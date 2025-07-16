MEXC Exchange
Ethereum Strategic Reserve Company BTCS Inc. is included in the Russell Micro-Cap Index
PANews reported on July 16 that according to official news, BTCS Inc (BTCS), the US Ethereum strategic reserve company, has been officially included in the Russell Microcap Index.
PANews
2025/07/16 21:30
Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs attract $20b, topping all asset classes since April
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have seen rapid growth in the second quarter of 2025, outpacing all other ETF classes.
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 21:18
Orca plans to launch Launchpad in late July or early August
PANews reported on July 16 that Blockworks reporter Jack Kubinec revealed on the X platform that Solana's liquidity protocol Orca plans to launch Launchpad in late July or early August.
PANews
2025/07/16 21:17
Liquid Collective Launches Solana Liquidity Staking Token LsSOL to Institutional Investors
PANews reported on July 16 that according to The Block, the enterprise-level liquidity staking platform Liquid Collective launched the Solana-based, institution-centric liquidity staking token Liquid Staked SOL (LsSOL), which aims
PANews
2025/07/16 21:14
Strategy plans to announce second quarter earnings on July 31
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Businesswire, Strategy announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results report after the close of the U.S. financial
PANews
2025/07/16 21:12
SRM Entertainment, a US-listed company, officially changed its name to Tron Inc. and its stock code was changed to TRON
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Globenewswire, the US-listed company SRM Entertainment officially changed its name to Tron Inc, and will also change its stock code from "SRM"
PANews
2025/07/16 21:10
Trump Media & Technology Group applies for AI-related trademarks
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Globenewswire, Trump Media Technology Group applied for trademarks related to artificial intelligence. Trump Media Technology Group, which owns the social media platform
PANews
2025/07/16 21:01
PrivyCycle and the unfinished business of health app privacy on Ethereum
Inspiration rarely strikes where one expects. The genesis of PrivyCycle did not emerge from the predictable hum of laptops at ETHCC’s hackathon floor, but rather from the electric tension of a Berlin summer stage in June 2025. There, beneath the…
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 20:58
Bank of America CEO: May collaborate with other partners on stablecoins
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, Bank of America CEO Moynihan said that we may cooperate with other partners on stablecoins.
PANews
2025/07/16 20:56
Belgravia Hartford raises $7.9 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy
PANews reported on July 16 that according to an official announcement, Canadian listed company Belgravia Hartford raised US$5 million and CAD$4 million (a total of US$7.9 million) through convertible bonds
PANews
2025/07/16 20:51
