AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.
According to a report by PANews on August 1st, following today's Bitcoin price correction, AguilaTrades' $400 million long position in BTC was completely liquidated half an hour ago. This round
PANews
2025/08/01 09:34
Trader 0xCB92 shorted Ethereum with high leverage, making a profit of over $3.7 million
According to a report by Lookonchain on August 1st, trader 0xCB92 shorted Ethereum (ETH) with 20x leverage three days ago, when market sentiment was high. His cumulative profit has now
PANews
2025/08/01 09:30
Chairman of the U.S. SEC: My top priority is to establish a regulatory framework for the issuance of crypto assets in the United States as soon as possible
According to PANews on August 1st, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins stated that, in conjunction with the Presidential Working Group (PWG) report, his top priority is
PANews
2025/08/01 09:26
Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF
PANews reported on August 1st that several asset management firms, including Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, and VanEck, have submitted amendments to their S-1 registration statements for a Solana spot
PANews
2025/08/01 09:11
In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders
PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past hour, $284 million in liquidation occurred across the entire network, with $276 million in long positions and
PANews
2025/08/01 09:07
Ethereum Foundation: Defining the next decade with "lean Ethereum"
Author: Justin Drake Translated by: BitpushNews Yesterday marked the tenth anniversary of Ethereum. Today, we officially launched the "Lean Ethereum" vision—my personal mission statement for the next decade. We stand
PANews
2025/08/01 09:00
Trump signed an executive order, Taiwan's new "reciprocal tariff" is 20%
According to a report from PANews on August 1st, Kantaihai reported that on July 31st, US President Trump signed an executive order establishing "reciprocal tariff" rates for several countries and
PANews
2025/08/01 08:50
The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.
PANews reported on August 1st that according to the Ethereum Foundation blog, Ethereum celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday, and today the official "lean Ethereum" vision was officially released as a
PANews
2025/08/01 08:45
Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering
PANews reported on August 1st that Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR/STRK/STRF/STRD/STRC) has signed a sales agreement to issue and sell variable-rate Series A perpetual preferred stock (STRC Stock) with a total value
PANews
2025/08/01 08:41
Strategy Q2 operating revenue reached $14 billion and net profit reached $10 billion
PANews reported on August 1st that Strategy announced that in the second quarter of 2025, the company achieved operating revenue of US$14 billion, net profit of US$10 billion, and earnings
PANews
2025/08/01 08:40
