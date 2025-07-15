GM Vietnam 2025 to Take Place in Vietnam’s Capital

GM Vietnam 2025 Blockchain Week will be held in Vietnam's capital city of Hanoi from August 1 to 2, 2025. The organizers of the event in a conversation with Incrypted noted that the event will be attended by more than 12,000 participants who will be able to hear from more than 200 speakers.