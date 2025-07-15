2025-08-08 Friday

Antalpha Appoints Derar Islim as Chief Operating Officer

PANews reported on July 15 that according to GlobeNewswire , Antalpha Platform Holdings ( NASDAQ: ANTA ) announced the appointment of Derar Islim as the company's Chief Operating Officer and
PANews2025/07/15 08:36
Coinbase to launch Pump.fun (PUMP) token on Base network and add experimental label

PANews reported on July 15 that Coinbase announced that it will launch the Pump.fun (PUMP) token on the Base network and add the Experimental tag to it. Officials remind users
PANews2025/07/15 08:35
AguilaTrades once again opened a BTC position of over $400 million, with a current floating profit of $33.32 million

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Yujin, @AguilaTrades , who had the "$ 400 million position losing money curse", rolled over again in the early morning and increased
PANews2025/07/15 08:29
CICC: There are advantages in deploying stablecoins on the Internet

PANews reported on July 15 that CICC Research Report stated that we judge that the popularization of stablecoins will have limited impact on existing businesses such as WeChat Pay. The
PANews2025/07/15 08:17
Movement: $MOVE repurchase has been completed, and the foundation has repurchased approximately 180 million $MOVE tokens

PANews reported on July 15 that according to the announcement of the Movement Network Foundation, the $MOVE repurchase has been completed. The foundation has repurchased approximately 180 million $MOVE tokens
PANews2025/07/15 08:13
Huang Renxun will attend the 3rd Blockchain Expo on July 16

PANews reported on July 15 that CCTV learned from the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade that at the invitation of the China Council for the Promotion of
PANews2025/07/15 08:02
L1 zkEVM: The first step towards Ethereum’s ZK endgame

For those who closely follow the development of Ethereum technology, the blog post " Delivering L1 zkEVM #1: Real-time Proofs " recently released by Ethereum engineer Sophia Gold is of
PANews2025/07/15 08:00
Ancient Bitcoin whale transfers 40,000 BTC, suspected wallet cleanup

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Yujin, an ancient whale holding 80,000 BTC and having been silent for 14 years, transferred 40,000 BTC from 4 addresses to 2
PANews2025/07/15 07:53
The Federal Reserve, FDIC and OCC jointly issued a statement clarifying the rules for banks holding customer crypto assets

PANews reported on July 15 that the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Board (Fed) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) jointly issued
PANews2025/07/15 07:46
TD Cowen raises Strategy target price to $680, Bitcoin is expected to reach $155,000 by the end of the year

PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, TD Cowen raised the target price of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) from $590 to $680, and predicted in its latest research
PANews2025/07/15 07:42

