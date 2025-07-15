MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-08 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Bitcoin skeptic Vanguard Group becomes Strategy's largest shareholder, holding more than 20 million shares
PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, although Vanguard Group has publicly criticized Bitcoin as an "immature asset" and unsuitable for long-term investors, this giant with $10
MORE
$0.1003
-2.94%
BLOCK
$0.2458
-0.40%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 07:40
SharpLink Gaming purchased another 24,000 ETH, bringing its total holdings close to 300,000
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Ember, SharpLink Gaming continued to purchase 24,371 ETH through Coinbase Prime 5 hours ago, worth about $ 73.21 million. Since reserving ETH
ETH
$3,874.74
+5.37%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 07:31
Canadian company Digital Commodities has completed the final stage of $2 million in non-brokered private placement financing
PANews reported on July 15 that Digital Commodities, a Canadian listed company, has completed the final stage of a $2 million non-brokered private placement. The financing was fully subscribed, with
STAGE
$0.0000455
+0.88%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 07:29
JPMorgan Chase CEO may be “all in on cryptocurrencies”
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Watcher.Guru , JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon called cryptocurrency a scam and a Ponzi scheme last year, but according to Jim Cramer's
MAY
$0.0516
+1.81%
SCAM
$0.0000049
--%
GURU
$0.001419
+0.63%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 07:24
Bank of America: Stripe or Ethereum and other platforms may be new channels to promote interoperability between digital assets
PANews reported on July 15 that Bank of America: We believe that infrastructure providers like Stripe or the Ethereum platform may be new channels to promote interoperability between digital assets.
LIKE
$0.009422
+0.19%
MAY
$0.0516
+1.81%
AMERICA
$0.0003264
+2.22%
BANK
$0.05745
+13.71%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 07:18
EU to subpoena platform X after Grok chatbot posts anti-Semitic content
PANews reported on July 15 that EU officials will hold talks with representatives of Elon Musk's social media platform X on Tuesday after the platform's artificial intelligence chatbot Grok posted
GROK
$0.001931
+5.92%
ELON
$0.0000001189
+4.57%
HOLD
$0.0000483
-8.01%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 07:16
Trump: Fed should lower interest rates below 1%
PANews reported on July 15 that US President Trump: The Federal Reserve should lower interest rates to below 1%. In addition, Trump will announce a $70 billion investment plan in
TRUMP
$9.098
+2.73%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 07:14
Coinbase's market value exceeds $100 billion for the first time
PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, affected by Bitcoin's record high, Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, reached two major milestones in trading
MAJOR
$0.16537
+3.46%
BLOCK
$0.2458
-0.40%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 07:08
US Federal agencies outline key risks for banks eyeing crypto custody
One risk facing banks that custody crypto is the potential for liability if crypto assets are lost, according to three US financial agencies.
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 06:27
Congress opens crypto bill debate with claims of ‘GOP giveaway’ to industry
Discussions in the House Committee on Rules opened with crypto bills, but quickly shifted to the Department of Defense Appropriations Act.
HOUSE
$0.034587
+41.19%
ACT
$0.03977
+2.84%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 05:56
Trending News
More
ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income
Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS
Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit
Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace