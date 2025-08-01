MEXC Exchange
Metaplanet files shelf registration for 555 billion yen worth of shares backed by BTC
Metaplanet files a plans to raise 555 billion yen by issuing two separate classes of BTC-backed shares over the next two years. The funds will go to its ambitious 2027 BTC acquisition goal. In a recent company notice, the Japanese…
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 18:07
Bitpanda Co-CEO Paul Klanschek to Step Down, Become an Advisor
PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Bloomberg Tax, Bitpanda GmbH, a cryptocurrency brokerage, will have its co-CEO, Paul Klanschek, step down from the helm as the company achieves
PANews
2025/08/01 18:05
Tether surpasses South Korea to become the 18th largest holder of US Treasury bonds
PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Messari data, Tether surpassed South Korea to become the 18th largest holder of U.S. Treasury bonds. Yesterday, Tether released its Q2 financial
PANews
2025/08/01 17:44
The whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH at a high slippage price has now suffered a loss of $1.645 million.
According to PANews on August 1st, on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa is monitoring a whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH on-chain at high slippage. On July 28th, he purchased 5,073.16
PANews
2025/08/01 17:33
IMF: Some crypto assets will be included in the National Economic Accounts System (SNA) and classified as "non-produced non-financial assets"
PANews reported on August 1st that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) official blog announced that the updated System of National Accounts (SNA), the global standard for measuring economic activity, will
PANews
2025/08/01 17:30
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele can now run for election indefinitely
El Salvador approved indefinite reelection for President Bukele and extended terms to six years, sparking backlash from critics warning of rising authoritarianism.
PANews
2025/08/01 17:28
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the establishment plan of the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee.
PANews reported on August 1st that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced the establishment plan for the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee. The plan states that the MIIT
PANews
2025/08/01 17:23
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$44.59067 million
PANews reported on August 1st that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of market close, the total trading volume of all virtual asset ETFs in Hong Kong today
PANews
2025/08/01 16:55
Indonesia's crypto tax revenue has reached approximately $6.97 million since the beginning of the year, with the tax rate on overseas platforms increasing to 1% starting in August.
According to PANews on August 1st, Indonesia's Directorate General of Taxation monitors annual cryptocurrency tax revenue between 50 billion and 60 billion rupiah (approximately US$31.25 million and US$36.4 million). Tax
PANews
2025/08/01 16:49
Bitcoin mining faces surging power demands and record-low fees
The Bitcoin network is expanding on an industrial scale, with power-hungry mining rigs driving energy consumption to unprecedented highs even as the flow of transactions slows to a trickle. Yet, the network seems to be under tension as rising hashrate…
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 16:47
