2025-08-08 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Donald Trump Jr.: Cryptocurrency will grow into a multi-trillion dollar industry

Donald Trump Jr.: Cryptocurrency will grow into a multi-trillion dollar industry

PANews reported on July 16 that Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of Trump, said: Cryptocurrency will grow into an industry worth (at least) trillions of dollars. I like Musk's
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.081+2.57%
Triathon
GROW$0.0131-8.39%
Wink
LIKE$0.009442+0.35%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08112+4.40%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 07:26
The U.S. House of Representatives failed to pass the procedural vote on the encryption bill, and a second vote may be held on Wednesday

The U.S. House of Representatives failed to pass the procedural vote on the encryption bill, and a second vote may be held on Wednesday

PANews reported on July 16 that according to a Politico reporter: The U.S. House of Representatives failed to pass a procedural vote on cryptocurrency-related bills. According to Fox News, the
U
U$0.02983+4.37%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02972+5.95%
MAY
MAY$0.05163+1.91%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000116-1.69%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.033076+34.39%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 07:16
"Cryptocurrency Week" in Washington: How three major bills will rewrite the fate of encryption?

"Cryptocurrency Week" in Washington: How three major bills will rewrite the fate of encryption?

This week, Washington has ushered in a critical moment known as "Crypto Week", and the U.S. Congress is accelerating a number of legislations supporting cryptocurrencies, heralding major changes in the
U
U$0.02983+4.37%
Major
MAJOR$0.16542+3.37%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 07:00
Crypto Legislation Stalls During High-Stakes Crypto Week Showdown on Capitol Hill

Crypto Legislation Stalls During High-Stakes Crypto Week Showdown on Capitol Hill

Several key pieces of crypto legislation failed to find a path forward through Congress on Tuesday despite enthusiasm from the Republican-declared “Crypto Week.” Crypto Legislation Faces a Major Setback The July 14 procedural vote saw 196 U.S. lawmakers in favor of advancing the pieces of digital asset legislation, with 223 against the move. 🚨WOW. Just came out of the @rstormsf trial (no phones allowed) and catching up on the House floor drama. The procedural vote on the crypto bills failed after a group of GOP Freedom Caucus members voted no — mostly, I’m told, over concerns about CBDCs and the bills not being… — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) July 15, 2025 Reports indicate that the vote fell apart after a group of House Freedom Caucus politicians voted no on the grounds that the crypto bills did not sufficiently address problems surrounding central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), along with other concerns. A successful vote would have largely been seen as a landmark moment for pro-crypto proponents as it included key legislation such as the GENIUS Act and CLARITY Act. Unclear How U.S. Lawmakers Will Move Forward After Shock Vote News of the failed procedural vote comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump called on Republican lawmakers to pass the digital asset bills in a Tuesday, July 15, Truth Social post. “This is our moment—Digital Assets, GENIUS, Clarity,” Trump wrote. “It is all part of Making America Great Again, BIGGER AND BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE.” “We are leading the World, and will work hard with the Senate and the House to get even more legislation passed,” he added. While Republicans are referring to the week of July 14 as “Crypto Week” on Capitol Hill, Democratic heavyweights have pushed back by also declaring this week as “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week.” In a July 11 notice posted on the House Financial Services Committee’s website, Ranking Member of the House Financial Services C ommittee Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Congressman Stephen Lynch (D-MA) claimed Republicans are trying to pass “dangerous pieces of crypto legislation.” “Aside from lacking urgently needed consumer protections and national security guardrails, these bills would make Congress complicit in Trump’s unprecedented crypto scam—one that has personally enriched himself, his entire family, and the billionaire insiders in his cabinet, all while defrauding investors,” Waters said. With the crypto bills currently stalled, it is still unclear how U.S. lawmakers will proceed.
Chainbase
C$0.25882+2.24%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03563+1.97%
MemeCore
M$0.46254-9.72%
U
U$0.02983+4.37%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.081+2.57%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/16 06:08
U.S. DOJ Closes Polymarket Case – $2.6B Prediction Market Eyes Imminent U.S. Return

U.S. DOJ Closes Polymarket Case – $2.6B Prediction Market Eyes Imminent U.S. Return

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have officially ended their investigations into Polymarket, a popular blockchain-based prediction market platform. The closure of the probes launched in the final months of the Biden administration indicates a broader regulatory shift under President Trump, whose administration has adopted a more crypto-friendly stance. Polymarket Cleared as DOJ and CFTC Close Probes Without Action According to a Bloomberg report published Tuesday, Polymarket was formally notified earlier this month that both the DOJ and CFTC had concluded their inquiries without pursuing further action. The investigations sought to determine whether the New York-based platform continued to allow U.S. residents to place bets despite a 2022 settlement with regulators that banned such access. Neither the DOJ nor the CFTC issued public comments on the case, and Polymarket itself has remained measured in its response. Still, CEO Shayne Coplan shared his reflections in a personal post on X, offering rare insight into the toll the scrutiny had taken. “Eight months ago, on election night, we were on top of the world… Eight days later, the FBI broke down my door at 6am and took all my computers and phones,” he wrote. 8 months ago, on election night, we were on top of the world after Polymarket called the election. 8 days later, the FBI broke down my door at 6am and took all my computers and phones, looking for anything that could imply foul play. While traumatic, it etched the story of… pic.twitter.com/EOfJQTCzMY — Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) July 15, 2025 Coplan described the experience as traumatic but said it showed Polymarket’s accuracy and resilience. He confirmed the company has been cleared of wrongdoing, stating, “Justice prevailed. God Bless America.” Polymarket allows users to bet with cryptocurrency on real-world outcomes, from election results and geopolitical conflicts to economic indicators and proposed legislation. The platform rose to prominence during the 2024 U.S. election cycle, when users speculated heavily on Donald Trump’s chances of returning to office. That wave of attention, however, brought scrutiny. In 2022, the CFTC fined Polymarket $1.4 million , accusing it of running an unregistered derivatives platform and ordering it to block U.S. users from placing bets. While Polymarket complied officially, regulators suspected the platform may still have been accessed by American traders using VPNs or other tools to circumvent the ban. 👮‍♀️ FBI agents have reportedly seized Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan’s phone and electronics, following a raid at his Manhattan residence. #FBIraid #Polymarket #ShayneCoplan https://t.co/FoAECymNsu — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) November 14, 2024 The situation escalated dramatically in November 2024, just days after the election, when the FBI raided Coplan’s Manhattan residence and seized electronic devices in a surprise early morning operation. The investigation, which also involved the CFTC , focused on whether Polymarket had violated its earlier agreement by allowing disguised U.S. trading activity to continue. As part of the settlement, the company committed to geo-blocking U.S. residents. In response to the closure of the investigation, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong publicly decried the DOJ’s actions, saying, “This was one of the most egregious examples of lawfare from the last administration that should never have been possible in America. Imagine having your door broken down for predicting an election.” Armstrong continued, adding that “The onus was on the government to prove there was something worth pursuing here, and they failed to do that. This is how you lose trust in institutions.” This was one of the most egregious examples of lawfare from the last administration, that should never have been possible in America. Imagine having your door broken down for predicting an election. The onus was on the government to prove there was something worth pursuing here,… https://t.co/WhoDanAw7k — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) July 15, 2025 Polymarket Eyes U.S. Comeback Amid Pro-Crypto Policy Shift The decision to drop the investigations reflects a broader change in Washington’s stance toward digital assets and prediction markets under the Trump administration. At its peak in November 2024, Polymarket recorded a staggering $2.6 billion in monthly trading volume. While volume dipped to $1.1 billion in May 2025, activity remains strong. Polymarket now hosts over 21,000 markets with 1.2 million users and $700 million in active trading. With the DOJ and CFTC inquiries officially closed, industry watchers believe Polymarket may explore reentering the U.S. market in a more regulated form by either registering as a designated contract market (DCM) under the CFTC or acquiring a firm with an existing license. While the platform will reportedly be working its way back into the U.S., it did not stop developing even during the CFTC and FBI investigations. Polymarket is in the midst of a major expansion effort, reportedly closing in on a $200 million funding round led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. 💰 @Polymarket , a crypto-based prediction market platform, is on the verge of closing a $200 million funding round that would value the company at $1 billion. #Polymarket #Crypto https://t.co/wkfbhY7fVe — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 25, 2025 Additionally, the platform recently announced a partnership with Elon Musk’s X and its AI division, xAI, to integrate prediction markets into the social media platform. Under this arrangement, Polymarket will offer real-time event forecasts that appear alongside user posts and commentary. 🧮 X and Polymarket have joined forces to bring live prediction odds to the social timeline, replacing the short-lived Kalshi link-up. Real-time widgets and AI summaries seek to turn trending topics into quick crowd forecasts. #crypto #PredictionMarke … https://t.co/HBustPGwCk — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 6, 2025 Still, the platform faces scrutiny outside the U.S. Authorities in France, Belgium, Thailand, Taiwan, and Singapore have also placed restrictions on Polymarket, often citing gambling law violations. ❌ Singapore blocks crypto-based prediction platform @Polymarket , warning users of fines or jail time for gambling with unlicensed providers. #Polymarket #SingaporeBan https://t.co/AYBWETFMx7 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) January 13, 2025 Allegations of market manipulation have also surfaced, although none have resulted in formal charges. Polymarket’s main rival, Kalshi, recently won a legal victory against the CFTC when the watchdog moved to voluntarily dismiss its appeal of a ruling in Kalshi’s favor, effectively conceding that election betting contracts may have a place in the American financial sector. With Polymarket now legally in the clear, the question is whether the U.S. will allow the platform to operate under a regulated framework.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.21995-2.12%
Threshold
T$0.01702+1.85%
U
U$0.02983+4.37%
RealLink
REAL$0.05154+3.26%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.081+2.57%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/16 05:26
Prosecutors link Roman Storm to DPRK hackers in trial opening statements

Prosecutors link Roman Storm to DPRK hackers in trial opening statements

The Tornado Cash co-founder's legal team argued he "had nothing to do" with hackers using the crypto mixing service as his criminal trial kicked off.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01416+1.28%
Chainlink
LINK$18.45+10.21%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 05:00
Aave elbows US banks aside with record $50b in net deposits

Aave elbows US banks aside with record $50b in net deposits

Aave has surpassed $50 billion in crypto deposits, becoming the first DeFi protocol to rival mid-sized U.S. banks in scale. When it comes to finance, banks have long held the top spots for managing people’s money. Yet Aave, a decentralized…
U
U$0.02983+4.37%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002019+0.64%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
AaveToken
AAVE$283.29+7.91%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01892+5.28%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010463-5.67%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/16 04:59
Maxine Waters Warns GOP Crypto Bills Could Trigger America’s First Crypto-Financial Crisis

Maxine Waters Warns GOP Crypto Bills Could Trigger America’s First Crypto-Financial Crisis

The United States is heading for its first crypto-financial crisis thanks to “GOP crypto bills” set to advance through Congress this week, Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said in a July 14 op-ed for MSNBC. On Day 3 of Anti-Crypto Corruption Week, I’m sounding the alarm in my @MSNBC op-ed: GOP crypto bills don’t just fail to protect consumers, they greenlight Trump’s billion-dollar crypto grift and invite the next financial crisis. Read more: https://t.co/TEBKJsQjIy pic.twitter.com/j3qDPP8FeM — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 15, 2025 Maxine Waters Warns of First Crypto Financial Crisis Titled “My colleagues in Congress are making a mistake advancing these crypto bills,” Waters’ piece slams both the GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act as “especially dangerous.” “The CLARITY and GENIUS bills wrap themselves in the flag of innovation, but all they really do is replicate the same mess that led to past financial crises: They call for few regulations, minimal enforcement, weak consumer protections, and more industry consolidation,” Waters said. The congresswoman further criticized the bills as potential vehicles that would “legalize the unprecedented crypto corruption” by U.S. President Donald Trump after he launched his own $TRUMP memecoin in January 2025. “What we’re witnessing isn’t just unethical; it’s the largest fraud and abuse of power in modern history,” Waters wrote. “If these bills become law, America will eventually face its first crypto-financial crisis,” she added. “And when that happens, my Republican colleagues will likely point fingers at everyone but themselves, just as they’ve always done, and say they had no idea this could happen.” Political Polarization Over Crypto Heats Up News of Waters’ op-ed comes as Republicans acknowledge the first-ever “Crypto Week” on Capitol Hill as digital asset legislation moves through Congress. In response, Waters and fellow Congressman Stephen Lynch (D-MA) announced that the week of July 14 would also be known as “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week” in opposition to their political opponents’ mobilization to pass crypto legislation. “These bills would make Congress complicit in Trump’s unprecedented crypto scam—one that has personally enriched himself, his entire family, and the billionaire insiders in his cabinet, all while defrauding investors,” Waters said in a July 11 statement. However, it is still unclear just which pieces of crypto legislation will make it to the Oval Office for ratification.
DAR Open Network
D$0.03563+1.97%
MemeCore
M$0.46254-9.72%
Threshold
T$0.01702+1.85%
U
U$0.02983+4.37%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.081+2.57%
america party
AMERICA$0.0003263+2.70%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/16 04:11
Wall Street Giant ProShares Launches 2x Leveraged Solana and XRP ETFs – Institutions Coming?

Wall Street Giant ProShares Launches 2x Leveraged Solana and XRP ETFs – Institutions Coming?

Wall Street investment firm ProShares has announced the launch of two new leveraged exchange-traded funds: the ProShares Ultra Solana ETF (SLON) and the ProShares Ultra XRP ETF (UXRP) . Both products offer 2x leveraged exposure to the performance of Solana and XRP, respectively, two of the world’s largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. #Solana News: @ProShares Ultra @solana ETF officially filed with #SEC . (Not a Spot ETF, another $SOL price index tracking ETF) ProShares Ultra Solana ETF (the “Fund”) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2x) the daily… pic.twitter.com/6o8YRF85Zl — MartyParty (@martypartymusic) July 15, 2025 The newly launched SLON and UXRP expand ProShares’ existing portfolio of leveraged crypto-linked ETFs, which collectively manage more than $1.5 billion in assets. ProShares Granted NYSE Arca Approval—Could XRP And SOL Trading Begin This Week? In an official announcement dated July 15, ProShares CEO Michael L. Sapir stated, “As cryptocurrencies become more widely adopted, investors are turning to platforms like Solana and XRP for exposure to next-generation blockchain technologies.” However, these ETFs do not hold cryptocurrencies directly. Instead, ProShares employs financial derivatives and debt instruments to amplify returns from the underlying assets. This structure means the SOL and XRP ETFs are designed to deliver daily returns that are double (2x) the benchmark’s price performance, magnifying both gains and losses. The launch follows ProShares’ receipt of approval for listing from the New York Stock Exchange Arca (NYSE Arca), as stated in a letter submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 14. NYSE Arca, one of the largest exchanges in the United States, has validated the product’s regulatory compliance and market readiness. 🔔 The SEC has cleared ProShares to debut three XRP futures ETFs this week, though spot ETF applications are still pending. #ProShares #XRPETF https://t.co/B3UoTew2Ir — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) April 28, 2025 This development creates new opportunities for institutional investors to gain exposure to XRP and SOL through traditional stock market channels, offering a more accessible and regulated pathway compared to direct cryptocurrency trading. Additionally, futures-based crypto ETFs have historically secured regulatory approvals and commenced trading more rapidly than their spot counterparts. While the exact trading commencement date for SLON and UXRP remains unconfirmed, market observers have speculated that trading could begin as early as this week. This launch occurs within the context of a maturing cryptocurrency market, demonstrating the continued integration of digital assets into traditional financial infrastructure. Double Returns, Double Risk: What 2x Leverage Really Means For both Solana and Ripple, these ETFs could potentially enhance market liquidity and attract additional institutional capital from financial companies that have previously remained cautious due to volatility concerns and regulatory uncertainty. However, these investment vehicles carry inherent risks that cannot be overlooked. Given their objective of achieving double daily returns, the ETFs may experience heightened volatility amplification from underlying asset price fluctuations, particularly during periods of market instability. If we were able to document euphoria in a single chart, this could be one of them. Leveraged ETF exposure is at all-time highs, and the vast majority of that exposure is within leveraged long exposure. This amplifies tail risks if we see a meaningful drawdown as many would sell pic.twitter.com/DdYWWxkj4C — Markets & Mayhem (@Mayhem4Markets) November 30, 2024 Following the announcement, both XRP and SOL experienced price declines , with the Ripple-backed token falling 3.11% and Solana declining 3.96% over the same trading period. ProShares’ entry into leveraged XRP and Solana ETFs follows similar moves by other firms. In April, Teucrium launched the first XRP futures ETF , which recorded more than $5 million in trading volume on its debut day, marking the firm’s most successful product launch to date. Similarly, in March, Volatility Shares LLC introduced the first Solana ETFs : the Volatility Shares Solana ETF (SOLZ), which tracks Solana futures, and the Volatility Shares 2X Solana ETF (SOLT), offering leveraged exposure. ProShares’ Billion-Dollar Crypto ETF Empire ProShares has maintained a leadership position in the ETF space since 2006, currently managing over $85 billion in assets and offering one of the industry’s most comprehensive ETF lineups. The firm introduced cryptocurrency ETF offerings with the launch of the first U.S. bitcoin-linked ETF (BITO) in October 2021. ProShares data shows first #BTC futures-backed #ETF is still trading at a modest premium despite initial worries. Read more 👇 https://t.co/h6N9niav8R — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) October 28, 2021 Currently, ProShares operates the largest lineup of crypto-linked funds in the United States, comprising 12 ETFs and three ProFunds mutual funds. In January, ProShares submitted proposals for three XRP-based funds, including UXRP, a Short XRP ETF, and an Ultra Short XRP ETF. Multiple financial firms have submitted proposals for ETFs tracking cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, with Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin emerging as the most prominent alternatives under consideration.
Threshold
T$0.01702+1.85%
U
U$0.02983+4.37%
Solana
SOL$172.65+2.74%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,139.23+1.77%
XRP
XRP$3.1064+3.74%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/16 03:53
Why Charles Hoskinson’s interest in Emurgo’s Cardano card is a big deal

Why Charles Hoskinson’s interest in Emurgo’s Cardano card is a big deal

When Cardano’s founder publicly asks, “How do I get one?” it’s more than curiosity; it’s validation. Emurgo’s Cardano Card could be the missing link between ADA’s ecosystem and everyday commerce, merging spending with collateralized loans, governance contributions, and tokenized RWA…
GET
GET$0.005854+0.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09993-3.32%
CHARLES
CHARLES$0.0002669+24.25%
Chainlink
LINK$18.45+10.21%
Cardano
ADA$0.7682+3.83%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000271+1.80%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/16 03:47

Trending News

More

ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income

Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace