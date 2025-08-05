2025-08-08 Friday

Phantom taps Solsniper as it targets expansion beyond wallet services

Phantom taps Solsniper as it targets expansion beyond wallet services

Crypto wallet provider Phantom has acquired Solsniper, the AI memecoin trading and analytics platform built on the Solana blockchain.  The acquisition was announced on August 4, marking Phantom’s first big step into active trading infrastructure. Solsniper, launched in 2021, has…
2025/08/05
Qiangnao Technology is reportedly seeking pre-IPO financing at a valuation of over US$1.3 billion.

Qiangnao Technology is reportedly seeking pre-IPO financing at a valuation of over US$1.3 billion.

PANews reported on August 5th that Qiangnao Technology is in talks to raise funds at a valuation exceeding $1.3 billion, potentially followed by an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong
2025/08/05
Crossing the chasm, “crypto-related” companies will replace “crypto-native” projects and move towards the mainstream

Crossing the chasm, "crypto-related" companies will replace "crypto-native" projects and move towards the mainstream

Author: Richard Chen Compiled by Tim, PANews It's 2025, and cryptocurrencies are going mainstream. The GENIUS Act has been signed into law, and we finally have a clear regulatory framework
2025/08/05
Remember DOGE at $0.001? Another coin could be 2025’s big memecoin breakout

Remember DOGE at $0.001? Another coin could be 2025's big memecoin breakout

Dogecoin’s glory days may be behind it, but Pepeto is emerging as the next memecoin contender, offering early‑stage pricing, viral appeal, and a utility‑driven ecosystem. #sponsored
2025/08/05
Preview: Trump will deliver an important speech at 8 o'clock tonight

Preview: Trump will deliver an important speech at 8 o'clock tonight

PANews reported on August 5th that according to CNBC's schedule, US President Trump will be interviewed live on CNBC's "Squawk Box" at 8:00 PM Beijing Time to discuss the economy,
2025/08/05
Analysis: Currently, 351,000 BTC have changed hands in the $112,000 to $114,000 range, with $117,000 to $118,000 becoming the current key resistance level.

Analysis: Currently, 351,000 BTC have changed hands in the $112,000 to $114,000 range, with $117,000 to $118,000 becoming the current key resistance level.

PANews reported on August 5th that crypto analyst Murphy noted that BTC's support at the key $112,000 level is significant. Based on the MVRV extreme deviation pricing range, the trend
2025/08/05
The &quot;Super Hub&quot; of Crypto Black Market: Decoding Huiwang Group's $4 Billion Money Laundering Network

The "Super Hub" of Crypto Black Market: Decoding Huiwang Group's $4 Billion Money Laundering Network

By Kai Schultz, Bloomberg Compiled by Luffy, Foresight News New advertising prompts followed one after another. Want counterfeit currency? Money laundering services? Hacking skills? As long as you understand Chinese
2025/08/05
Swiss crypto bank AMINA launches SUI token trading and custody services, plans to provide SUI staking services

Swiss crypto bank AMINA launches SUI token trading and custody services, plans to provide SUI staking services

PANews reported on August 5 that Swiss crypto bank AMINA Bank became the world's first regulated bank to provide SUI token trading and custody services. SUI is the native asset
2025/08/05
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$26.6942 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$26.6942 million

According to PANews on August 5, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs
2025/08/05
TOWER surges over 100% after Animoca buyback plan – how high can it fly?

TOWER surges over 100% after Animoca buyback plan – how high can it fly?

The utility game token TOWER skyrockets by 102% on a rally fueled by Animoca Brands CEO Yat Sui’s recent buyback announcement. How far can the rally go? On August 5, Animoca Brands founder and CEO Yat Sui announced that the…
2025/08/05

