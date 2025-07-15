MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-08 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
AguilaTrades' high leverage BTC position's floating profit has shrunk significantly
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Yu Jin, AguilaTrades had just added 1,000 BTC in the early morning, but reduced its position half an hour ago due to
BTC
$117.210,82
+%1,87
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 12:26
Ant Financial’s blockchain platform Jovay launches testnet, mainnet to be launched in Q4
PANews reported on July 15 that the Jovay test network, a blockchain platform created by Ant Digits, has been officially launched, targeting institutional-level scenarios such as RWA. Jovay adopts a
ANT
$0,1064
+%4,156,00
RWA
$0,005425
+%15,69
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 12:18
Terra Nexus and Sinohydro Bureau 6 reach cooperation to promote the commercialization of RWA project WFCA
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Bitcoin.com, Dubai-based Terra Nexus and Sinohydro Bureau 6 Co., Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop mineral resources in West
TERRA
$0,00308
+%2,32
COM
$0,02077
+%1,35
RWA
$0,005425
+%15,69
NEXUS
$0,0000000000000000035
+%695,45
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 12:17
Returning to the road of "world computer", a brief analysis of Ethereum's five major technical strategies for the future
Based on Ethereum's technical roadmap for the next two years, we share some "technical breakthroughs" that may support prices (specially provided by E Guards): 1) zkEVM layer1 integration Implementation timeline:
MAY
$0,05148
+%1,57
MAJOR
$0,1654
+%3,48
FUTURE
$0,14527
-%0,01
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 12:00
Greenland (Asia) Securities has been approved to upgrade its Hong Kong digital asset business license
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Greenland Group, Greenland (Asia) Securities, a subsidiary of Greenland Group, has recently been approved by the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission for
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 11:59
Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $297 million yesterday, marking the eighth consecutive day of net inflow
PANews reported on July 15 that according to SoSoValue data, on July 14, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $297 million, recording net inflows for
NET
$0,00010463
-%6,08
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 11:54
Ethereum spot ETF received $259 million in inflows yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflows
PANews reported on July 15 that according to SoSoValue data, on July 14, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $259 million, recording net inflows for
NET
$0,00010463
-%6,08
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 11:53
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Falls Below $117K as Traders Lock In Profits After All-Time High Rally
The crypto market is showing bearish signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 5%. Bitcoin is down nearly 2% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just below $117,000, after touching $123,100 yesterday. Ethereum has also slipped today as it trades below $3,000. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CAP
$0,06833
-%3,85
LOCK
$0,1788
+%4,86
Share
CryptoNews
2025/07/15 11:43
Unauthorized crypto trading now carries 2 years of prison in Hungary
Hungary has updated its Criminal Code, imposing potential prison sentences for those using or running unauthorized crypto exchanges.
NOW
$0,00822
-%0,48
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 11:41
Fed, OCC, FDIC issue joint guideline for banks safekeeping crypto assets for customers
The Federal Reserve (Fed), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) issued a joint statement on Monday aiming to guide banks seeking to offer crypto safekeeping services to customers.
Share
Fxstreet
2025/07/15 11:41
Trending News
More
ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income
Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS
Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit
Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace