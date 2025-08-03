MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-08 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
FTX creditors release SBF case update: case to begin on November 3, one week later
PANews reported on August 3rd that FTX creditor Sunil released an update on the SBF case on the X platform: November 3, 2023: Convicted on 7 counts March 28, 2024:
Share
PANews
2025/08/03 20:33
Michael Saylor: Winter Won't Come Back
PANews reported on August 3rd that Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), has not yet released any information about Bitcoin Tracker on the X platform, stating only that
T
$0.01701
+1.79%
NOT
$0.002125
+5.35%
Share
PANews
2025/08/03 20:22
Whale AguilaTrades' 40x leveraged Bitcoin long position now has a floating loss of $12,000
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to Onchain Lens detection, whale AguilaTrades' 40x leveraged Bitcoin long position is facing a loss of $12,000. It is reported that he has
NOW
$0.0082
-0.72%
Share
PANews
2025/08/03 20:20
Data: ENA, IMX, MOVE and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which ENA unlocking value is approximately US$95.8 million
PANews reported on August 3rd that Token Unlocks data showed that ENA, IMX, MOVE and other tokens will see large-scale unlocking next week, including: Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 172
MOVE
$0.1367
+4.43%
TOKEN
$0.01602
+3.22%
IMX
$0.5379
+5.59%
ENA
$0.6484
+7.42%
Share
PANews
2025/08/03 20:17
Kuvi.ai, an AI-powered crypto trading platform, raises $700,000 in seed funding led by Moon Pursuit Capital
PANews reported on August 3 that according to Globenewswire, AI-driven cryptocurrency trading platform Kuvi.ai announced the completion of a US$700,000 seed round of financing, led by Moon Pursuit Capital, with
MOON
$0.10198
-3.66%
SEED
$0.001038
-0.76%
AI
$0.1286
+3.12%
Share
PANews
2025/08/03 20:04
The launch window for Justin Sun's Blue Origin spacecraft will open at 8:34 tonight.
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to official information from Blue Origin, the launch window for the Blue Origin New Shepard spacecraft, carrying Justin Sun, will open at 8:34
SUN
$0.022451
+1.69%
BLUE
$0.07583
+1.26%
OPEN
$0.0000000941
-14.22%
Share
PANews
2025/08/03 18:50
The “Insider Whale” continued to roll over its short position an hour and a half ago, and its current short position value has reached US$300 million.
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "insider whale" continued rolling his short positions an hour and a half ago, and his
Share
PANews
2025/08/03 18:20
Whales "set 10 major targets first" and their Bitcoin long positions have a floating profit of approximately $1.31 million
PANews reported on August 3rd that a whale, who "set 10 major goals first," posted a screenshot of his Bitcoin long position on the X platform, showing a floating profit
MAJOR
$0.16567
+3.62%
Share
PANews
2025/08/03 17:57
Sources: JD.com and Ant may not appear on the first batch of Hong Kong stablecoin licenses
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to Caixin, sources close to applicants for Hong Kong stablecoin licenses stated that the enthusiasm for stablecoins in Hong Kong will subside as
COM
$0.020788
+1.28%
MAY
$0.05163
+1.83%
ANT
$0.10857
+4,242.80%
NOT
$0.002125
+5.35%
Share
PANews
2025/08/03 17:43
Michael Saylor: Bitcoin is a trading asset in the short term and a treasury asset in the long term
PANews reported on August 3rd that Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), stated in a post on the X platform: "In the short term, Bitcoin is a trading
Share
PANews
2025/08/03 17:35
Trending News
More
ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income
Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path
Ethereum will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Genesis Block on July 30
Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace
GMO Miner Allows XRP Holders to Earn $6,800 a Day – GMO Miner Launches XRP Mining Contracts