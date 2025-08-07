MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-08 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Crypto set for 401(k) access as Trump executive order looms
Crypto could soon get access to the $1.25 trillion held in U.S. 401(k) retirement accounts.
K
$--
--%
U
$0,02983
+4,37%
TRUMP
$9,092
+2,66%
GET
$0,005854
+0,36%
ORDER
$0,112
+1,08%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 20:55
The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending August 2 was 226,000, while the expected number was 221,000.
PANews reported on August 7 that the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending August 2 was 226,000, in line with expectations of 221,000.
Share
PANews
2025/08/07 20:34
Turn crypto into daily income: How JAMining’s fixed-return model works
As crypto markets stay uncertain, JAMining offers a way to earn daily USD-based returns from digital assets; no trading, hardware, or market timing needed. #sponsored
Share
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 20:28
Ripple to acquire stablecoin platform Rail for $200 million
PANews reported on August 7 that according to Solid Intel , Ripple plans to acquire the stablecoin platform Rail for US$200 million .
Share
PANews
2025/08/07 20:26
Robinhood launches ONDO and FLOKI for US users
PANews reported on August 7 that Robinhood Crypto launched ONDO and FLOKI for US users.
ONDO
$0,99938
+6,07%
FLOKI
$0,00011572
+8,20%
Share
PANews
2025/08/07 20:21
SharpLink Completes $200 Million Private Placement, Plans to Expand Ethereum Vault
PANews reported on August 7th that SharpLink (SBET) announced the completion of a $200 million private placement at $19.50 per share, led by four global institutional investors. This round of
Share
PANews
2025/08/07 20:17
Fake Aave ads top Google top search results again, targets investors with phishing links
A fresh wave of fake Aave ads has surfaced at the top of Google search results, pushing a phishing site designed to trick users into signing malicious transactions that drain their crypto wallets. Blockchain security firm PeckShield Alert flagged the…
TOP
$0,000096
--%
AAVE
$283,72
+7,80%
ADS
$0,10123
+0,38%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 20:10
SEC clarity on liquid staking strengthens Ethereum’s investment case
The SEC has clarified that certain liquid staking models do not constitute securities offerings, providing a clearer regulatory framework for Ethereum-based staking protocols. SEC draws the line on liquid staking On Aug. 5, the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division…
NOT
$0,002125
+5,35%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 20:08
Greenidge sells Mississippi Bitcoin mine for $3.9 million
PANews reported on August 7th that Nasdaq-listed mining company Greenidge Generation announced the sale of its Bitcoin mining facility in Mississippi to an affiliate of LM Funding America, a US-based
AMERICA
$0,0003262
+1,93%
Share
PANews
2025/08/07 20:01
Greenidge sells Mississippi Bitcoin mine for $3.9 million
PANews reported on August 7th that Nasdaq-listed mining company Greenidge Generation announced the sale of its Bitcoin mining facility in Mississippi to an affiliate of LM Funding America, a US-based
AMERICA
$0,0003262
+1,93%
Share
PANews
2025/08/07 20:01
Trending News
More
ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income
Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS
Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit
Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace