Barry Silbert Returns as Chairman of Grayscale, to Drive IPO Plans
PANews reported on August 5th that Barry Silbert has returned to Grayscale, the crypto asset management company he founded , replacing Mark Shifke as chairman, to advance the company's SEC
PANews
2025/08/05 00:09
Social gaming platform STAN completes $8.5 million in funding, with participation from Google and others
PANews reported on August 5 that according to TechCrunch, Google's AI Futures Fund participated in an $8.5 million equity round and invested in STAN, an Indian social gaming platform headquartered
AI
$0.1286
+2.96%
FUND
$0.02739
+24.50%
PANews
2025/08/05 00:00
The Ether Machine crosses 345k ETH after $40m buy: what’s the endgame?
The Ether Machine’s latest $40 million acquisition pushes its treasury to 345,362 coins, but the real question isn’t “how much?”, it’s “what’s next?” With staking, restaking, and DeFi strategies in motion, the firm is turning its holdings into an active…
T
$0.017
+1.85%
REAL
$0.05161
+3.38%
DEFI
$0.002018
+0.59%
ETH
$3,874.62
+5.28%
Crypto.news
2025/08/04 23:52
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$182 million, mainly due to the collapse of long orders.
PANews reported on August 4th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $182 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $137 million
PANews
2025/08/04 23:30
PEPE GAMES and REDBIT officially launch exclusive customized game REDBIT ROLL and introduce token destruction mechanism
PANews reported on August 4th that Web3 game aggregation platform PEPE GAMES has officially launched REDBIT ROLL, a custom game developed in strategic partnership with the meme project REDBIT. Users
GAME
$26.5795
+2.22%
TOKEN
$0.01598
+2.83%
PEPE
$0.00001096
+4.18%
MEME
$0.001717
+1.05%
PANews
2025/08/04 23:26
Plasma Foundation Joins Blockchain Association
PANews reported on August 4th that the Plasma Foundation has officially become a member of the Blockchain Association, a US blockchain industry lobbying organization. Plasma Foundation General Counsel Jacob Wittman
PANews
2025/08/04 23:21
Mogo sold nearly half of its stake in WonderFi for approximately $13.8 million, with the proceeds to be used to increase its Bitcoin holdings.
PANews reported on August 4th that, according to Business Wire , Mogo Inc. announced today that it has sold its nearly 50% stake in WonderFi Technologies Inc. for approximately $
PANews
2025/08/04 23:04
Trump says he will significantly increase tariffs on India
PANews reported on August 4th that according to CCTV News, US President Trump posted on his social media that India not only purchased large quantities of Russian oil but also
TRUMP
$9.092
+2.66%
NOT
$0.002126
+5.40%
PANews
2025/08/04 23:03
Guangzhou Public Law Chain was accused of withdrawing the appraisal certificate and the hash could not be verified
PANews reported on August 4th that according to Dahe Daily's "See" newspaper, two key electronic forensic appraisal reports in the case of a Zhejiang man surnamed Li, implicated in a
MAN
$0.00741
+9.13%
NOT
$0.002126
+5.40%
PANews
2025/08/04 22:42
A whale reduced its short position by 20,000 ETH 20 minutes ago and currently holds 30,000 ETH short positions.
PANews reported on August 4th that a "whale with a 75% win rate in four $ETH battles" reduced its short position of 50,000 ETH (approximately $ 170 million) by 20,000
ETH
$3,874.62
+5.28%
WIN
$0.00005904
+2.07%
PANews
2025/08/04 22:38
