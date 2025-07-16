2025-08-08 Friday

Ark Invest sold $13.3 million of Coinbase shares and $8.7 million of Bitcoin ETF yesterday

PANews reported on July 16 that according to The Block, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold 34,207 shares of Coinbase from its ARKW fund on July 15, worth approximately US$13.3 million.
PANews2025/07/16 18:24
DEA, FBI Seize $10 Million in Cryptocurrency Linked to Sinaloa Drug Cartel

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Department of Justice disclosed that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seized
PANews2025/07/16 18:17
DEA, FBI bust Sinaloa cartel, confiscate $10M in cryptocurrency

US authorities confiscated massive drug quantities and dismantled meth labs nationwide while pursuing crypto-linked cartel operatives.
PANews2025/07/16 18:11
Eclipse Foundation to airdrop 100 million ES tokens to early adopters

PANews reported on July 16 that according to The Block, a spokesperson for the Eclipse Foundation said that it has launched its native ES token and will airdrop it to
PANews2025/07/16 18:09
Matrixport’s Matrixdock has joined the Singapore Precious Metals Market Association

PANews reported on July 16 that according to official news, Matrixport's digital asset platform Matrixdock has joined the Singapore Precious Metals Market Association (SBMA).
PANews2025/07/16 18:01
Peter Thiel-backed entity acquires 9.1% stake in BitMine Immersion

PANews reported on July 16 that according to a document disclosed by The Block, entities associated with Peter Thiel have acquired 9.1% of the shares of Ethereum reserve company BitMine
PANews2025/07/16 17:50
PayPal launches PYUSD rewards program and expands into Arbitrum

PayPal’s Paxos-powered stablecoin, PYUSD is offering rewards for holders who hold at least 1 PYUSD in their Cryptocurrencies Hub. The stablecoin has also launched on the Arbitrum chain. According to the latest update on the payment firm’s cryptocurrency terms and…
Crypto.news2025/07/16 17:48
A certain address spent $818,000 to buy ANI in nearly half an hour, and has now made a profit of $194,000

PANews reported on July 16 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the address 5nESb...zRg4s spent $818,000 to buy 20.34 million ANI in the past half hour, with
PANews2025/07/16 17:44
Arizona, Texas, Utah are leading in US crypto policy: Chainlink

At least 50% of US states have strong congressional representative support on blockchain policy, while 36% have an active pro-crypto task force.
PANews2025/07/16 17:39
Ripple and UAE company Ctrl Alt reach cooperation to help Dubai real estate assets on the blockchain

PANews reported on July 16 that according to CoinDesk, Ripple has reached a cooperation with the UAE company Ctrl Alt to use XRP Ledger to provide tokenization services for Dubai
PANews2025/07/16 17:25

