Exclusive Interview with Solana Mobile General Manager: How does the zero-commission Web3 mobile Seeker start the flywheel effect?
Author: Token Relations Compiled by Tim, PANews In this month’s new Solana Sessions interview series, we spoke with Emmett Hollyer, General Manager of Solana Mobile. Solana Mobile, an innovative project
PANews
2025/08/07 17:30
UAE SCA and Dubai VARA reach crypto regulatory cooperation to promote mutual recognition of licenses
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to Cointelegraph , the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority ( SCA ) and the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority ( VARA ) announced
PANews
2025/08/07 17:27
INFINIT: IN airdrop claims will open today at 18:00 for a period of one month
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to an official announcement, users of the INFINIT ecosystem can now claim the IN airdrop at claim.infinit.tech from 6:00 PM on August 7th
PANews
2025/08/07 17:22
China's central bank will conduct 700 billion yuan of reverse repurchase operations
PANews reported on August 7 that the People's Bank of China's Open Market Operations Office issued an announcement stating that in order to maintain ample liquidity in the banking system,
PANews
2025/08/07 17:06
WLFI launches USD1 points program to reward stablecoin users
PANews reported on August 7th that WLFI announced the upcoming launch of a USD1 Points Program, aiming to reward stablecoin users through a loyalty reward mechanism. The program will initially
PANews
2025/08/07 16:46
AguilaTrades once again spent 4.6 million USDC leverage to open $98 million in BTC and ETH long positions
PANews reported on August 7th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that AguilaTrades, the "mysterious whale" who previously lost $40 million, has become active again. He deposited $4.6 million in USDC
PANews
2025/08/07 16:36
Malicious crypto trading bots siphon over $900k via aged YouTube accounts
A network of crypto scammers is leveraging aged YouTube accounts to push trading bots that lure users into deploying malicious smart contracts capable of draining their wallets. Sounding the alarm on this “widespread and ongoing” threat, senior threat researcher Alex…
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 16:20
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$14.86049 million
According to PANews on August 7, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs
PANews
2025/08/07 16:16
DeFi's "Godfather" operates RWA, and the tokenized asset management platform Superstate has attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in two years.
By Nancy, PANews Tokenization is becoming one of the few narratives in this crypto cycle that has Wall Street bowing and regulators agreeing. Amidst this RWA craze, Superstate, a tokenized
PANews
2025/08/07 16:10
China FOMO strikes again as nation tests stablecoin rollout to boost renminbi: report
Insiders say China plans to launch renminbi-backed stablecoins in an effort to combat the U.S. dollar. However, the launch is held back by capital outflow concerns. In a recent article by the Financial Times, its been revealed that Chinese officials…
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 16:09
