OF CRYPTO 🇺🇸 "Together, we will make the U.S. the crypto capital of the world!" 🌎 pic.twitter.com/YwE5KRrjnA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 30, 2025 The report lays bare the aforementioned working group’s vision for introducing crypto market clarity and creating balanced digital asset regulations stateside. “By embracing and supporting the option of DeFi for investors, policymakers can help position the United States as a leader in the global crypto economy,” the report reads. “Encouraging the development of regulatory frameworks that balance innovation with security will pave the way for a robust financial future.” Both the CLARITY Act and GENIUS Act received bipartisan support following months of political polarization between Democrats and Republicans over Trump’s ventures in the blockchain sector as a whole. Republicans officially dubbed the week of July 14 as “Crypto Week,” while Ranking Member of the House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters (D-CA) pushed back with her own “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week.”
CryptoNews
2025/08/01 06:06
