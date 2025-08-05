China’s Plan To Destroy The Dollar: Smart Money is on Hong Kong

The China crypto ban just added another delicious layer to the Asian markets. China is creating a dip so they can buy it. Our theory at 99B is that China bans when the price is high and unbans it when the BTC price is low, so their citizens and companies don't buy high. Forced diamond..