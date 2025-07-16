2025-08-08 Friday

Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Sina Finance, Pandu Co., Ltd. announced that its Pandu Bitcoin ETF ( 02818.HK ) will be officially listed on the Hong Kong
PANews2025/07/16 10:16
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares

PANews reported on July 16 that according to the latest SEC disclosure documents, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, through his related entities, holds a total of 5,094,000 common shares of BitMine
PANews2025/07/16 10:12
House GOP plans quick re-vote on crypto bills amid CBDC dispute

House Speaker Mike Johnson says he’ll look to move forward with three crypto bills on Wednesday after some Republican lawmakers pulled support over wanting a CBDC ban.
PANews2025/07/16 10:08
SharpLink raised approximately $413 million in net proceeds between July 7 and 11, of which approximately $156 million has been invested in ETH

PANews reported on July 16 that SharpLink has become the largest Ethereum ( ETH ) holder among enterprises. The company raised approximately $ 413 million in net proceeds through the
PANews2025/07/16 10:02
DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain

PANews reported on July 16 that Singapore's licensed cryptocurrency exchange DigiFT announced that it has established a strategic partnership with FundBridge Capital, Wellington Management and Libeara to officially introduce the
PANews2025/07/16 10:00
AI needs cryptocurrency, not traditional finance

Author: Liu Honglin In the past few years, AI technology has made rapid progress. Large models, intelligent agents, and automated systems have emerged one after another. From content generation to
PANews2025/07/16 10:00
US Energy Secretary: The AI race is the next Manhattan Project

PANews reported on July 16 that U.S. Energy Secretary Wright compared the competition in artificial intelligence (AI) to the U.S. atomic bomb program during World War II. "The AI competition
PANews2025/07/16 09:46
The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a procedural vote at 12:20 p.m. tomorrow (EST)

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives has scheduled a new round of procedural votes at around 12:20 noon tomorrow (EST). If
PANews2025/07/16 09:43
A whale organization sold 15,000 ETH through Wintermute in the past 8 hours

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Ember, the whale / institution that made a profit of $ 30.45 million through two ETH band operations has reduced its holdings
PANews2025/07/16 09:32
Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules

PANews reported on July 16 that President Trump issued a statement saying that he met with 11 members of the House of Representatives in the Oval Office of the White
PANews2025/07/16 08:50

