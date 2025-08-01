MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-08 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Metaplanet to issue up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares
According to a PANews report on August 1, Metaplanet announced that it has submitted a shelf registration application for up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares, including 277.5
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 15:17
Hong Kong’s stablecoin bill takes effect today, here’s what we know
The Hong Kong stablecoin bill officially takes effect. Financial authorities say they will start granting stablecoin issuer licenses early next year. Here’s everything we know about the bill. On August 1, the region’s first stablecoin bill in history, the Stablecoin…
EFFECT
$0.006122
+0.06%
HERE
$0.00056
-22.75%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 15:16
Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.
According to PANews on August 1st, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng's Machi Big Brother's long positions in ETH, HYPE, and PUMP are worth approximately $148 million. Due to
HYPE
$40.08
+4.83%
PUMP
$0.003444
+1.77%
ETH
$3,871.6
+5.16%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 15:13
USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.
PANews reported on August 1st that Glassnode's monitoring showed that the 30-day average of USDT transfers across major blockchains has steadily increased since the volatility in early 2022, currently reaching
BNB
$781.39
+1.25%
CROSS
$0.30194
-3.41%
MAY
$0.05165
+1.67%
MAJOR
$0.16567
+3.49%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 15:10
Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC
According to PANews on August 1st, UK-based Cel AI announced plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on September 1st and transfer to the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE)
BTC
$117,214.64
+1.79%
CEL
$0.07653
+1.63%
AI
$0.1286
+2.88%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 15:08
Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.
According to PANews on August 1st, NLNico reported that Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) had increased its holdings of Bitcoin by 21.52 over the past three months, bringing its total holdings
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 14:51
Democrats press bank regulator on Trump stablecoin conflicts
Democratic senators have asked Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan Gould to explain how he’ll prevent Donald Trump from influencing stablecoin rules that may benefit his family.
TRUMP
$9.089
+2.52%
MAY
$0.05165
+1.67%
LL
$0.01417
-0.63%
BANK
$0.05754
+13.76%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 14:33
Vaultz Capital Closes £4.3 Million Funding and Expands Bitcoin Strategy
PANews reported on August 1st that Vaultz Capital, a UK-listed digital asset management company, successfully raised £4.3 million through a private placement, of which Aura Digital subscribed £2.6 million. The
AURA
$0.008846
+8.32%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 14:17
XRP Slightly Surpasses Ethereum in Coinbase Q2 Retail Trading Revenue
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Decrypt , although Ethereum's price performance rebounded in the second quarter and Coinbase 's retail trading volume declined overall, XRP continued to
XRP
$3.1076
+3.50%
SECOND
$0.0000115
-3.36%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 14:04
Solv Protocol launches BTC+ vault to unlock yield from idle Bitcoin
Bitcoin staking platform Solv Protocol has announced BTC+, a new structured yield vault designed to generate BTC-denominated returns. According to an August 1 X post, the vault helps generate interest from idle Bitcoin by deploying capital across DeFi, CeFi, and…
BTC
$117,214.64
+1.79%
DEFI
$0.002018
+0.29%
SOLV
$0.04315
+3.52%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 14:04
Trending News
More
ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income
Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path
Ethereum will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Genesis Block on July 30
Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace
GMO Miner Allows XRP Holders to Earn $6,800 a Day – GMO Miner Launches XRP Mining Contracts