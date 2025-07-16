2025-08-08 Friday

Ethereum Strategic Reserve Company BTCS Inc. is included in the Russell Micro-Cap Index

PANews reported on July 16 that according to official news, BTCS Inc (BTCS), the US Ethereum strategic reserve company, has been officially included in the Russell Microcap Index.
PANews2025/07/16 21:30
Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs attract $20b, topping all asset classes since April

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have seen rapid growth in the second quarter of 2025, outpacing all other ETF classes.
Crypto.news2025/07/16 21:18
Orca plans to launch Launchpad in late July or early August

PANews reported on July 16 that Blockworks reporter Jack Kubinec revealed on the X platform that Solana's liquidity protocol Orca plans to launch Launchpad in late July or early August.
PANews2025/07/16 21:17
Liquid Collective Launches Solana Liquidity Staking Token LsSOL to Institutional Investors

PANews reported on July 16 that according to The Block, the enterprise-level liquidity staking platform Liquid Collective launched the Solana-based, institution-centric liquidity staking token Liquid Staked SOL (LsSOL), which aims
PANews2025/07/16 21:14
Strategy plans to announce second quarter earnings on July 31

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Businesswire, Strategy announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results report after the close of the U.S. financial
PANews2025/07/16 21:12
SRM Entertainment, a US-listed company, officially changed its name to Tron Inc. and its stock code was changed to TRON

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Globenewswire, the US-listed company SRM Entertainment officially changed its name to Tron Inc, and will also change its stock code from "SRM"
PANews2025/07/16 21:10
Trump Media & Technology Group applies for AI-related trademarks

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Globenewswire, Trump Media Technology Group applied for trademarks related to artificial intelligence. Trump Media Technology Group, which owns the social media platform
PANews2025/07/16 21:01
PrivyCycle and the unfinished business of health app privacy on Ethereum

Inspiration rarely strikes where one expects. The genesis of PrivyCycle did not emerge from the predictable hum of laptops at ETHCC’s hackathon floor, but rather from the electric tension of a Berlin summer stage in June 2025. There, beneath the…
Crypto.news2025/07/16 20:58
Bank of America CEO: May collaborate with other partners on stablecoins

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, Bank of America CEO Moynihan said that we may cooperate with other partners on stablecoins.
PANews2025/07/16 20:56
Belgravia Hartford raises $7.9 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy

PANews reported on July 16 that according to an official announcement, Canadian listed company Belgravia Hartford raised US$5 million and CAD$4 million (a total of US$7.9 million) through convertible bonds
PANews2025/07/16 20:51

