2025-08-08 Friday

Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer: Britain is lagging behind in the cryptocurrency sector

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to the Financial Times, former British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne slammed the Labour government's approach to cryptocurrencies, warning that the UK
PANews2025/08/04 13:13
Metaplanet acquires 463 BTC, bringing total holdings to 17,595

Metaplanet has purchased additional Bitcoin for its treasury, advancing its goal of holding 210,000 BTC by 2027. Metaplanet has acquired 463 additional Bitcoin (BTC) for ¥7.995 billion ($55.17 million) at an average price of ¥17.27 million($119,163) per BTC, according to…
Crypto.news2025/08/04 13:13
XRP cools from July highs — Is the MVRV death cross a sign of more pain ahead?

XRP is showing signs of cooling off after its July rally, trading at $2.99 at press time, down nearly 17% from its July 18 all-time high of $3.65. Despite a 6.2% increase over the last day, XRP (XRP) is still…
Crypto.news2025/08/04 13:11
SlowMist: Hacker group APT37 hides malware in JPEG image files to launch attacks

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to SlowMist's Chief Information Security Officer 23pds, citing an article from Genians, the North Korean-linked hacker group APT37 is using malware hidden within
PANews2025/08/04 13:08
Will VINE, which Musk has repeatedly called for, change from a Meme to Imagine?

Regarding whether VINE will be replaced by "Imagine", let's discuss some logic: 1) VINE has always been a meme, carrying the market's expectations for the successful reboot of the previously
PANews2025/08/04 13:00
Metaplanet Buys 463 BTC, Brings Bitcoin Treasury to Over $2B

Metaplanet has added another 463 Bitcoin to its growing treasury, pushing the company’s total holdings to 17,595 BTC. The purchase, announced on Aug. 4, is part of the Tokyo-listed firm’s aggressive Bitcoin acquisition strategy launched in late 2024. At current prices, Metaplanet’s total BTC stash is now worth more than ¥261.28b or about $1.78b. But the company values the holdings even higher based on market gains, bringing its estimated market value closer to $2.02b. *Metaplanet Acquires Additional 463 $BTC , Total Holdings Reach 17,595 BTC* pic.twitter.com/BVVt8DYAV0 — Metaplanet Inc. (@Metaplanet_JP) August 4, 2025 BTC Treasury Grows as Firm Files to Raise $3.6B via Preferred Stock The latest acquisition cost Metaplanet around ¥7.995b ($54.4m) at an average price of ¥17.27m ($117,420) per Bitcoin. The company’s average cost basis across all holdings stands at ¥14.85m ($101,010) per Bitcoin, showing a meaningful unrealized gain. This move comes just days after Metaplanet filed its most ambitious capital plan yet. On Friday, the company registered to raise up to ¥555b ($3.6b) through the issuance of perpetual preferred stock . The funds are expected to support its long-term goal of acquiring 210,000 Bitcoin by 2027, a level that would put Metaplanet in the same league as corporate giants like MicroStrategy. As part of the same filing, Metaplanet proposed amendments to increase its authorized share count to 2.72b and introduce two classes of perpetual preferred shares with varying risk and conversion structures. These changes are aimed at giving the company flexibility in how it raises capital for future Bitcoin purchases. Metaplanet Taps Capital Markets to Fuel BTC Growth Since Dec. 2024 Shift Since designating Bitcoin as a formal line of business in Dec. 2024, Metaplanet has aggressively tapped into capital markets to build its holdings. The company has used equity offerings, bond redemptions and warrant exercises to fund its acquisitions. Notably, a series of share issuances in July helped finance recent BTC purchases. Metaplanet also introduced a custom metric called BTC Yield, which tracks the percentage growth of Bitcoin holdings per fully diluted share over time. For the quarter ending Aug. 4, BTC Yield stood at 24.6%, down from the prior quarter’s 129.4%, but still significantly positive. Other internal metrics, like BTC Gain and BTC ¥ Gain, attempt to quantify the value added to shareholders in Bitcoin and yen terms, respectively. Per-Share BTC Growth Outweighs Dividends in Metaplanet’s Strategy In addition to stacking Bitcoin, Metaplanet appears focused on framing itself as a shareholder-aligned BTC vehicle. Its performance indicators emphasize per-share accumulation rather than short-term profits or dividends. As of August 4, its Bitcoin per fully diluted share had increased to 0.0201 BTC per 1,000 shares, up from 0.0161 at the end of June. While the company has not yet reached household-name status internationally, it has become one of the most active Bitcoin acquirers in Asia. Its strategy echoes that of MicroStrategy, the US-based enterprise software firm that turned heads by turning its balance sheet into a long-term Bitcoin bet.
CryptoNews2025/08/04 12:33
Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $154 million last week, marking 12 consecutive weeks of net inflows.

PANews reported on August 4 that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$154 million last week (July 28 to August 1, US Eastern Time).
PANews2025/08/04 12:04
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $643 million last week, ending a seven-week streak of net inflows.

PANews reported on August 4 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of US$643 million last week (July 28 to August 1, US Eastern Time).
PANews2025/08/04 12:00
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 04, 2025 –Bitcoin Holds $114.5K in Mild Crypto Recovery, PayFi Sector Up 8%

Bitcoin rose to $114,500 while Ethereum climbed 3% to $3,559, and XRP traded above $3, up 5% in the past 24 hours. Despite these gains in major coins, the overall crypto market cap is still down 2.4%, reflecting uneven recovery across sectors. PayFi tokens led the rebound with a 8% surge, driven by strong performances from Telcoin (TEL) and Stellar (XLM). Other standout sectors included DeFi, NFTs, and RWA, each posting gains between 4% and 5%, even as broader market sentiment remains cautious. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews2025/08/04 11:53
USDe's market capitalization has risen to $9.293 billion, a monthly increase of over 75%.

PANews reported on August 4th that DeFiLlama data showed that the market capitalization of Ethena's synthetic stablecoin, USDe, has reached $9.293 billion, a 75.13% increase in one month. USDe is
PANews2025/08/04 11:48

