Among the top 300 crypto tokens by market capitalization, six tokens saw monthly gains exceeding 100%, including ZORA, which rose by 746.5%, and REKT, which rose by 208.3%.
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Coingecko data, six of the top 300 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization have seen monthly gains exceeding 100% over the past 30 days.
PANews
2025/08/01 16:40
HNT dips 36% from July peak — will Helium’s August 1 halving spark a rebound?
Helium’s HNT token has lost 36% of its value since hitting $4.03 in mid-July, trading at $2.95 on ahead of it’s third halving. The drop has extended by 12% in the past 24 hours and nearly 20% over the past…
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 16:34
Huaxing Capital plans to apply to expand its existing license to digital asset business and increase investment in industry infrastructure, on-chain ecology and RWA.
According to PANews on August 1st, Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance officially came into effect today. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has established a six-month transition period and expects to issue
PANews
2025/08/01 16:33
The bull market pauses, here are four key points for screening potential altcoins in 2025
Author: The DeFi Investor Compiled by: Tim, PANews The crypto bull market is back, at least for the time being. The question is: Which altcoins will deliver outperformance? During the
PANews
2025/08/01 16:24
Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.
According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase's US stock price fell 10.46% in pre-market trading, currently trading at $338.7. Coinbase disclosed that its total revenue for Q2 2025 was
PANews
2025/08/01 16:19
U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury
U.K fintech company Valereum Plc is raising funds to establish its Bitcoin treasury reserve, following many other companies that have jumped on the BTC band wagon. On August 1, the fintech company announced that it will be aiming to raise…
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 16:12
Solana ETFs coming soon? Seven asset managers file amended S-1s with the SEC
At least seven asset managers have filed amended registration statements for their proposed spot Solana ETFs with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as potential approval draws closer. As of August 1, firms including Bitwise, Canary Capital, Fidelity, CoinShares, Grayscale,…
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 16:09
AI project Billions completes $30 million in financing, with participation from Polychain, Coinbase Ventures and others
PANews reported on August 1st that the AI project Billions announced the completion of a $30 million funding round, dedicated to building the first universal human-AI network. This funding round
PANews
2025/08/01 16:04
Analysis: August and September are usually the months with the weakest BTC performance throughout the year, and the market may enter a period of consolidation due to weakening policy catalysts.
PANews reported on August 1st that Matrixport's latest investment research report indicates that the core catalyst for a new round of Bitcoin appreciation is emerging. Despite a flurry of positive
PANews
2025/08/01 15:58
BNB Chain Weekly Report: Daily Active Users of BSC and opBNB Reach 2.27 Million and 1.79 Million, with 7-Day Trading Volume Reaching $43.08 Billion
PANews reported on August 1st that according to the latest BNB Chain ecosystem report (July 24th to 30th), BSC and opBNB had average daily active users of 2.27 million and
PANews
2025/08/01 15:44
