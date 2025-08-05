MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-08 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
China’s Plan To Destroy The Dollar: Smart Money is on Hong Kong
The China crypto ban just added another delicious layer to the Asian markets. China is creating a dip so they can buy it. Our theory at 99B is that China bans when the price is high and unbans it when the BTC price is low, so their citizens and companies don’t buy high. Forced diamond.. The post China’s Plan To Destroy The Dollar: Smart Money is on Hong Kong appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
T
$0,017
+1,79%
BTC
$117.210,82
+1,87%
SMART
$0,007212
+43,09%
DON
$0,000819
-0,72%
LAYER
$0,6194
+2,90%
Share
99Bitcoins
2025/08/05 23:41
Here’s why the Illuvium’s ILV price is soaring
Illuvium token price surged for the third consecutive day, reaching its highest point since February 14 as the Pro League started. Illuvium (ILV) rose to a high of $23.65, up 160% from its lowest level this year. The surge came…
TOKEN
$0,01597
+2,89%
PRO
$0,77
+2,08%
HERE
$0,00057
-13,63%
ROSE
$0,0268
+5,88%
ILV
$20,128
-10,94%
WHY
$0,0000000271
+1,80%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/08/05 23:37
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$354 million, mainly due to the short position
PANews reported on August 5th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $354 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $129 million
Share
PANews
2025/08/05 23:30
Bank of China Hong Kong advances e-HKD trials with live blockchain test
Bank of China Hong Kong is moving forward with its central bank digital currency (CBDC) project and has completed another phase of testing the digital Hong Kong dollar. According to local media on August 5, the Bank of China Hong…
FORWARD
$0,0000806
+5,22%
BANK
$0,05737
+13,55%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/08/05 23:28
CrediX hacker agrees to return $4.5m after successful negotiations
The attacker behind the $4.5 million exploit on CrediX Finance has agreed to return the stolen funds following a settlement with the protocol. In an update shared late Monday, CrediX revealed that it has successfully negotiated with the exploiter who…
Share
Crypto.news
2025/08/05 23:26
Michigan State Pension Fund Increases Holdings of Ark Bitcoin ETF to 300,000 Shares
PANews reported on August 5 that the Michigan State Pension Fund disclosed in a holdings report submitted to the SEC that as of June 30, it held 300,000 shares of
FUND
$0,02739
+24,50%
JUNE
$0,0825
-34,15%
ARK
$0,4523
+4,38%
Share
PANews
2025/08/05 23:17
Litecoin gets its first major treasury backer in MEI Pharma’s $100m play
MEI Pharma, a clinical-stage biotech firm, just made an unexpected pivot, allocating nine figures to Litecoin as a treasury asset. With GSR advising and Charlie Lee on board, the move signals a growing institutional belief in crypto’s role beyond speculation.…
PLAY
$0,04716
+40,60%
MOVE
$0,1362
+4,04%
LEE
$2,15
+0,27%
MEI
$0,00723
-15,93%
MAJOR
$0,1654
+3,48%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/08/05 23:13
Succinct decentralized ZK proof network mainnet launched and enabled PROVE tokens
PANews reported on August 5th that The Block reported that the ZK infrastructure project Succinct has launched its decentralized proof network, the Succinct Prover Network, on the Ethereum mainnet and
PROVE
$0,9974
-12,48%
ZK
$0,0549
+4,91%
BLOCK
$0,2459
-0,36%
Share
PANews
2025/08/05 23:05
TOWNS: The airdrop page has a display error, but the airdrop qualification is still valid.
PANews reported on August 5th that Towns Protocol tweeted that some wallets that passed the eligibility check were temporarily unable to access their airdrops due to an interface bug; their
TOWNS
$0,03101
-5,11%
Share
PANews
2025/08/05 22:49
Spot silver rose more than 1% during the day and is now at $37.78 per ounce.
According to PANews on August 5, spot silver rose more than 1% during the day and is now trading at $37.78 per ounce.
MORE
$0,10022
-3,01%
ROSE
$0,0268
+5,88%
NOW
$0,00822
-0,48%
Share
PANews
2025/08/05 22:37
Trending News
More
ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income
Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS
Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit
Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace