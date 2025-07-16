MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-08 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
The Smarter Web Company, a listed company, increased its holdings of 325 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,600 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 16 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company The Smarter Web Company disclosed that it has increased its holdings by 325 bitcoins and
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 17:09
Jie Li Trading (08017.HK) subsidiary applies for upgraded license to provide virtual asset trading and other services
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Zhitong Finance, Jie Li Trading (08017.HK) recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary TradeGo Markets Limited has decided to submit an application to
VIRTUAL
$1.3275
+7.77%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 17:08
Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission extends the time for visiting professionals to provide virtual asset services to 45 days
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Zhitong Finance, on July 15, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission issued a circular on optimization measures to facilitate visiting professionals
VIRTUAL
$1.3275
+7.77%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 17:07
CLARITY Act isn’t perfect, but it’s the bill US Congress must pass this summer
The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act isn't perfect, but Congress should pass it this summer to establish the US as the global leader in digital asset regulation.
T
$0.01701
+1.85%
ACT
$0.03975
+2.79%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 17:07
DeFi directly connects to TG's one billion users. Can TAC revitalize the TON ecosystem whose TVL has been "knee-cut"?
The TON Application Chain (TAC) officially launched its mainnet on Tuesday, a move aimed at enabling Ethereum-compatible decentralized finance (DeFi) applications to run within Telegram’s massive user ecosystem. According to
TAC
$0.010487
+3.35%
MOVE
$0.1362
+4.04%
DEFI
$0.002019
+0.74%
TON
$3.326
+2.68%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 17:00
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$31.4886 million
PANews reported on July 16 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
VIRTUAL
$1.3275
+7.77%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 16:52
LD Capital founder: I will take a short break in the short term before taking action, and the long-term bull market trend of the crypto market remains unchanged
PANews reported on July 16 that LD Capital founder Yi Lihua said that due to the impact of CPI data, the expected interest rate cut has been postponed, the US
LIHUA
$0.0000000894
-9.69%
BULL
$0.0042
+10.14%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 16:50
The total supply of Aspecta’s native token $ASP is 1 billion
PANews reported on July 16 that infrastructure Aspecta announced that the total supply of its native token $ASP is 1 billion, which will promote on-chain price discovery and open economic
TOKEN
$0.01596
+2.70%
ASP
$0.1561
-1.38%
OPEN
$0.000000097
-9.17%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 16:39
CLARITY Act explained: What it means for Crypto Week and beyond
The CLARITY Act promises long-awaited regulatory clarity for digital assets, balancing innovation, oversight and investor protection.
ACT
$0.03975
+2.79%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 16:39
Peter Thiel takes 9.1% stake in Tom Lee’s Ethereum treasury firm
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel recently bought a 9.1% stake in Fundstrat’s Ethereum Treasury company, Bitmine Immersion Technologies, according to a recent SEC filing. The filed SEC document revealed that Peter Thiel has acquired 9.1% of the total shares to BMNR.…
TOM
$0.000283
+0.35%
LEE
$2.15
+0.27%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 16:37
Trending News
More
ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income
Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS
Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit
Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace