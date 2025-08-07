2025-08-08 Friday

Crypto set for 401(k) access as Trump executive order looms

Crypto could soon get access to the $1.25 trillion held in U.S. 401(k) retirement accounts.
Crypto.news2025/08/07 20:55
The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending August 2 was 226,000, while the expected number was 221,000.

PANews reported on August 7 that the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending August 2 was 226,000, in line with expectations of 221,000.
PANews2025/08/07 20:34
Turn crypto into daily income: How JAMining’s fixed-return model works

As crypto markets stay uncertain, JAMining offers a way to earn daily USD-based returns from digital assets; no trading, hardware, or market timing needed. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/08/07 20:28
Ripple to acquire stablecoin platform Rail for $200 million

PANews reported on August 7 that according to Solid Intel , Ripple plans to acquire the stablecoin platform Rail for US$200 million .
PANews2025/08/07 20:26
Robinhood launches ONDO and FLOKI for US users

PANews reported on August 7 that Robinhood Crypto launched ONDO and FLOKI for US users.
PANews2025/08/07 20:21
SharpLink Completes $200 Million Private Placement, Plans to Expand Ethereum Vault

PANews reported on August 7th that SharpLink (SBET) announced the completion of a $200 million private placement at $19.50 per share, led by four global institutional investors. This round of
PANews2025/08/07 20:17
Fake Aave ads top Google top search results again, targets investors with phishing links

A fresh wave of fake Aave ads has surfaced at the top of Google search results, pushing a phishing site designed to trick users into signing malicious transactions that drain their crypto wallets. Blockchain security firm PeckShield Alert flagged the…
Crypto.news2025/08/07 20:10
SEC clarity on liquid staking strengthens Ethereum’s investment case

The SEC has clarified that certain liquid staking models do not constitute securities offerings, providing a clearer regulatory framework for Ethereum-based staking protocols. SEC draws the line on liquid staking On Aug. 5, the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division…
Crypto.news2025/08/07 20:08
