Canadian listed company Planet Ventures increases its Bitcoin reserves to 19.71
PANews reported on July 15 that according to an official announcement, Canadian listed company Planet Ventures Inc announced an increase of 3.02 bitcoins and currently holds a total of 19.71
PANews
2025/07/15 22:11
USDT’s cross-chain version “USDT0” has been integrated with Bitcoin’s Layer2 network Rootstock
PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, the cross-chain version of the stablecoin USDT, "USDT0", has been integrated with the Bitcoin Layer2 network Rootstock, enhancing the interoperability
PANews
2025/07/15 22:09
SharpLink redraws Ethereum playbook with $213m buy and yield-led treasury shift
While Bitcoin remains the darling of corporate treasuries, SharpLink’s aggressive Ethereum play signals a shift. With nearly all its ETH staked, the company isn’t just holding, it’s actively shaping Ethereum’s economic future. On July 15, Minneapolis-based iGaming giant SharpLink Gaming…
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 22:08
Bitcoin project Roxom plans to launch Bitcoin-denominated stock exchange in September
PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk, the Bitcoin project Roxom is preparing to launch a Bitcoin-denominated stock exchange, which is scheduled to go online in September and
PANews
2025/07/15 22:05
5 coins poised to repeat Dogecoin’s explosive run and build wealth in 15 weeks
Little Pepe presale hits Stage 5 at $0.0014, with rising demand, solid tokenomics, and real utility setting it apart in the crowded memecoin space. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 22:02
Ripple confirms intention to apply for MiCA license to expand in EU
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Cointelegraph, payment solutions company Ripple has made it clear that it intends to apply for a license under the Markets in Crypto
PANews
2025/07/15 21:57
Ripple confirms intention to pursue MiCA license for EU expansion
Ripple told Cointelegraph it will apply for a MiCA license to expand its crypto and stablecoin operations across the European Economic Area.
PANews
2025/07/15 21:55
FRNT Financial, a listed company, is raising $2 million in private placement to launch a spot Bitcoin reserve program
PANews reported on July 15 that according to an official announcement, Canadian listed company FRNT Financial Inc is conducting a private placement financing of 2 million Canadian dollars at a
PANews
2025/07/15 21:54
The “Insider Whale” closed 319.68 BTC in the last half hour and realized a profit of $205,000
PANews reported on July 15 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the "insider whale" who suffered a loss of US$9.574 million from short selling from July 11 to
PANews
2025/07/15 21:53
Nasdaq climbs as stocks pop after CPI data
U.S. stocks were mostly in the green as risk-on sentiment improves amid Nvidia related news, with Nasdaq gaining. While tariffs and trade war constraints remain, a shift in investor sentiment saw major U.S. indices open higher on Tuesday but the…
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 21:52
