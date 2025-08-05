MEXC Exchange
Hong Kong's Stablecoin Bill Released: Requirement of Real-Name Registration for Coin Holders Leads to Controversy, Relatively Conservative on DeFi
By Aki Chen, Blockchain Talk This article was compiled using GPT and is for information sharing only. It does not constitute any investment advice. Readers are advised to strictly abide
PANews
2025/08/05 09:00
Bitcoin price volatility fell to its lowest level in over a year in July
PANews reported on August 5th that, according to Forbes, Blockforce Capital data showed that Bitcoin price volatility fell to its lowest level in over a year in July. As of
PANews
2025/08/05 08:58
Scam Sniffer: Beware of bulk transfer phishing attacks targeting EIP-7702 upgrade addresses
PANews reported on August 5th that Scam Sniffer issued a warning that an address upgraded with EIP-7702 lost $66,000 to a batch transfer phishing attack disguised as a Uniswap swap
PANews
2025/08/05 08:42
Study: North Korean hackers have stolen $1.6 billion in cryptocurrency this year by using fake job offers to infiltrate cloud systems
PANews reported on August 5th, according to Decrypt. According to research by Google Cloud and the cybersecurity firm Wiz, North Korean hacker groups are infiltrating cloud systems through fake IT
PANews
2025/08/05 08:33
The "Whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles" increased its margin in the early morning and reopened its ETH short position back to 27,000.
PANews reported on August 5 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles" increased his margin by 3.32
PANews
2025/08/05 08:26
Solana Begins Shipping Seeker Mobile Devices to Over 50 Countries
PANews reported on August 5th that according to Cointelegraph, Solana Mobile has begun shipping its second-generation mobile device on Monday, serving users in over 50 countries. Pre-orders for the Seeker
PANews
2025/08/05 08:18
Wall Street Journal: White House prepares executive order to punish banks that discriminate against crypto companies
PANews reported on August 5 that the Wall Street Journal reported that the White House is preparing to increase pressure on large banks. In response to accusations of discrimination against
PANews
2025/08/05 08:11
The US CFTC is exploring the possibility of allowing some registered futures exchanges to trade spot cryptocurrencies.
PANews reported on August 5th that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is exploring how to allow some registered futures exchanges to list leveraged digital assets like Ethereum and
PANews
2025/08/05 08:06
BONK announced that it has destroyed 300 billion BONK tokens, worth approximately $8 million
PANews reported on August 5 that the meme project BONK announced on the X platform that it had destroyed 300 billion BONK tokens, equivalent to approximately $8 million, through the
PANews
2025/08/05 07:57
Billionaire Adam Weitsman buys over 5,000 NFTs from Yuga Labs
PANews reported on August 5 that according to The Block, billionaire investor and scrap metal processing company owner Adam Weitsman said he purchased more than 5,000 NFTs from Yuga Labs,
PANews
2025/08/05 07:51
