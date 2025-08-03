MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-08 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
The UK Financial Conduct Authority clarifies that the ban on retail clients participating in crypto asset derivatives trading remains in effect
PANews reported on August 3 that according to Zhitong Finance, the UK financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), previously announced that it would open up crypto ETN transactions to
EFFECT
$0.006122
+0.01%
ETN
$0.002856
+20.50%
OPEN
$0.0000000941
-14.22%
BAN
$0.05409
-0.42%
Share
PANews
2025/08/03 17:24
The Acting Chairman of the U.S. CFTC announced the launch of the "Crypto Sprint" program to work with the SEC to advance Trump's vision of a golden age of cryptocurrencies.
PANews reported on August 3 that Caroline Pham, Acting Chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), announced the launch of the "Crypto Sprint" program, and will work closely
U
$0.02983
+4.37%
TRUMP
$9.092
+2.64%
VISION
$0.00028
--%
Share
PANews
2025/08/03 17:17
Insider: my country does not yet have a globally influential public chain. It is recommended that central state-owned enterprises take the lead in building a national public chain.
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to Caixin, an insider stated in an interview regarding stablecoins that my country currently lacks a globally influential public blockchain. Another insider suggested
NOT
$0.002128
+5.50%
Share
PANews
2025/08/03 17:06
Metaplanet CEO: The company's goal is to provide multiple tools to raise funds to buy Bitcoin
PANews reported on August 3rd that Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, a publicly listed Japanese company, tweeted that Metaplanet aims to provide a variety of tools to raise funds for
Share
PANews
2025/08/03 16:51
From homeless teenager to billionaire: The story of Luca Netz, CEO of Fat Penguin
Written by Thejaswini MA Compiled by: Block unicorn Preface The boxes at the Ring delivery center wouldn't pack themselves, but 16-year-old Luca Netz was constantly distracted. Around him, his colleagues
T
$0.01701
+1.79%
MA
$0.0006122
-4.44%
PACK
$0.01918
-8.14%
FAT
$0.0034
+17.97%
BLOCK
$0.2457
+1.06%
Share
PANews
2025/08/03 16:30
Satoshi Gallery, the designer of the Satoshi Nakamoto statue, is offering a reward of 0.1 Bitcoin for information leading to the theft of the statue in Switzerland.
PANews reported on August 3rd that Satoshi Gallery, the project behind the Satoshi Nakamoto statue, tweeted that its statue in Lugano, Switzerland, had been stolen and was offering a 0.1
Share
PANews
2025/08/03 16:28
HYPE major holders increased their holdings by $4.07 million, and their current holdings have a floating profit of $1.535 million.
PANews reported on August 3rd that @ai_9684xtpa monitors that 0x7BE...480D8, one of the top 75 HYPE holders, is still increasing his holdings. He deposited 4.07 million USDC to Hyperliquid 20
HYPE
$40.08
+4.92%
USDC
$0.9997
--%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MAJOR
$0.16575
+3.67%
Share
PANews
2025/08/03 16:20
Beijing is exploring a disposal mechanism for the virtual currencies involved in the case, entrusting the Beijing Stock Exchange to sell them publicly through a Hong Kong-licensed exchange.
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to China Economic Net, since my country strictly banned virtual currency transactions in 2021, the disposal of virtual currencies involved in the case
VIRTUAL
$1.3269
+7.62%
NET
$0.00010463
-6.59%
Share
PANews
2025/08/03 16:09
Why Investors Are Betting on SPY Token Before the Next Crypto Payment Boom
A lot of new crypto tokens come and go without making much impact. But every now and then, one shows signs of being different, and looking closely, SpacePay’s SPY could be the unique one this time. Right now, SpacePay is running a presale and has already raised over $1 million. Investors are starting to take.. The post Why Investors Are Betting on SPY Token Before the Next Crypto Payment Boom appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
BOOM
$0.01369
+1.25%
TOKEN
$0.01602
+3.22%
LOT
$0.01983
-3.07%
GO
$0.00024
-45.45%
NOW
$0.0082
-0.72%
WHY
$0.0000000271
+1.80%
Share
99Bitcoins
2025/08/03 15:26
Musk: Real-time AI video rendering technology is expected to be realized in 3 to 6 months
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to Jinshi, Musk retweeted the relevant news about Grok Imagine and said: "Ten days ago, a 6-second video took 60 seconds to render,
REAL
$0.05159
+3.34%
GROK
$0.00193
+5.29%
AI
$0.1286
+3.12%
SECOND
$0.0000116
-1.69%
RENDER
$3.743
+3.71%
Share
PANews
2025/08/03 15:23
Trending News
More
ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income
Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path
Ethereum will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Genesis Block on July 30
Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace
GMO Miner Allows XRP Holders to Earn $6,800 a Day – GMO Miner Launches XRP Mining Contracts