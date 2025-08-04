2025-08-08 Friday

WOOFi destroyed more than 2 million WOO

PANews reported on August 4th that WOOFi's official Twitter account announced that the protocol has destroyed 2,000,674 WOO tokens, matching the amount repurchased last month through its automatic reinvestment mechanism.
PANews2025/08/04 22:19
PUMPFUN is testing the &quot;Rewards&quot; feature on its official website, and the trading volume incentive program will be launched soon.

PANews reported on August 4 that according to BWENEWS, PUMPFUN is testing the "rewards" feature on its official website and plans to launch a trading volume incentive program soon. The
PANews2025/08/04 22:17
Dow climbs 300 points as Wall Street looks past sell-off

U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday as investors began the week on an upbeat note following last week’s sharp sell-off amid weak jobs data and tariff jitters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up nearly 300 points, while both the…
Crypto.news2025/08/04 22:02
RICH Miner’s New App Is Officially Launched, Upgrading Your Mobile Phone to a Mining Terminal

CryptoNews2025/08/04 21:54
Sharplink Gaming increased its holdings by 18,680 ETH, bringing its total holdings close to 500,000.

PANews reported on August 4 that according to Onchain Lens, Sharplink Gaming recently purchased another 18,680 Ethereum, worth approximately US$66.63 million, and its strategic ETH reserves increased to 498,884, which
PANews2025/08/04 21:54
Galaxy Digital transferred over 18,600 ETH to an unknown wallet

PANews reported on August 4 that according to Whale Alert, Galaxy Digital transferred 18,679 ETH to an unknown wallet , which is approximately US$67.1 million at the current price.
PANews2025/08/04 21:44
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 6,086 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 6,127 ETH.

According to a report from Lookonchain on August 4th, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 6,086 BTC (approximately $696 million) today. Fidelity saw an outflow of 2,965 BTC
PANews2025/08/04 21:42
Did China ban crypto (again)? Here’s why the myth won’t die

Rumors of a fresh Chinese ban on crypto seem to resurface every year.
Crypto.news2025/08/04 21:30
Market News: EU to suspend trade countermeasures against US for 6 months

PANews reported on August 4 that market news: The European Union will suspend its trade countermeasures against the United States for 6 months.
PANews2025/08/04 21:28
BitMine claims global Ethereum treasury title with $2.9b in holdings

BitMine Immersion is executing one of crypto’s most aggressive accumulation plays, amassing 833,137 ETH worth $2.9 billion in just five weeks. The staggering haul now positions the firm as the single largest corporate holder of Ethereum worldwide. In a press…
Crypto.news2025/08/04 21:21

