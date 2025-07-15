2025-08-08 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Roman Storm’s Counsel Points To “Serious Errors” In Prosecution’s Case As Trial Kicks Off

Roman Storm’s Counsel Points To “Serious Errors” In Prosecution’s Case As Trial Kicks Off

The legal defense team of Roman Storm is calling out what they call “serious errors” in the prosecution’s case against him as the Tornado Cash developer’s trial kicks off the week of July 14. Serious Issues In Tornado Cash Case, Lawyers For Roman Storm Say According to a late Friday court filing by Storm’s counsel, lawyers for Storm allege that the prosecution’s case against the high-profile developer contains “serious errors” and “factual inaccuracies” that purportedly “call into question the integrity of its intended presentation to the jury.” Dear Crypto Community & Privacy Advocates, This is an urgent call: My trial begins July 14, and we’re facing a critical shortfall. I need to raise $500K in the next few days and $1.5M within a couple of weeks to sustain our fight – covering escalating legal fees, expert… https://t.co/AImotqvJVD — Roman Storm 🇺🇸 🌪️ (@rstormsf) July 12, 2025 Storm’s lawyers claim that key Telegram messages from alleged co-conspirator Alex Pertsev’s phone, which the prosecution plans to present in court, are “cherry-picked” and “missing information identifying the author of messages that are forwarded.” “It appears the Telegram messages that were extracted are not accurate,” the defense states in the July 12 court document. “The fact that they are plainly missing critical information undermines their reliability.” Tornado Cash Developer Begs For Contributions As Trial Begins News of the court filing comes as the trial against Storm begins in the Manhattan Federal Courthouse on July 14, on charges of money laundering, conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, and sanctions violations for his role at the crypto mixer . In a July 12 X post, Storm called on his followers to support his case in an “urgent” plea to bolster contributions. “I need to raise $500K in the next few days and $1.5M within a couple of weeks to sustain our fight—covering escalating legal fees, expert witnesses, and research as the case extends beyond the initial 2-week projection,” Storm wrote. “My team is working nonstop to defend code as free speech, protect software development, and push back against government overreach that threatens us all,” he added. If convicted, Storm faces a maximum sentence of 45 years behind bars for charges connected to the crypto company , though the judge and federal sentencing guidelines will determine just exactly how long he could get.
Threshold
T$0.017+1.79%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.01091+1.11%
GET
GET$0.005854+0.36%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01416+1.28%
EPNS
PUSH$0.04146+2.90%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/15 05:09
Coinbase seeks public records from Oregon gov’t on crypto ‘flip-flop’

Coinbase seeks public records from Oregon gov’t on crypto ‘flip-flop’

Known by many in the industry for filing records requests with the US government over crypto policies, Coinbase has filed a lawsuit against Oregon state officials.
Threshold
T$0.017+1.79%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 04:17
Federal Reserve, FDIC and OCC clarify crypto custody rules for banks

Federal Reserve, FDIC and OCC clarify crypto custody rules for banks

U.S. banking regulators have issued a statement clarifying the rules around cryptocurrency safekeeping, or custody, by banking organizations. The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the…
U
U$0.02983+4.37%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/15 03:53
Kazakhstan wealth fund, gold, FX reserves to be invested in crypto — Report

Kazakhstan wealth fund, gold, FX reserves to be invested in crypto — Report

Kazakhstan’s central bank is drawing on lessons from Norway, the US and Middle East in developing its crypto strategy.
GOLD
GOLD$0.0000000000002+11.11%
FUND
FUND$0.02739+24.50%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05745+13.71%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 03:33
Bitcoin-skeptical Vanguard holds 20m+ shares in Strategy amid index inflows

Bitcoin-skeptical Vanguard holds 20m+ shares in Strategy amid index inflows

The crypto-skeptical investment giant now has significant exposure to Bitcoin.
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.239+1.30%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00823-0.36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/15 03:29
Dow Jones ticks higher despite EU, Mexico tariff hike: Fed under fire while Bitcoin breaks $120k

Dow Jones ticks higher despite EU, Mexico tariff hike: Fed under fire while Bitcoin breaks $120k

Major U.S. stock indices were little changed amid Trump's escalating tariff rhetoric.
U
U$0.02983+4.37%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.098+2.73%
Major
MAJOR$0.16537+3.46%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/15 02:40
Crypto Week in US Congress: What to Expect From the Biggest Push Yet

Crypto Week in US Congress: What to Expect From the Biggest Push Yet

Key Takeaways: House Republicans are advancing three major crypto bills this week, including one on stablecoins. The GENIUS Act may pass quickly, but the broader CLARITY Act faces resistance from House Democrats. Lawmakers opposing the package cite concerns over governance and potential conflicts tied to Trump-affiliated crypto interests. Congressional Republicans are preparing for “Crypto Week,” in what may be their most consequential push yet on digital asset legislation, according to a July 14 report by Politico. The House is set to vote this week on three separate bills addressing stablecoins with the GENIUS Act, crypto market structure with the CLARITY Act, and a potential ban on a central bank digital currency (CBDC) with the Anti-CBDC Surveillance Act. Crypto Week Kicks Off with Tornado Cash Trial Crypto week is scheduled to start today with the U.S. v Roman Storm case that puts the founder of Tornado Cash on trial for money laundering. The next immediate step is the likely passage of the GENIUS Act , a Senate-originated bill focused on regulating stablecoins. Bitcoin Economic Calendar for the week of July 14th ("Crypto Week"): Monday: Start of the Tornado Cash Trial, U.S. House of Representatives meetings to review the "Anti-CBDC Surveillance State" Act, the "Digital Asset Market Clarity" Act of 2025, and the "GENIUS" Act Tuesday:… pic.twitter.com/SARipkbi80 — Ledn (@hodlwithLedn) July 13, 2025 House Republicans have indicated they will advance the Senate version without amendments to expedite its arrival at President Trump’s desk. This would mark the first major crypto legislation to clear both chambers of Congress. A broader market structure bill, the CLARITY Act, authored by Financial Services Chair French Hill, is also scheduled for a vote. Unlike the GENIUS Act, the CLARITY bill faces more uncertainty. GOP lawmakers are seeking bipartisan support to demonstrate viability in the Senate, where 60 votes are required. Last year, 71 Democrats supported a similar proposal. That number may shrink due to opposition tied to the Trump administration’s crypto involvement. House Democrats, including Maxine Waters, are expected to resist Hill’s bill unless additional governance provisions are added. “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week” is the label some are using to push back against what they view as conflicts involving Trump-linked crypto ventures. Major Votes on Crypto Regulation Meanwhile, a third proposal seeks to prohibit a U.S. central bank digital currency. It is unlikely to advance in the Senate, according to lawmakers familiar with the process. Rep. Warren Davidson, a Republican who generally supports crypto policy, posted on X that he will vote against the GENIUS Act, calling the strategy to separate the bills “designed to ultimately fail.” “[The bills] will protect investors, consumers, and make America, as President Trump wants, a leader in financial technology and crypto and digital assets innovation,” Hill said. The House Rules Committee meets today to set the voting schedule. Decisions this week will help determine whether the current legislative environment delivers long-standing industry priorities or stalls again due to political divisions. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What’s at stake beyond legislation? If passed, these bills could redefine the U.S. regulatory approach to crypto for years, influencing how stablecoins are issued, which agencies oversee tokens, and whether digital dollars are allowed to exist. How does this impact existing crypto firms? If the bills advance, exchanges, stablecoin issuers, and custodians may face streamlined federal compliance obligations, replacing the current patchwork of state-level requirements. Could this affect CBDC plans in other countries? If the U.S. formally rejects a CBDC through legislation, it could create divergence from international monetary authorities exploring central bank digital currencies.
U
U$0.02983+4.37%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.098+2.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1003-2.94%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01416+1.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020778+1.39%
EPNS
PUSH$0.04146+2.90%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/15 02:40
BitMine Immersion’s $500m ETH pivot shakes up crypto treasuries

BitMine Immersion’s $500m ETH pivot shakes up crypto treasuries

Just months ago, BitMine was another mining operation chasing cheap electricity to dig up Bitcoin. Now, it’s sitting on one of the largest corporate Ethereum treasuries outside of the Ethereum Foundation itself. The speed of this pivot has left industry…
Ethereum
ETH$3,874.83+5.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00823-0.36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/15 02:38
US Crypto Week kicks off with &#039;Dictator&#039; stablecoin amendment on the table

US Crypto Week kicks off with &#039;Dictator&#039; stablecoin amendment on the table

The House of Representatives is set to vote on three crypto-related pieces of legislation before Congress goes on recess.
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.034404+40.44%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 02:08
Kazakhstan to invest part of its treasury into crypto assets

Kazakhstan to invest part of its treasury into crypto assets

Kazakhstan is taking new steps toward increasing its exposure to crypto.
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0002391-0.25%
Particl
PART$0.1796+0.05%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/15 00:51

Trending News

More

ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income

Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace