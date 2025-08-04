2025-08-08 Friday

The Cardano community has approved the &quot;IOE Roadmap&quot; proposal

PANews reported on August 4th that the Cardano community has approved a proposal titled "IOE Roadmap" with 74.01% support. The proposal will deploy approximately 96,817,080 ADA (approximately $71 million) from
PANews2025/08/04 11:47
A Curve community member proposed halting all subsequent L2 network integration work.

PANews reported on August 4th that Curve community member phil_00Llama recently initiated a proposal to "halt all further Layer 2 development," suggesting that already deployed L2s be retained but that
PANews2025/08/04 11:26
SharpLink adds $54M in ETH, expanding holdings to $1.65B

SharpLink Gaming has continued its aggressive Ethereum acquisition strategy, purchasing another 15,822 ETH worth approximately $53.9 million. According to an Aug. 3 post on X by Lookonchain, the firm spent $108.57 million in USD Coin (USDC) over the preceding two…
Crypto.news2025/08/04 11:19
Lido Co-founder: Decided to reduce the size of the contributor team, affecting approximately 15% of employees

PANews reported on August 4th that Lido co-founder Vasiliy Shapovalov stated on the X platform last weekend: "To ensure long-term sustainability, Lido Labs, the Lido ecosystem, and the Lido Alliance
PANews2025/08/04 11:14
The crypto market rebounded across the board, with the PayFi sector leading the gains, exceeding 6%, and BTC rising to $114,000.

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market rebounded after a sustained decline, with all sectors generally seeing gains of approximately 2% to 6%. The
PANews2025/08/04 11:11
Japanese listed company Metaplanet spent approximately $53.7 million to increase its holdings of 463 Bitcoins

PANews reported on August 4th that Metaplanet, a publicly listed Japanese company, announced that it had purchased an additional 463 bitcoins at a price of approximately $115,895 per bitcoin, spending
PANews2025/08/04 11:02
US SEC v. Ripple: Legal experts say SEC has only days left to respond to XRP case

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to Bitcoin.com, the crypto community is closely following the progress of the lawsuit between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple,
PANews2025/08/04 10:52
Important News from Last Night and This Morning (August 3rd-4th)

Analysis: Paradigm may hold approximately $765.4 million worth of HYPE According to @mlmabc's monitoring, Paradigm may hold 19,134,900.46 HYPE, valued at approximately $765.4 million. The estimated average cost is $16.46,
PANews2025/08/04 10:30
Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 4, 2025)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????Updated on 8/4: Another Trump coin? Trump Media & Technology reveals its "Truth"
PANews2025/08/04 10:00
Analysis: Paradigm may hold approximately $765.4 million worth of HYPE

PANews reported on August 4 that according to @mlmabc monitoring, Paradigm may hold 19,134,900.46 HYPEs, worth approximately US$765.4 million. The estimated average cost is US$16.46, the total cost is approximately
PANews2025/08/04 09:50

