Jupiter Lend, a lending protocol, will be launched in phases, with private beta starting today.
PANews reported on August 6th that Jupiter, the Solana ecosystem DEX, announced on the X platform that its lending protocol, Jupiter Lend, will be launched in phases, starting with a
PANews
2025/08/06 08:28
The "75% Win Rate Whale in Four ETH Battles" has expanded its ETH short position to $252 million
PANews reported on August 6 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "whale with a 75% win rate in four battles against ETH" continued to short ETH.
PANews
2025/08/06 08:18
"Insider whale" @qwatio has closed out his ETH short position, now holding only $115 million in BTC short positions
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, "insider whale" @qwatio closed his ETH short position at 7:00 AM to prevent liquidation of his BTC short
PANews
2025/08/06 08:10
US neobank Slash partners with Stripe's Bridge to launch stablecoin for global commercial payments
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, San Francisco-based corporate neobank Slash launched a payment and fund management platform on Tuesday, powered by a new USD stablecoin issued
Governance Proposal Revealed: MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued Stablecoin 'MetaMask USD'
PANews reported on August 6th that Cryptopolitan has revealed a governance proposal that MetaMask plans to collaborate with Stripe to launch a stablecoin called "MetaMask USD." According to the existing
The US SEC issued the latest guidance: Liquidity pledge is not regulated by securities laws
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to The Block, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stated in its latest guidance that certain liquidity staking activities do not involve
Trump says Vance is most likely to be his successor
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to Jinshi, US President Trump stated on Tuesday that current Vice President Cyril Vance is the "most likely" successor to his Make America
Trump will decide on a new Fed governor this week, who could be Powell's successor.
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to Global Markets, US President Donald Trump said he would decide this week who would replace outgoing Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler. The
Coinbase Adds dYdX (COSMOSDYDX) to its Listing Roadmap
PANews reported on August 6th that Coinbase has officially announced the addition of dYdX (COSMOSDYDX) to its listing roadmap. The launch of trading for this asset is contingent on market
Coinbase has launched TOWNS, and Coinbase International has launched TOWNS perpetual contracts.
PANews reported on August 6th that Coinbase officially launched the Towns Protocol (TOWNS) in the early morning hours, labeling it "experimental." Furthermore, Coinbase International also launched the Towns Protocol (TOWNS)
