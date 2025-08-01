MEXC Exchange
An address containing 306 BTC was activated after being dormant for 12.4 years
According to PANews on August 1st, Whale Alert monitoring revealed that an address that had been dormant for 12.4 years had just been activated, containing 306 BTC (worth $35.1654 million).
PANews
2025/08/01 23:22
Chainlink introduces new pricing methodology for DEX-traded assets
Chainlink has announced a new pricing methodology purpose-built to offer reliable pricing for cryptocurrency and tokenized assets primarily traded on decentralized exchanges. An announcement Chainlink (LINK) shared on August 1 states that Chainlink State Pricing targets assets that show limited…
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 23:20
U.S. Treasury Secretary: Exploring the possibilities of decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential of blockchain technology
PANews reported on August 1 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said: "We are exploring new possibilities in decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential
PANews
2025/08/01 23:13
UK greenlights retail access to crypto ETNs in subdued policy U-turn
UK regulators have redrafted the playbook, allowing retail crypto ETNs while keeping derivatives banned. The FCA’s grudging concession comes with a caveat: investors walk the tightrope without a compensation safety net. The Financial Conduct Authority announced on August 1 that…
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 23:06
PUMP price drops 15% as Bonk lauchpad dominates market share
PUMP price dropped 15% as Pump.fun continues to loose market share.
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 23:02
Bitcoin ETF saw a net outflow of 949 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net inflow of 8,183 ETH.
According to Lookonchain data from PANews on August 1st, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 949 BTC (US$110 million) today. ARK21Shares saw an outflow of 767 BTC (US$88.73
PANews
2025/08/01 22:52
Resupply: $10 million in bad debts now fully repaid
PANews reported on August 1st that the stablecoin protocol Resupply officially announced that $10 million in bad debt has now been fully repaid. Of this, $8.8 million related to a
PANews
2025/08/01 22:47
Fed's Bostic: Still expecting one rate cut this year
PANews reported on August 1 that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Chairman Bostic said that in many respects, the labor market still looks good; if the data supports it, he
PANews
2025/08/01 22:43
Gryphon shareholders will vote on merger with Bitcoin mining firm American Bitcoin on August 27.
PANews reported on August 1st that, according to The Miner Mag, American Bitcoin Corp (ABC), a Bitcoin mining company backed by the Trump family, is nearing completion of a confidential
PANews
2025/08/01 22:42
3 tokens to check out before 2025 ends: The next XRP, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu
As the 2025 bull run peaks, investors are eyeing memecoins with momentum, Little Pepe is emerging as a surprise contender. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 22:38
