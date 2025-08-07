2025-08-08 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Bank of England cuts interest rates by 25bp

Bank of England cuts interest rates by 25bp

PANews reported on August 7 that the Bank of England lowered its policy interest rate from 4.25% to 4%, the fifth rate cut in this round of rate cuts, in
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,05741+13,52%
Share
PANews2025/08/07 19:01
Nobel Prize winner Johnson: The crypto crisis is coming

Nobel Prize winner Johnson: The crypto crisis is coming

By Simon Johnson Compiled by: Bitpush After passing a major piece of digital currency legislation (the GENIUS Act), and with more bills pending (the CLARITY Act has already passed the
Moonveil
MORE$0,10018-2,99%
Major
MAJOR$0,16575+3,67%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,03977+2,95%
Share
PANews2025/08/07 19:00
Union Jack Oil plans to deploy Bitcoin mining rigs in West Newton ahead of BTC treasury proposal

Union Jack Oil plans to deploy Bitcoin mining rigs in West Newton ahead of BTC treasury proposal

U.K. listed oil and gas company Union Jack Oil intends to with partner with a joint venture to deploy Bitcoin mining facilities at a West Newton gas field. Will it lead to a Bitcoin treasury? According to a press release,…
Sidekick
K$----%
U
U$0,02983+4,37%
Bitcoin
BTC$117 224,87+1,84%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/07 18:46
Ant Financial: Its self-developed public blockchain Jovay is expected to launch on the mainnet in September this year, and will not involve a token issuance.

Ant Financial: Its self-developed public blockchain Jovay is expected to launch on the mainnet in September this year, and will not involve a token issuance.

PANews reported on August 7th that Ant Group Vice President and President of Ant Digit's blockchain business, Bian Zhuoqun, revealed today that the company's self-developed public blockchain, capable of processing
Vice
VICE$0,00935-2,19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01602+3,22%
ANTTIME
ANT$0,108+4 220,00%
Notcoin
NOT$0,002126+5,40%
Share
PANews2025/08/07 18:11
Trump to sign executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in alternative assets like cryptocurrencies

Trump to sign executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in alternative assets like cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on August 7 that according to foreign media reports, Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday, intending to allow private equity, real estate, cryptocurrencies and other alternative
Sidekick
K$----%
RealLink
REAL$0,0516+3,36%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,094+2,66%
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0,0002391-0,04%
Sign
SIGN$0,07718+3,03%
Wink
LIKE$0,009436+0,36%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0,1113+0,36%
Share
PANews2025/08/07 18:08
Hong Kong's first RWA industry white paper released: The idea that everything can be RWA is a false proposition

Hong Kong's first RWA industry white paper released: The idea that everything can be RWA is a false proposition

PANews reported on August 7th that, according to 36Kr, the "Real-World Asset Warranty (RWA) Industry Development Research Report - Industry Edition 2025" was released in Hong Kong today, systematically proposing
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0004144+1,46%
RealLink
REAL$0,0516+3,36%
Ideaology
IDEA$0,000076+1,33%
Allo
RWA$0,00543+15,75%
Share
PANews2025/08/07 18:03
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC consolidates as Trump tariffs go into effect

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC consolidates as Trump tariffs go into effect

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading sideways below the $116,000 mark so far this week, reflecting a cautious tone among traders amid growing macroeconomic uncertainty.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,094+2,66%
Bitcoin
BTC$117 224,87+1,84%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0,006122+0,01%
NodeGO Token
GO$0,00024-45,45%
Farcana
FAR$0,00019-1,55%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/07 18:01
A Conversation with TD Cowen's Head of Research: Analyzing the Key to MSTR's Record-Breaking Q2 Earnings: $10 Billion in Net Revenue

A Conversation with TD Cowen's Head of Research: Analyzing the Key to MSTR's Record-Breaking Q2 Earnings: $10 Billion in Net Revenue

Original title: In Q2 Earnings, MSTR Surges, and Coinbase Stumbles. But What's Next? Moderator: Steven Ehrlich, Lead Writer, Unchained Guests: Lance Vitanza, Managing Director and Head of Equity Research at
LayerNet
NET$0,00010463-6,59%
Share
PANews2025/08/07 18:00
Savvy Mining users earn daily by activating BTC miners with XRP

Savvy Mining users earn daily by activating BTC miners with XRP

With XRP gaining momentum, platforms like SAVVY MINING offer investors a way to earn daily passive income without hardware or technical expertise. #partnercontent
Bitcoin
BTC$117 224,87+1,84%
XRP
XRP$3,1077+3,55%
Wink
LIKE$0,009436+0,36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/07 17:38
Musk: Grok Imagine video generation function is now available on Android

Musk: Grok Imagine video generation function is now available on Android

PANews reported on August 7th that Elon Musk announced that the Grok Imagine video generation feature is now available on Android . Users can experience the feature on Android devices,
GROK
GROK$0,00193+5,29%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0,0000001189+4,38%
IMAGINE
IMAGINE$0,0014254+27,49%
Nowchain
NOW$0,0082-0,72%
Share
PANews2025/08/07 17:36

Trending News

More

ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income

Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path

Ethereum will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Genesis Block on July 30

Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace

GMO Miner Allows XRP Holders to Earn $6,800 a Day – GMO Miner Launches XRP Mining Contracts