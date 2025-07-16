MEXC Exchange
BNB Chain plans to upgrade this year to increase the block gas limit to 1G and increase throughput 10 times
PANews reported on July 16 that according to official news, BNB Chain announced the upcoming upgrade, which will increase the block gas limit to 1G in the second half of
PANews
2025/07/16 22:17
Goldman Sachs CEO: Tokenization will bring some opportunities, especially in financing
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, the CEO of Goldman Sachs said that tokenization will bring some opportunities, especially in financing.
PANews
2025/07/16 22:13
Bitlayer launches Bitcoin cross-chain bridge BitVM on mainnet
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Cointelegraph, Bitlayer, a Bitcoin DeFi infrastructure invested by traditional asset management giant Franklin Templeton, announced the launch of the smart contract cross-chain
PANews
2025/07/16 22:09
EU Sanctions crypto entities for election interference, disinformation
The EU has sanctioned multiple entities for using cryptocurrencies to evade restrictions, channel funds, and propagate pro‑Russian disinformation and election interference.
PANews
2025/07/16 22:08
Dow rises as Wall Street digests earnings, inflation data
U.S. stocks traded slightly higher on Wednesday as investors digested strong earnings results from major banks and the latest producer price index data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were up 140 points and 0.16% respectively, while Nasdaq…
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 22:07
Tether Treasury mints 2 billion USDT on Ethereum
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury has just minted a total of 2 billion USDT in two batches on the Ethereum chain.
PANews
2025/07/16 21:52
China Carbon Neutral (01372.HK) disclosed that its carbon credit stablecoin protocol has completed testing
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Zhitong Finance, China Carbon Neutral (01372.HK) issued an announcement that Future Marvel Limited, a subsidiary of the group, has successfully completed the
PANews
2025/07/16 21:40
Morgan Stanley executives: Stablecoins are being actively discussed for their application scenarios
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, Morgan Stanley's chief financial officer said that the application scenarios of stablecoins are being actively discussed.
PANews
2025/07/16 21:38
H100 Group increased its holdings by 75.53 BTC, and its current Bitcoin holdings reached 370
PANews reported on July 16 that according to official news, Swedish listed company H100 Group announced an increase of 75.53 BTC, with an average purchase price of 1,142,038.26 Swedish kronor.
PANews
2025/07/16 21:37
Analysis: Upcoming TRUMP tokens will test market demand and increase Trump’s wealth
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, a batch of Trump memecoins that will be unlocked this week will not only test the real demand of the cryptocurrency
PANews
2025/07/16 21:36
