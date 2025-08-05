2025-08-08 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Nasdaq’s VERB Lines Up $558M to Load 5% of TON – Shares Rocket 193%

Nasdaq’s VERB Lines Up $558M to Load 5% of TON – Shares Rocket 193%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) is set to become the first publicly listed company to adopt Toncoin ($TON) as a core treasury asset, following the announcement of an upsized and oversubscribed private placement expected to generate $558 million in gross proceeds. The PIPE (private investment in public equity) deal involves the sale of approximately 58.7 million shares, including pre-funded warrants, priced at $9.51, matching VERB’s Nasdaq closing price on August 1. The transaction is expected to close on or around August 7, pending standard regulatory and procedural approvals. Verb Technology (Nasdaq: VERB) announced a $558M private placement to launch the first publicly listed Toncoin (TON) treasury strategy company, rebranding as TON Strategy Co. (TSC). Led by Kingsway Capital, the deal attracted 110+ institutional and crypto-native investors.… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 4, 2025 As part of its strategic overhaul, the company plans to rebrand as TON Strategy Co. (TSC) and convert the bulk of the proceeds into Toncoin, the native token of The Open Network. The move indicates a major shift into blockchain-native treasury management and is expected to position the firm among the largest institutional holders of Toncoin worldwide. TON Strategy Co. Bets on Toncoin’s Future as Telegram-Backed Ecosystem Gains Global Traction Unlike the Bitcoin-centric strategies seen in firms like MicroStrategy or Metaplanet, TSC’s model is Toncoin-focused, anchored in a growing ecosystem supported by integrations with the messaging platform Telegram and a rising decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. Telegram and the TON Foundation recently cemented TON’s role as the exclusive blockchain for the platform. TON now powers Telegram Ads and tokenized assets like usernames and NFTs, and it is the only network approved for Telegram’s mini-apps. Integrated directly into the messenger, TON Wallet launched this quarter for 87 million U.S. users, with Telegram boasting over one billion monthly active users worldwide. At press time, Toncoin ranks #33 by total value locked (TVL) on DeFi platforms, holding $155.56 million. Its stablecoin market cap stands at $782.13 million, reflecting a 17% gain over the past week. Additionally, the company stated that its Toncoin holdings will serve as both a store of value and a source of income, generating yield through staking mechanisms designed to be cash-flow-positive over time. At the close of the transaction, the company seeks to retain 77% of the capital raised in liquid assets, allowing it to acquire up to 5% of Toncoin’s current circulating market capitalization. About 36% of VERB’s share capital will be subject to a lock-up of six to twelve months. TSC Follows SOL Strategies’ Playbook with Toncoin Bet While TON Strategy Co. (TSC) prepares for its transition into a crypto treasury vehicle, it has affirmed that its core business operations will remain active and are expected to grow alongside its digital asset exposure. The strategy echoes a similar path recently taken by SOL Strategies, which became the first public company to adopt a phased acquisition model centered around Solana. In 2025, the firm raised $500 million via a convertible note to fund its SOL treasury and take part in validator operations. 📈 @solstrategies_ files for $1B financing flexibility to capitalize on Solana ecosystem growth through a preliminary base shelf prospectus. #Solana #SOL https://t.co/9JYsJMqfc9 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 27, 2025 SOL Strategies , formerly known as Cypherpunk Holdings, has evolved into one of the most ambitious institutional validators on the Solana network. The company has accumulated over 260,000 SOL, with roughly 60% staked through institutional validators, yielding between 6% and 8%. Public wallet activity indicates consistent accumulation and a preference for native staking methods, rather than third-party custodians. TSC’s move to anchor its treasury in Toncoin may indicate a broader institutional shift toward integrating emerging Layer-1 assets with real user bases, particularly those embedded within social platforms like Telegram. Despite the headline-making announcement, Toncoin ($TON) saw a mild setback, falling 3.3% on the day. The pullback comes amid broader market volatility and profit-taking following a recent rally. Still, investor enthusiasm around the treasury initiative appeared firmly intact, at least on the equity side. Shares of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) soared 193.38% on August 4, trading at $27.40 by mid-morning.
Threshold
T$0.017+1.85%
U
U$0.02983+4.37%
SIX
SIX$0.01983+2.32%
Solana
SOL$172.85+2.77%
RealLink
REAL$0.05161+3.38%
TONCOIN
TON$3.329+2.65%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/05 04:13
$24b RWA gold rush gets its elite bootcamp in Ascend startup accelerator

$24b RWA gold rush gets its elite bootcamp in Ascend startup accelerator

As RWAs cement themselves as crypto’s second-fastest-growing sector, a who’s-who of fintech and blockchain heavyweights are launching Ascend, a hyper-selective program designed to turn startups into the standard-bearers of institutional adoption. According to a press release shared with crypto.news on…
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.40473+2.26%
Startup
STARTUP$0.017315-3.02%
GOLD
GOLD$0.0000000000002+11.11%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000116-1.69%
Allo
RWA$0.005427+15.59%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/05 04:10
Hyperliquid, Pump.fun, Conflux Lead August Altcoin Season Mini-Rally – Is a Rotation Here?

Hyperliquid, Pump.fun, Conflux Lead August Altcoin Season Mini-Rally – Is a Rotation Here?

Talk of an altcoin season has resurfaced in early August , even as the Altcoin Season Index remains below the 75-point threshold. Traders are watching for tokens that combine active ecosystems with liquidity, and three names—Hyperliquid, Pump.fun, and Conflux—are coming up in that conversation. While Bitcoin dominance remains above 60%, selective altseason rotations are still putting these tokens in focus. Hyperliquid: Trading Platform Meets Speculation Hyperliquid (HYPE) continues to attract attention in derivatives trading. The HYPE price sits around $38 , according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap near $12.9 billion. Daily trading volume remains steady at nearly $200 million. Although still about 23% off its all‑time high of $49.86 reached in mid‑July, the project has maintained consistent liquidity. The appeal comes from its Layer‑1 infrastructure, which supports a fully on‑chain order book and zero‑gas perpetual trading. Holders use the token for governance, fee rebates, and trading incentives. With derivatives activity on the rise, Hyperliquid has positioned itself as a token that bridges protocol use and trader momentum. While some analysts question whether the rally has peaked, the steady user base and on‑chain activity suggest HYPE may continue to feature in altseason debates. Pump.fun: Meme Energy for Exchange Liquidity Pump.fun’s native token, PUMP, has become one of the most discussed Solana‑based assets in recent weeks. The Pump.fun price is around $0.003, with a $1.05 billion market cap and daily volume above $390 million. Although the token trades 75% below its July peak of $0.01214, its liquidity remains strong. PUMP Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) The token is linked to the Pump.fun launchpad, a platform that has powered thousands of meme coin launches. Recent buybacks funded from platform revenue have helped support the market. Analysts say PUMP’s role is less about deep utility and more about channeling trading energy within Solana’s meme ecosystem. For traders looking at altcoin season plays, Pump.fun shows how meme‑driven tokens with real liquidity pools can still attract short‑term flows. Conflux: A Utility Play in the Mix Unlike the other two, Conflux brings an infrastructure angle. The Conflux price is holding near $0.21 , with a market cap of about $1.09 billion and the 24‑hour volume above $268 million. Circulating supply is just over 5.1 billion CFX. Conflux operates as a Layer‑1 smart contract network using a hybrid Tree‑Graph consensus. The chain is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine and features low fees through a sponsored gas model. Activity has been rising, supported by DeFi integrations, staking, and cross‑chain bridges. Performance in the past week has been stronger than some peers, suggesting traders may be rotating into CFX as part of selective altseason positioning. Altseason Sentiment Still Cautious The Altcoin Season Index has increased slightly to 44 , meaning Bitcoin is still outperforming most altcoins. Yet, selective gains for HYPE, Pump.fun, and Conflux show that market participants are willing to explore outside the majors when liquidity and activity support the move. For now, this looks less like a broad altcoin season and more like an altseason in pockets. Traders are choosing tokens with active platforms, meme traction, or infrastructure use cases. Hyperliquid, Pump.fun, and Conflux each check one of those boxes, keeping them in rotation as August unfolds.
NEAR
NEAR$2.62+4.42%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009+0.27%
RealLink
REAL$0.05161+3.38%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019691+0.97%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$40.07+5.03%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.001505-1.89%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00344+1.23%
SphereX
HERE$0.00056-24.01%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/05 03:44
Ant Group’s Topnod Launches 1–4 USD Blockchain Art; 4,088 Pieces Gone in 3 Hours

Ant Group’s Topnod Launches 1–4 USD Blockchain Art; 4,088 Pieces Gone in 3 Hours

Key Takeaways: Ant Group’s move with Topnod indicates blockchain’s expansion into cultural and creative industries in China. The initiative could test demand for low‑priced blockchain‑verified collectibles in mainstream consumer markets. Integration with Alibaba’s broader ecosystem may accelerate adoption across commerce and digital services. Ant Group’s digital asset platform Topnod has launched its “Online Digital Art Exhibition,” according to a Sina Technology News report published on August 4. Unlike the B2C model adopted by other digital art marketplaces, the platform allows creators to upload and sell their artworks once they have passed copyright review and declaration. Each purchase is recorded with a unique blockchain identification number, providing permanent ownership to the buyer. Pre‑Sale and Public Sale Model Topnod said the exhibition adopts a “pre‑sale + public sale” structure. During pre‑sale, user interest helps determine whether the artwork will be issued, the quantity minted, and its pricing. Public sales then proceed with finalized editions. The pricing model, typically ranging between 8 and 28 yuan (about 1–4 USD), is designed as a small “tip‑like” mechanism for users to support their preferred artists. Within three hours of launch, 4,088 pieces were reserved by users, according to the report. Artists, including painter Dai Dunbang and recent graduates of art academies, are among the first group of participants. The platform said it intends to help creators gain visibility while receiving market feedback to support ongoing work. Support for Digital Art Creators A Topnod program manager said the platform will allocate internal and external traffic resources to promote the exhibition and retail creator shops. It will also provide support to help artists attract and manage fans. Topnod also plans to develop a digital artist ecosystem to foster collaboration among creators and integrate online and offline engagement. Ant Group is an affiliate of Alibaba Group , best known for operating Alipay, and has been expanding its presence in blockchain through initiatives focused on digital finance and asset verification. Ant Group was excited to participate in WAIC 2025 in Shanghai, where we showcased our comprehensive advancements in AI technologies and products, including the AI healthcare manager AQ and a series of AI large models. As Cyril Han, CEO of Ant Group, noted, “Ant Group is… pic.twitter.com/kMl6wqVrkf — Ant Group (@AntGroup) July 30, 2025 The company has developed multiple blockchain applications in supply chain management, cross‑border trade, and intellectual property protection. Topnod shows Ant Group’s ongoing strategy to integrate blockchain into consumer‑facing platforms, extending beyond payments into digital identity, data services, and now cultural content. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What role could blockchain play in intellectual property enforcement through Topnod? Unique blockchain IDs provide verifiable ownership records, potentially reducing counterfeit risks and strengthening copyright protection for digital artists. Could Topnod’s model influence global digital art markets? If successful, the model could encourage other markets to adopt blockchain‑verified collectibles with micro‑pricing to expand participation. What challenges might the platform face? Adoption could depend on demand, user trust, regulatory approval, and whether low‑cost digital art translates into sustainable income for creators.
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.001257+7.52%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005679+6.24%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04698+39.98%
Movement
MOVE$0.1363+4.20%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.1077+4,208.00%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/05 02:50
Nexus Mutual’s $250k payout cushions blow for Arcadia hack victims

Nexus Mutual’s $250k payout cushions blow for Arcadia hack victims

Nexus Mutual has transferred $250,000 to reimburse users caught in Arcadia Finance’s $3.5 million exploit, marking one of Base blockchain’s first major insurance settlements. The payout arrives as Arcadia’s own recovery plan remains weeks from implementation. On August 4, crypto…
Major
MAJOR$0.16561+3.64%
NexusChain
NEXUS$0.0000000000000000035+797.43%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/05 02:23
Capital B Raises $13.3M Through Convertible Bonds to Expand Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

Capital B Raises $13.3M Through Convertible Bonds to Expand Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

French Bitcoin treasury company Capital B raised €11.5 million ($13.3 million) through a combination of equity and convertible bonds from TOBAM Bitcoin Alpha Fund to expand its cryptocurrency holdings. The transaction includes a €5 million capital increase at €2.90 per share and €6.5 million in convertible bonds through its Luxembourg subsidiary, The Blockchain Group Luxembourg SA. TOBAM Partnership Fuels 2,275% Strategy Returns 🟠 Capital B announces a capital increase and a convertible bonds issuance for an amount of ~€11.5 million with TOBAM BITCOIN ALPHA FUND to pursue its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy ⚡ Full Press Release (EN): https://t.co/w9CKirG4j8 Full Press Release (FR):… pic.twitter.com/kdIlME04xd — Capital B (@_ALCPB) August 4, 2025 The funding could allow Capital B to acquire approximately 160 additional Bitcoin, bringing the potential total holdings to 2,173 BTC as Europe’s first listed Bitcoin treasury company. The convertible bonds carry a five-year maturity with conversion prices ranging from €3.66 to €4.75 per share, with 95% of proceeds designated for Bitcoin acquisition. Capital B’s ALTBG strategy component delivered exceptional returns of 2,275% from November 2024 to July 2025, vastly outperforming Bitcoin’s 58% gain during the same period. The company’s sats per share metric increased from 15 in November 2024 to 1,933 by July 2025, following multiple capital raises and strategic partnerships. The deal coincides with accelerating corporate Bitcoin adoption globally, as MicroStrategy acquired 21,021 BTC for $2.46 billion at $117,256 per coin, bringing total holdings to 628,791 BTC. Strategy has acquired 21,021 BTC for ~$2.46 billion at ~$117,256 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 25.0% YTD 2025. As of 7/29/2025, we hodl 628,791 $BTC acquired for ~$46.08 billion at ~$73,277 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRF $STRD $STRC https://t.co/PEQQGfvkYe — Michael Saylor (@saylor) July 29, 2025 Treasury Strategy Targeting Aggressive BTC Accumulation Capital B’s convertible bond structure provides flexibility for both the company and TOBAM Bitcoin Alpha Fund through dual-tranche issuance. The first tranche of €6.5 million converts at €3.6557 per share, representing 130% of the July 31 volume-weighted average price. A second optional tranche worth €13 million can be exercised within three months at higher conversion prices designed to ensure a positive BTC yield. The conversion rate equals either a 30% premium to the first tranche price or a floor price to maintain Bitcoin accumulation per diluted share. TOBAM gained considerable influence through the transaction, with potential ownership reaching 4.47% on a fully diluted basis. The partnership builds on previous collaborations, including OCA B-02 and OCA A-03 agreements that contributed to Capital B’s growth trajectory. The Luxembourg subsidiary structure allows European regulatory compliance while maintaining focus on Bitcoin treasury operations. Zero-coupon bonds provide cost-effective financing compared to traditional debt instruments while preserving equity upside through conversion features. Source: Capital B Capital B’s strategy targets Bitcoin-per-share growth over dividends or traditional returns. The company tracks sats per share as a key performance indicator, measuring Bitcoin accumulation relative to share dilution from capital raises. Corporate Bitcoin Wave Accelerates Amid Market Volatility MicroStrategy launched a $4.2 billion at-the-market equity program for STRC preferred shares following record quarterly performance. Net income surged to $2.3 billion, driven by unrealized Bitcoin gains as BTC soared above $110,000 during Q2 2025. The company also raised $10.5 billion in gross proceeds over four months through multiple share classes and ATM facilities. Additionally, Bitcoin holdings valued at approximately $69.4 billion generate substantial balance-sheet appreciation during crypto market rallies. Similarly, Metaplanet filed for $3.6 billion in preferred stock funding while adding 463 Bitcoin to reach 17,595 total coins worth $1.78 billion. The Japanese firm achieved 430.2% year-to-date BTC yield through aggressive accumulation funded by equity issuances and bond redemptions. European adoption expanded with Smarter Web Company surpassing 2,000 Bitcoin holdings after purchasing 225 BTC for £19.9 million . The London-listed firm achieved 49,198% year-to-date BTC yield under its “10 Year Plan” treasury strategy. However, skepticism emerged as Bitcoin ETFs recorded $643 million in net outflows last week, ending a seven-week inflow streak. 🚩 Maelstrom Fund CIO @CryptoHayes has warned that Bitcoin may fall back to $100,000 amid a wave of macroeconomic headwinds. #Hayes #Bitcoin https://t.co/9cjWV5SoYS — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 3, 2025 Maelstrom Fund CIO Arthur Hayes warned Bitcoin could retreat to $100,000 amid macroeconomic headwinds , having trimmed $13.3 million in cryptocurrency holdings. In addition, VanEck’s Matthew Sigel criticized at-the-market programs that become dilutive when stock prices approach Bitcoin’s net asset value. He portrayed the growing treasury strategy as an unsustainable bubble. Despite corporate treasury sustainability facing scrutiny, over 287 firms now hold over 3.64 million Bitcoin combined. Source: BitcoinTreasuries
B
B$0.54125+12.31%
Threshold
T$0.017+1.85%
Stride
STRD$0.1243-0.32%
STRK
STRK$0.1261+6.95%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,242.82+1.86%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/05 02:22
$166,000 looks inevitable for Bitcoin, according to CryptoCon’s two-year Fibonacci roadmap

$166,000 looks inevitable for Bitcoin, according to CryptoCon’s two-year Fibonacci roadmap

Bitcoin’s recent price moves have closely followed a two-year Fibonacci model. According to analyst CryptoCon, the next logical level could be around $166,000. Fibonacci’s fingerprints on Bitcoin’s rise Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent all-time high near $123,000 has triggered all the usual…
NEAR
NEAR$2.62+4.42%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019691+0.97%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,242.82+1.86%
USUAL
USUAL$0.0748+5.64%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/05 02:03
Where could Pepeto and XRP go if Bitcoin hits $21m, as Michael Saylor predicts?

Where could Pepeto and XRP go if Bitcoin hits $21m, as Michael Saylor predicts?

Michael Saylor’s $21 million Bitcoin forecast has reignited investor excitement, spotlighting high-upside tokens like Pepeto and XRP. #sponsored
XRP
XRP$3.1092+3.65%
Wink
LIKE$0.009437+0.41%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00024-45.45%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/05 01:36
Chainlink unveils Data Streams for U.S. equities and ETFs

Chainlink unveils Data Streams for U.S. equities and ETFs

Chainlink has unveiled Chainlink Data Streams for equities and exchange-traded funds listed in the United States as it looks to boost adoption across the tokenized real-world assets market. Chainlink Data Streams for U.S. equities and exchange-traded funds offers real-time market…
U
U$0.02983+4.37%
RealLink
REAL$0.05161+3.38%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019691+0.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/05 01:06
BitMine Immersion’s $2.9B ETH Haul Tops 5% of Supply – But Can the Run Last?

BitMine Immersion’s $2.9B ETH Haul Tops 5% of Supply – But Can the Run Last?

BitMine Immersion Technologies said it is positioning itself as the largest holder of ETH among corporate treasuries, accumulating 833,137 ETH valued at over $2.9 billion as of August 3. 🧵 1/ It has been 1-month since BitMine launched ETH Treasury strategy. 2 milestones announced today: – BMNR now owns 833,137 ETH valued at $2.95 billion – Bill Miller III announced he has taken a major stake in BMNR https://t.co/2w77JQkR8J Ticker: $BMNR — Bitmine BMNR (@BitMNR) August 4, 2025 Priced at $3,491.86 per ETH, the company said it now controls approximately 5% of the total circulating ETH supply, a feat achieved in just 35 days. This vaults BitMine past other institutional holders, placing it behind only MicroStrategy and Marathon Blockchain in overall crypto treasury size. Launched on June 30 and closed on July 8, BitMine’s Ethereum Treasury strategy has rapidly evolved into a bold and aggressive accumulation play—one that appears to be designed for both long-term conviction and short-term market visibility. Rapid Growth and Market Recognition Thomas Lee, chairman of BitMine’s board and co-founder of Fundstrat, explains the pace and intent behind the company’s Ethereum push. “BitMine moved with lightning speed in its pursuit of the ‘alchemy of 5%,’” said Lee, referring to the company’s goal of capturing 5% of all ETH. “We’ve separated ourselves from crypto treasury peers not just by our holdings, but by the liquidity of our stock.” BitMine’s common stock (BMNR) has become one of the most actively traded equities in the U.S. Based on Fundstrat data, the stock’s five-day average daily dollar volume stands at $1.6 billion, ranking it 42nd among 5,704 U.S.-listed stocks—just one position behind Uber Technologies. Backed by Veteran Investors Among BitMine’s high-profile backers is growth investor Bill Miller III, known for his early bet on MicroStrategy in 2020. Miller has publicly endorsed BitMine’s ETH strategy and noted its future revenue potential through Ethereum staking. “What is intriguing is BitMine is set to be very profitable once the company turns on ETH staking,” Miller said. He praised Lee’s leadership and capital allocation discipline, drawing comparisons to Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin pivot at MicroStrategy. Miller described the team as rational, independently minded, and evidence-driven. On-chain Trends Indicate Structural Bullishness for ETH Currently, 6.73% of all ETH, or about 8.12 million tokens worth over $31 billion, are held collectively by corporations and ETFs, according to data from Strategic ETH Reserve (SER). The total strategic Ethereum reserves account for 2.33 million ETH, valued at $8.9 billion and representing 1.93% of the total ETH supply. The reserves include 65 participants and have seen a steady increase in holdings since mid-April, with a sharp rise beginning in late June.
Secretum
SER$0.0001418+0.07%
Threshold
T$0.017+1.85%
U
U$0.02983+4.37%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04698+39.98%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2.15+0.27%
Ethereum
ETH$3,874.62+5.28%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/05 00:49

Trending News

More

ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income

Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace