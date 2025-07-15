2025-08-08 Friday

US Department of Justice closes investigation into prediction platform PolyMarket

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, the US Department of Justice has ended its investigation into the prediction platform PolyMarket.
PANews2025/07/15 23:04
Tether holds over $127 billion in U.S. Treasuries in Q2

PANews reported on July 15 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino posted on the X platform that in the second quarter of 2025, Tether (USDT) held more than $127 billion in
PANews2025/07/15 23:02
Joining Cloud Mining in 2025 Is Equivalent to Owning Your Own Money Printing Machine

CryptoNews2025/07/15 23:00
BBVA expands crypto access in Spain: Here’s what changed

Spain’s BBVA opens retail access to Bitcoin and Ether through its mobile app, offering bank-grade custody and MiCA-backed compliance without the complexity of crypto exchanges.
PANews2025/07/15 22:56
A whale is shorting ETH with 18x leverage, with a position value of $62.5 million

According to PANews on July 15, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0x2258 has accumulated profits of more than 15 million US dollars in ETH transactions and is currently
PANews2025/07/15 22:38
Eclipse will launch ES token airdrop tomorrow

PANews reported on July 15 that Eclipse announced on the X platform that the ES token airdrop application will be open at 17:00 Beijing time on July 16, and ES
PANews2025/07/15 22:37
SharpLink surpasses the Ethereum Foundation with over 280,000 ETH holdings, becoming the world's largest corporate holder of ETH

PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, the listed company SharpLink Gaming Inc. (SBET) said that the number of Ethereum it holds has increased to 280,706 ETH,
PANews2025/07/15 22:35
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,632 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 80,294 ETH

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,632 BTC (worth $311.14 million), of which iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day
PANews2025/07/15 22:18
Plasma announces testnet is now live

PANews reported on July 15 that Plasma announced that the testnet is now online, built specifically for global stablecoin payments, including core components: PlasmaBFT consensus and an EVM execution layer
PANews2025/07/15 22:16
MiCA a blessing in disguise for EU crypto investors and exchanges

The EU’s MiCA regulation surprised some doubters as major crypto exchanges lined up to get licenses.
PANews2025/07/15 22:12

