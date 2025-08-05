MEXC Exchange
A whale bought $3.28 million worth of PUMP tokens and established a 3x PUMP long position
According to PANews on August 5, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0x9324 bought 1.06 billion PUMPs (worth US$3.28 million) in spot trading in the past four hours, and
PANews
2025/08/05 10:26
An ancient whale transferred 108 BTC to an address associated with Wintermute, worth approximately $12.42 million.
PANews reported on August 5th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, an "ancient whale, dormant for 14.5 years, holding 3,963 BTC," transferred 108 BTC, worth approximately $12.42 million, to an
PANews
2025/08/05 10:24
Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 5, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????Updated on August 5th: Bonk has repurchased nearly 5% of the total supply
PANews
2025/08/05 10:04
Aave DAO has repurchased 70,000 AAVE tokens since April, spending $15.7 million
PANews reported on August 5th that, according to TokenLogic monitoring, Aave DAO has repurchased a total of 70,000 AAVE tokens since the buyback program launched on April 9th, spending $15.7
PANews
2025/08/05 09:57
Pump.fun to make major announcement this week regarding its "Organic Community Coin"
According to PANews on August 5, Pump.fun co-founder Alon stated on the X platform that this week, a major announcement regarding the "Organic Community Coin" will be released within the
PANews
2025/08/05 09:45
JD Coin Chain: Preparing for the application of a stablecoin license
PANews reported on August 5 that according to official news, JD.com CoinChain Technology said that it has noticed the false reports and rumors in the market. The company responded to
PANews
2025/08/05 09:37
A whale/institution has accumulated 63,838 ETH (equivalent to approximately $232 million) through three addresses in the past day.
PANews reported on August 5 that according to on-chain analyst Ember's monitoring, a giant whale/institution has hoarded 63,838 ETH (US$232 million) through FalconX and Galaxy Digital in the past day.
PANews
2025/08/05 09:29
Mode Network's TVL has plummeted 99% from its peak in May last year.
PANews reported on August 5th that according to DL News, DefiLlama data shows that the total locked value (TVL) of Ethereum's Layer 2 network Mode Network has plummeted 99% from
PANews
2025/08/05 09:23
The US SEC issued temporary crypto accounting guidance: Some stablecoins can be treated as cash
PANews reported on August 5th that according to Bloomberg, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is making further progress based on preliminary cryptocurrency accounting rules and has issued new
PANews
2025/08/05 09:16
Indian social gaming platform STAN completes $8.5 million in funding, with participation from Aptos Labs and others
PANews reported on August 5 that according to TechCrunch, Indian social gaming platform STAN announced the completion of US$8.5 million in equity financing, led by Google AI Futures Fund, and
PANews
2025/08/05 09:11
