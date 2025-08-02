MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-08 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces
PANews reported on August 2nd that Plugman, an experimental art project creating native IP on ZetaChain, has officially launched a new NFT series today, totaling 5,000 NFTs, which will be
IP
$6.186
+5.61%
NFT
$0.0000004752
-0.48%
Share
PANews
2025/08/02 10:00
Including 2,373 ETH, 7.76 million ENA and 38.86 billion PEPE.
PANews 8月2日消息，据 Lookonchain 监测，Arthur Hayes 在过去 6 小时内售出了 2,373 枚 ETH（价值 832 万美元）、776 万枚 ENA（价值 462 万美元）和 388.6 亿枚 PEPE（价值 41.47 万美元）。
PEPE
$0.00001095
+3.98%
ENA
$0.6479
+7.23%
ETH
$3,872.7
+5.17%
Share
PANews
2025/08/02 09:51
DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill
DeFi Education Fund called on the Senate Banking Committee to frame a key crypto market bill in a more tech-neutral way and strengthen crypto developer protections in a recent letter.
MORE
$0.10011
-3.15%
DEFI
$0.002018
+0.29%
FUND
$0.02739
+24.50%
Share
PANews
2025/08/02 09:40
According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of
PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，麻吉大哥黄立成凌晨先加仓再割肉，剩余仓位浮亏扩大至 1850 万美元。其凌晨 12 点至 4 点大盘快速下跌时对 ETH / HYPE / PUMP 都进行了一轮小幅加仓，5 点短时反弹后再次下探才选择割肉；目前还剩余总价值 1.49 亿美元的仓位，其中 ETH 已几乎持平 PUMP 的浮亏，超过 600 万美元。
HYPE
$40.04
+4.89%
PUMP
$0.003443
+1.38%
ETH
$3,872.7
+5.17%
Share
PANews
2025/08/02 09:37
According to @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, the "insider whale"'s BTC & ETH double short position has a floating profit of more than 5.859 million US dollars.
PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，“内幕巨鲸”的 BTC & ETH 双开空单浮盈已超过 585.9 万美元。 昨夜消息 ，“内幕巨鲸”将ETH空单加仓至11111.11枚，其仓位浮盈超324万美元。
BTC
$117,224.87
+1.83%
MORE
$0.10011
-3.15%
ETH
$3,872.7
+5.17%
AMP
$0.003635
+2.45%
Share
PANews
2025/08/02 09:21
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho
PANews 8月2日消息，据 Cointelegraph 报道，美国证券交易委员会（SEC）专员 Hester Peirce 将于今年秋季启程，带领团队巡访十个城市举办圆桌会议，旨在收集行业利益相关者、开发者和投资者的反馈意见，以便该机构更好地评估未来的数字资产规则。该机构的加密货币特别工作组“特别感兴趣”与成立不到两年、员工人数不超过 10 人的加密货币初创公司会面。圆桌讨论将于 8 月至 12 月期间举行。
U
$0.02983
+4.37%
CITY
$0.9945
+5.19%
Share
PANews
2025/08/02 09:10
Valerie Szczepanik, who has been appointed the SEC’s chief artificial intelligence officer, will lead the task force.
PANews 8月2日消息，据财联社报道，美国证券交易委员会（SEC）8月1日宣布成立人工智能特别工作组，将引领该机构通过负责任地使用AI来提升运营创新和效率。已被任命为SEC首席人工智能官的Valerie Szczepanik将领导该工作组。
Share
PANews
2025/08/02 09:03
Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.
PANews 8月2日消息，据链上分析师余烬监测，[四战 ETH 75% 胜率鲸鱼] 在 3 小时前继续加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH，其做空 ETH 目前已经浮盈 750 万美元。该鲸鱼在 7/28 以 3,843 美元的价格做空 2 万枚 ETH，成功的做对了方向有了 750 万美元的浮盈。今天凌晨其以 3,535 美元的价格又加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH。目前仓位情况：15x 空
ETH
$3,872.7
+5.17%
Share
PANews
2025/08/02 08:57
Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.
PANews 8月2日消息，据链上分析师余烬监测，[四战 ETH 75% 胜率鲸鱼] 在 3 小时前继续加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH，其做空 ETH 目前已经浮盈 750 万美元。该鲸鱼在 7/28 以 3,843 美元的价格做空 2 万枚 ETH，成功的做对了方向有了 750 万美元的浮盈。今天凌晨其以 3,535 美元的价格又加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH。目前仓位情况：15x 空
ETH
$3,872.7
+5.17%
Share
PANews
2025/08/02 08:57
Curve currently has about 25 chains online, but not all of them are strictly Layer 2. These include Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Celo, Gnosis, Hyperliquid, Ink, Polygon, Sonic, etc.
PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，CurveDAO 成员 phil_00Llama 提交了一项提案，旨在阻止这家去中心化交易所进一步扩展到其他以太坊 Layer2 层，理由是其缺乏经济效用。提案中写道：“Layer 2 占用了优秀开发者的时间。这些链至少需要与以太坊相同的关注，但回报却微乎其微。通过削减所有这方面的开发，Curve 可以重新获得精力，向更富有成效的方向发展”。“我认为 Curve 应该加大对以太坊的投入，例如专注于在以太坊生态系统中更广泛地采用 scrvUSD。” 他指出，“在交易量低迷的时候”，Curve 在以太坊主网上的矿池产生的收入是其所有 Layer 2 部署总和的 450 倍。 该提案是在 Aave 联合创始人 Marc Zeller 做出类似举动之后提出的。Marc Zeller
CELO
$0.3224
+2.64%
SONIC
$0.21857
+3.56%
LAYER
$0.6205
+3.03%
AAVE
$283.22
+7.55%
ETC
$21.2
+4.17%
NOT
$0.002123
+5.09%
Share
PANews
2025/08/02 08:48
Trending News
More
ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income
Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path
Ethereum will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Genesis Block on July 30
Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace
GMO Miner Allows XRP Holders to Earn $6,800 a Day – GMO Miner Launches XRP Mining Contracts